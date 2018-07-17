Natafuta Kazi ya Networking/IP Engineer


Nina degree ya Telecommunication Engineering,CCNA (Routing ang and switching).Nipo vizuri sana ktk:
Cisco
• LAN switching configuration and troubleshooting.(VLAN,Intervlan,DTP,VTP,Etherchannel (PAgP,LACP))
• Configuration and troubleshooting of routing protocols (Static route, RIP, EIGRP, OSPF,
ISIS and BGP).
• NAT configuration and troubleshooting (Dynamic and Static).
• Policy Based Routing (PBR) configuration and troubleshooting.
• Routing Distribution configuration and troubleshooting.
• Configuration and troubleshooting of MPLS-VPN (mVPN, MPLS-TE).
• L2VPN (Frame relay over MPLS, PPP over MPLS, HDLC over MPLS and Ethernet over
MPLS (VC-type 4 and VC-type 5)).
• DMVPN (IPSec, NHRP) configuration and troubleshooting.
• Redundancy and load balance (HSRP, VRRP, and GLBP) configuration and
troubleshooting.
• Multicast configuration and Troubleshooting (IGMP, BSR, PIM SPARSE-MODE AND
DENSE-MODE).
• Frame-relay configuration and troubleshooting.
• ATM configuration and troubleshooting.
• Access control standard, extended, reflexive, context based access control, Time-based
ACL, Dynamic ACL and ZBF configuration and troubleshooting.
• VPN configuration and troubleshooting.
• DHCP, FTP, HTTP, DNS, NTP, SYSLOG and EMAIL configuration and
troubleshooting.
• Wireless configuration.
• Internetworking between Frame-relay and ATM.
• ASA firewall configuration and troubleshooting (NAT configuration, IPSec VPN and
Configuring firewall failover (active/standby failover, active/active failover), single
Context and multiple contexts).
All tasks configured in packet tracer and GNS3 (Cisco command).

Huawei
Troubleshooting and configuration of VLAN,Inter VLAN,Mux VLAN,Super VLAN,GVRP,STP,RSTP,HDLC,PPP,Frame Relay,Static,RIP,OSPF,BGP,IS-IS,QinQ tunelling,Access Control List,VPN,IPSec,DSVPN,VRRP,LACP.(In eNSP huawei Simulator)

Juniper
Troubleshooting and configuration of RIP,OSPF,IS-IS,BGP,Static (In GNS3)
 
Upo vizuri ,mungu akutangulie ktk utafutaji wako.
 
MAWAZO UJENZI said:
Nenda pale PSPF ukawaone Huawei,au jaribu kuwacheck Nokia pale Victoria,kwenye jengo la Accacia kama hawajahama
Nokia sijawahi kupeleka CV,ila huawei nishawahi mara nne .Mara mbili nilituma kupitia email za HR na miezi minne iliyopita nilimtumia jamaa amabaye ni rafiki wa classmate wangu na nilishawahi kupeleka mwenyewe kwa mkono Huawei mwaka mmoja uliopita.Ila Nokia nitapeleka kwa mkono,alafu tuone itakuwaje.
 
kamba0719 said:
Tafuta namna ya kuingia jeshi la Polisi.

Uwasaidie.

Wametoa tangazo la mfumo wa kuangalia traffic tickets, wameanika IP address zao kwenye habari kila mtu aone.

I am sure you are more than qualified to help them, given your certs.

Hata kama ni kwa six months contract uwawekee mambo sawa na kuwaandikia standards tu.
 
kamba0719 said:
Nokia sijawahi kupeleka CV,ila huawei nishawahi mara nne .Mara mbili nilituma kupitia email za HR na miezi minne iliyopita nilimtumia jamaa amabaye ni rafiki wa classmate wangu na nilishawahi kupeleka mwenyewe kwa mkono Huawei mwaka mmoja uliopita.Ila Nokia nitapeleka kwa mkono,alafu tuone itakuwaje.
Nokia wana post ya Transition Manager! Kazi kwako kuweza kupenya nakupeleka CV zako!!

Kitu kingne usikate tamaa,unaweza kwenda pale Huawei,ukaomba kuonana na boss wa hizo mambo zenu,ongea nae kwa undani,na ukibahatika ukakuta sio mtanzania,anaweza kukupa ka usaili ka hapa na pale,zen show him/her or them kwamba you can do!!
 
MAWAZO UJENZI said:
Nokia wana post ya Transition Manager! Kazi kwako kuweza kupenya nakupeleka CV zako!!

Kitu kingne usikate tamaa,unaweza kwenda pale Huawei,ukaomba kuonana na boss wa hizo mambo zenu,ongea nae kwa undani,na ukibahatika ukakuta sio mtanzania,anaweza kukupa ka usaili ka hapa na pale,zen show him/her or them kwamba you can do!!
Asante nitajaribu kwa mara nyingine.
 
Kiranga said:
Tafuta namna ya kuingia jeshi la Polisi.

Uwasaidie.

Wametoa tangazo la mfumo wa kuangalia traffic tickets, wameanika IP address zao kwenye habari kila mtu aone.

I am sure you are more than qualified to help them, given your certs.

Hata kama ni kwa six months contract uwawekee mambo sawa na kuwaandikia standards tu.
Asante
 
Mzee baba unapambana. Yule jamaa Mhandisi Mzalendo hakukusaidia ?
 
I like your spirit, vile unavyo-seek knowledge kitu ambacho wengine hawafanyi, wakishachukua vyeti vyao vya degree wanafikiri wamemaliza, utakuja kupata kazi nzuri sana, tena yenye mshahara mnono. Just keep up, know your stuff. One thing more chagua area of specialization and go deep..whether Route/Switch, Security, Collaboration, Service Provider au DataCenter..

Check out this cool Emulator inaitwa EVE-NG
https://www.eve-ng.net
Hii iko safi kushinda hata GNS3 in my opinion..Build your topologies, play around with them huku ukiona nafasi hata ya IT support au Network omba, start hapo and move up..All the best man.
 
Hong25 said:
I like your spirit, vile unavyo-seek knowledge kitu ambacho wengine hawafanyi, wakishachukua vyeti vyao vya degree wanafikiri wamemaliza, utakuja kupata kazi nzuri sana, tena yenye mshahara mnono. Just keep up, know your stuff. One thing more chagua area of specialization and go deep..whether Route/Switch, Security, Collaboration, Service Provider au DataCenter..

Check out this cool Emulator inaitwa EVE-NG
https://www.eve-ng.net
Hii iko safi kushinda hata GNS3 in my opinion..Build your topologies, play around with them huku ukiona nafasi hata ya IT support au Network omba, start hapo and move up..All the best man.
Asante .
 
Weee jamaaa Mungu akupe maisha marefu sanaaa yan miaka mingi..ili hata ukipata kazi baada ya muda fulan bado uifurahie Kazi yako na jasho lako.
 
Vip ushajaribu hapo AZAM ,nasikia nae anafungua kampuni yake ya mawasiliano.
 
