Only one Kenyan company makes the cut for China avocado sales

October 30, 2019
Nairobi, Kenya
Months after Kenya signed a deal to export avocados to China, a shocking revelation has emerged showing that only 1 out of every 100 companies can actually export the products to the emerging super power.
Out of over 100 firms, only one has met the requirements laid down by China for exporting avocados to the Asian country. China wants Kenyan farmers and traders to freeze the fruits to (minus) -30 degrees after peeling off the skin and chill to (minus) -18 while in transit, meaning that exporters have to invest heavily in cold rooms to meet the requirement.
Only one firm out of over 100 has met the requirements laid down by China for exporting avocados to the Asian country six months after Nairobi and Beijing inked the deal.
The deal struck in April this year between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping allowed Kenya to export the frozen fruit.
The government, through the Ministry of Trade, has started negotiations to have the directive eased and allow local firms to export fresh avocado as they work towards laying necessary infrastructure to meet the requirements.
Source: www.theeastafrican.co.ke
