Natafuta Kazi ya Networking/IP Engineer

Nina degree ya Telecommunication Engineering,CCNA (Routing ang and switching).Nipo vizuri sana ktk:

Cisco

• LAN switching configuration and troubleshooting.(VLAN,Intervlan,DTP,VTP,Etherchannel (PAgP,LACP))

• Configuration and troubleshooting of routing protocols (Static route, RIP, EIGRP, OSPF,

ISIS and BGP).

• NAT configuration and troubleshooting (Dynamic and Static).

• Policy Based Routing (PBR) configuration and troubleshooting.

• Routing Distribution configuration and troubleshooting.

• Configuration and troubleshooting of MPLS-VPN (mVPN, MPLS-TE).

• L2VPN (Frame relay over MPLS, PPP over MPLS, HDLC over MPLS and Ethernet over

MPLS (VC-type 4 and VC-type 5)).

• DMVPN (IPSec, NHRP) configuration and troubleshooting.

• Redundancy and load balance (HSRP, VRRP, and GLBP) configuration and

troubleshooting.

• Multicast configuration and Troubleshooting (IGMP, BSR, PIM SPARSE-MODE AND

DENSE-MODE).

• Frame-relay configuration and troubleshooting.

• ATM configuration and troubleshooting.

• Access control standard, extended, reflexive, context based access control, Time-based

ACL, Dynamic ACL and ZBF configuration and troubleshooting.

• VPN configuration and troubleshooting.

• DHCP, FTP, HTTP, DNS, NTP, SYSLOG and EMAIL configuration and

troubleshooting.

• Wireless configuration.

• Internetworking between Frame-relay and ATM.

• ASA firewall configuration and troubleshooting (NAT configuration, IPSec VPN and

Configuring firewall failover (active/standby failover, active/active failover), single

Context and multiple contexts).

All tasks configured in packet tracer and GNS3 (Cisco command).



Huawei

Troubleshooting and configuration of VLAN,Inter VLAN,Mux VLAN,Super VLAN,GVRP,STP,RSTP,HDLC,PPP,Frame Relay,Static,RIP,OSPF,BGP,IS-IS,QinQ tunelling,Access Control List,VPN,IPSec,DSVPN,VRRP,LACP.(In eNSP huawei Simulator)



Juniper

Troubleshooting and configuration of RIP,OSPF,IS-IS,BGP,Static (In GNS3)