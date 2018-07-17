Natafuta Kazi ya Networking/IP Engineer

K
Nina degree ya Telecommunication Engineering,CCNA (Routing ang and switching).Nipo vizuri sana ktk:
Cisco
• LAN switching configuration and troubleshooting.(VLAN,Intervlan,DTP,VTP,Etherchannel (PAgP,LACP))
• Configuration and troubleshooting of routing protocols (Static route, RIP, EIGRP, OSPF,
ISIS and BGP).
• NAT configuration and troubleshooting (Dynamic and Static).
• Policy Based Routing (PBR) configuration and troubleshooting.
• Routing Distribution configuration and troubleshooting.
• Configuration and troubleshooting of MPLS-VPN (mVPN, MPLS-TE).
• L2VPN (Frame relay over MPLS, PPP over MPLS, HDLC over MPLS and Ethernet over
MPLS (VC-type 4 and VC-type 5)).
• DMVPN (IPSec, NHRP) configuration and troubleshooting.
• Redundancy and load balance (HSRP, VRRP, and GLBP) configuration and
troubleshooting.
• Multicast configuration and Troubleshooting (IGMP, BSR, PIM SPARSE-MODE AND
DENSE-MODE).
• Frame-relay configuration and troubleshooting.
• ATM configuration and troubleshooting.
• Access control standard, extended, reflexive, context based access control, Time-based
ACL, Dynamic ACL and ZBF configuration and troubleshooting.
• VPN configuration and troubleshooting.
• DHCP, FTP, HTTP, DNS, NTP, SYSLOG and EMAIL configuration and
troubleshooting.
• Wireless configuration.
• Internetworking between Frame-relay and ATM.
• ASA firewall configuration and troubleshooting (NAT configuration, IPSec VPN and
Configuring firewall failover (active/standby failover, active/active failover), single
Context and multiple contexts).
All tasks configured in packet tracer and GNS3 (Cisco command).
Huawei
Troubleshooting and configuration of VLAN,Inter VLAN,Mux VLAN,Super VLAN,GVRP,STP,RSTP,HDLC,PPP,Frame Relay,Static,RIP,OSPF,BGP,IS-IS,QinQ tunelling,Access Control List,VPN,IPSec,DSVPN,VRRP,LACP.(In eNSP huawei Simulator)
Juniper
Troubleshooting and configuration of RIP,OSPF,IS-IS,BGP,Static (In GNS3)
