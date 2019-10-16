PHOTOS - Uhuru has commissioned this massive Sh65 billion superhighway in Nairobi today

Uhuru has commissioned the construction of JKIA to Westlands expressway today.
In some stretches it is elevated.

This one is surely going to change the face of Westlands, and Nairobi.

The estimated completion date is December 2021.
It is a toll road.

Uhuru has commissioned the construction of JKIA to Westlands expressway today.
In some stretches it is elevated.

This one is surely going to change the face of Westlands, and Nairobi.

The estimated completion date is December 2021.
It is a toll road.

Congrats,ingekuwa bongo hapo Magu angefanya mradi huu wimbo wa taifa na kutukana watangulizi wake na maccm yangeimba pambio kila forum
 
Congrats,ingekuwa bongo hapo Magu angefanya mradi huu wimbo wa taifa na kutukana watangulizi wake na maccm yangeimba pambio kila forum
Kwahiyo unahisi kwa upande wa TZ hakuna mradi kama huo ambao Magufuli alisha uwongelea....Kunakitu kinaitwa Kibaha Express loading very soon..
 
Nchi nyingi au tuseme zote isipokuwa Bongo kuna tolls. Ukisafiri kila baada ya KM kadhaa inabidi ulipe toll siyo nyingi mfano US it is about 2.50us dollars, Thailand unalipa equivalent na 1 dollar, Myanmar ukienda vijiini unalipa about 1 us dollar lakini ni kila count yaani wilaya. Hizo pesa ndo zinasaidia miundombinu kuendelea. Barabara zipo safi kabisa. Siyo sisi unalazimishwa kulipa kwenye foleni tena mabasi tu. It does not work like that..
 
Kwahiyo unahisi kwa upande wa TZ hakuna mradi kama huo ambao Magufuli alisha uwongelea....Kunakitu kinaitwa Kibaha Express loading very soon..
Picha za Kibaha loading soon? Sisi tunaenjoy Thika road 8 years now na wewe hapa unapigia sisi kelele juu ya barabara ambayo haijakamilika
 
It is Chinesed owned...?? Mimi nilijua ni mradi wa mifuko ya kijamii Kenya...(NSSF)
Designed, Funded, Constructed and Operated, Maintained by CCCC,
Kenya ndiyo inauzwa hivyo,
Hapo uhuru atakuwa amepiga mpunga mrefu sana wa kustaafia kabisa,
Manina
 
