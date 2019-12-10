Nafasi za kazi Program Assistant at SHDEPHA

Jamii Opportunities
Job Title: Program Assistant (1 position)
Reports to: Program Manager
Organisation: SHDEPHA+ KAHAMA
Project Name: USAID WAACHE WASOME
Duty Station: KARATU DC
Salary scale 600,000 tshs (gross salary)
About US:
SHDEPHA+ is an acronym for Service, Health, and Development for People living with HIV/AIDS. It is a national non-governmental organization, registered on 21 November 1994 with registration number SO 8216. SHDEPHA+ originated from the initiatives of fifteen people living with HIV/AIDS whose goal was to create a network and to mobilize resources to help people living with HIV/AIDS and to fight the spread of the disease. Although originally focusing on people living with HIV/AIDS, over the years SHDEPHA+ has expanded beyond HIV/AIDS and related issues to other development interventions and now covers both infected and affected by HIV/AIDS with over 65 branches countrywide. Each branch of SHDEPHA+ works independently, developing, managing and implementing its own projects; though all branches share one constitution and registration.
About WAACHE WASOME Project:
Waache Wasome’ is a five – year project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by World Education, Inc. (WEI/Bantwana) in Partnership with SHDEPHA+ at Karatu DC, The goal of the project is to increasing adolescent girls’ enrolment and retention in secondary school.
Key Duties and Responsibilities:
1. Schedules appointments and meetings for staff.
2. Maintains office calendars and sends out reminders of impending appointments.
3. Makes copies.
4. Types up reports and letters as requested.
6. Proofreads documents.
7. Welcomes visitors.
8. Runs miscellaneous errands for staff.
9. Maintains physical and computerized office records.
10. Keeps main office neat and organized.
11. Attends staff meetings and takes minutes.
12. Assists in planning and overseeing special events.
15. Makes reservations for off-site business meetings.
16. Reserves conference rooms and equipment for in-office meetings and presentations.
17. Acts as liaison between different departments.
18. Inventories supplies and reorders as necessary.
19. Distributes interoffice mail to staff.
SUPPORT POY INTERVATIO ACTIVITIES INCOOPERATION WITH POY FIELD COORDINATOR AS FOLLOWS
Orientation on updated Protect Our Youth clubs model Matron/Patron, & Academic advisors
formation 28 Projected schools and updated POY Clubs model at 11 schools
Supervise Clubs extra activities.
5. To distribute Diary and notebooks (for POY members)
6. Monitor and support POY Clubs to carry out core and extra activities (songs, drama, debate) by using school platforms (debate sessions and school assemblies).
7. Organize POY Club led campaigns on prevention of pregnancies, HIV/AIDS and GBV
8. Disseminate IEC materials,
10. Prepare and Award Certificate to POY members in schools
13. Conduct supportive supervision
14. Prepare quarterly and monthly plans & reports and submit to PM on time
15. Any activity assigned by supervisor
Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
The applicant for the USAID waache Wasome Project must hold a Diploma /advanced diploma or in social studies or related course
· Computer literacy i.e. experience in power point, word and excel
· Keen attention to detail, ability to multi-task and work under pressure
· Strong analytical and inter-personal skills
· Ability to prioritize, meets deadlines and work on multiple tasks
Job application procedure
SHDEPHA+ is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices on the basis of Age, race, colour, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, or other non-merit factor
How to Apply
All suitably qualified and interested candidates who wish to join SHDEPHA+ are encouraged to apply via E-mail only be sending an updated CV and cover letter to: info@shdepha.org Hand delivery is also acceptable. Deadline: 15th Dec 2019 by 5:00pm
