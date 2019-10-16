PHOTOS - Uhuru has commissioned this massive Sh65 billion superhighway in Nairobi today

kennedy0000
kennedy0000
Joined Apr 14, 2012
Uhuru has commissioned the construction of JKIA to Westlands expressway today.
In some stretches it is elevated.
This one is surely going to change the face of Westlands, and Nairobi.
The estimated completion date is December 2021.
It is a toll road.
