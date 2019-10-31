Only one Kenyan company makes the cut for China avocado sales

October 30, 2019
Nairobi, Kenya

Months after Kenya signed a deal to export avocados to China, a shocking revelation has emerged showing that only 1 out of every 100 companies can actually export the products to the emerging super power.

Out of over 100 firms, only one has met the requirements laid down by China for exporting avocados to the Asian country. China wants Kenyan farmers and traders to freeze the fruits to (minus) -30 degrees after peeling off the skin and chill to (minus) -18 while in transit, meaning that exporters have to invest heavily in cold rooms to meet the requirement.

Only one firm out of over 100 has met the requirements laid down by China for exporting avocados to the Asian country six months after Nairobi and Beijing inked the deal.

The deal struck in April this year between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping allowed Kenya to export the frozen fruit.

The government, through the Ministry of Trade, has started negotiations to have the directive eased and allow local firms to export fresh avocado as they work towards laying necessary infrastructure to meet the requirements.
Source: www.theeastafrican.co.ke
 
Earlier on
May 9, 2019

| THE EXPLAINER | Avocado Exports to China
Source: Citizen TV Kenya

April 25, 2019
Nairobi, Kenya

Kenyan avocados cleared to enter the expansive Chinese market

Kenyan farmers will now export hass avocados to China following a trade deal signed when President Uhuru Kenyatta met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.

It is estimated that when the agreement is fully implemented, the Chinese market will take in more than 40 percent of Kenya’s avocado produce, making it one of the largest importers of the fruit. Other famous destinations of Kenyan avocado include Europe and the US.

The signing of the protocol on sanitary requirements for the export of frozen avocado was the last major hurdle for the Kenyan crop to be accepted.

Kenya already exports stevia to China and avocado becomes the second farm produce. The country wants to also export 13 other priority farm produce to China in future, including flowers, mangoes, French beans, peanut, vegetables, meat, herbs, bixa and macadamia.

The meeting between Presidents Kenyatta and Xi Jinping and their delegations focused on promoting economic and trade exchange in 8 key initiatives identified during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) meeting held in Beijing last year.

These initiatives include industrial promotion, trade facilitation, infrastructure connectivity, green development and people-to-people exchange. Others are capacity building, healthcare, and peace and security.
Source: www.theeastafrican.co.ke
 
