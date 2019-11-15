Nafasi za kazi CRDB bank

OVERVIEW

1. Manager; Wellness, Diversity Inclusion & Empowerment

Develops and provides comprehensive social and welfare services, including counseling and coaching to staff.

Develop new administrative procedures to cater for death cases.

Processes invoices for payment relating to all funeral expenses on behalf of the Bank.

Resolve conflict between staff members and third parties outside the bank. ● Supervises the management of the Bank’s Fitness Centre ● Coordinate the management of Staff Events within the Bank.

Coordinate management of HR Communication & News Letter issuance

Develop work-life balance guidelines for the Bank.

Oversee and monitor the implementation of the work life balance guidelines.

Develop framework for the implementation of the flexible working hours and remote working.

Acts as an interface between HR, Senior Management and staff, to facilitate the implementation and management of the flexible working hours and remote working framework.

Develop guidelines on sick leave management and health and general staff wellbeing and provide trend analysis on a quarterly basis.

Manages maternity and paternity leaves.

Works in tandem with the Medical Service Providers to recognize and address stress related illness and burnout, prevention campaign seminars.

Coordinate supervision of the wellness programs

Coordination of funeral arrangements for staff and dependants.

Coordinate arrangement for staff on medical referrals locally & outside

Oversees the management of Gender and Diversity Inclusiveness Programs and provide quarterly reports.

Drive “SHE” initiatives programs.

Oversees the management of Empowerment Programs.

Builds partnerships with all levels of employees from individuals to teams, from entry level to executive leadership.

Coaches and advises staff on solving problems and implementing resolutions for performance management challenges; provide guidance on corrective actions, corporate policy interpretation, and other workplace human resources challenges.

Presents and trains on HR-related content and curriculum – either through formal corporate instructor-led trainings, small group facilitated dialogues, or through one-on-one mentoring sessions.

Leads or contributes to bank initiatives and projects such as: recognition programs, the employee assistance, corporate donations program, annual employee feedback survey etc.

Demonstrated knowledge of employment law.

Outstanding interpersonal skills.

Exceptional written and verbal communication.

Good problem solving skills.

Change initiator to the team and organization at large.

High degree of honesty and integrity.

Team player with ability to take initiative.

Bachelor’s Degree in HR, Business Administration, Social Science or equivalent knowledge to the role. Possession of Postgraduate or Masters degree will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 3 years experience in Wellness, Diversity Inclusion & Empowerment.

2. Senior Specialist; Labour & Trade Union Relations.

Dealing in the first instance, with all queries relating to ER issues/matters.

Fully provide accurate information on disciplinary cases and labour disputes and managing ER caseload. Ensure the case list is routinely kept up-to-date.

Advising the HR team in dealing with ER issues and maintaining good relations.

Assist the Employee Relations Manager in managing and overseeing the disciplinary policy/processes within the Bank and ensuring the same is implemented in accordance with the Labour Laws.

Fully administer disciplinary and grievance procedures and provide counsel.

Support the Employee Relations Manager to investigate and resolve day- to- day employee’s relations problems/issues, either directly or through advice to Line Managers.

Ensuring timely payment of terminal benefits to terminated staff in accordance with the Bank disciplinary policy.

Fully provide accurate information on Labour disputes.

Fully represent the Bank in Labour Tribunal cases at CMA.

Support communication of any changes in the policies to all staff.

Represent the Bank in TUICO and ATE meetings to ensure the Bank is well represented and updated on current matters.

Monitor and control ratios of Trade Union members and advise the Bank’s accordingly.

Coordinates all Trade union activities within the Bank at all times.

Issue revocation notice for staff who quit from membership of Trade Union.

Prepare training program for Bank’s Trade union official.

Coordinate and oversee the Annual review of “Collective Bargaining Agreement”.

Monitor and control implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Periodically review the Bank’s Personnel Manual.

Knowledge of applicable workplace laws, regulations, and employment trends.

Outstanding interpersonal skills.

Exceptional written and verbal communication.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to details.

Good problem solving skills.

3. Manager; Learning & Development

Developing and implementing innovative and flexible methods to address the developmental and capacity building needs identified, in line with the 70-20-10 Model of learning.

Implement innovative actions in management, accessibility and effective use of the virtual learning platforms.

Use the quality assurance reports to improve structured and informal methods used; making continuous improvements in the approach, process and methods as appropriate; Tracking L&D related data and generating remedial learning solutions

To create design and deliver the statutory, mandatory, developmental and organizational change training requirements for new and existing staff in both across all areas of the organization.

Manage activities by internal and external volunteer trainers, coaches, mentors and external trainers.

Develop a coaching and mentoring culture across the Bank in order to drive major behavioral changes required for long-term success.

Implement strategic activities which contributes to a Bank wide cultural transformation as stipulated in the cultural transformation project document.

Maintaining a keen understanding of learning & development trends, developments and best practices.

Provide leadership to a team of training specialists and program development teams in designing and deploying development initiatives.

To support the Head of Learning & Development in the effective delivery of the overall L&D strategy.

Work in close partnership with HRBPs, Zonal Managers and Business heads across the organization to create alignment and understanding of development needs for targeted employees.

Knowledge in various learning models and instructional designing.

Good Facilitation and Presentation skills.

Self-motivated and good team player.

Excellent interpersonal and networking skills, internally and externally.

Commitment and accountability.

Supervisory/Leadership Skills – i.e. lead by examples.

High degree of honesty and integrity.

Creative and ability to inspire others.

Bachelor degree in Education, Human Resources or its equivalent.

Certification in Learning and Development Management, TOT will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 5 years experience, 3 being in Managerial role in L & D.

4. Learning & Development Partner- Quality Assurance

Lead establishment, and enforcement of quality assurance measures and testing standards for new initiatives, and/or reviews of existing programs; Acquire robust L and D Metrics.

Ensure that training and development measures and activities comply with ISO standards, industry standards, and accepted best practices.

Create methodologies and processes for collection and analysis of data for ensuring training facilitation and curriculum quality.

Direct the analysis of formal test results in order to discover and report any knowledge gap, skills transfer and performance improvement.

Work directly with and in some cases departmental Heads, Zonal Managers, Branch Managers and HRBP in establishing success factors.

Apply established metrics to determine the talent and successor readiness, movement and acquired competencies.

Champion audit and Internal control processes and assure adherence to established set of standards; champion implementation of actions identified through the assessments.

Coordinate piloting of new training curriculum and communicate results.

Build capability of the L and D team in quality based curriculum development and implementation; Cultivate and disseminate knowledge of quality assurance best practices.

Conduct baseline (Diagnostic), formative and summative evaluations on critical programs concepts and implemented projects.

Facilitate soft, leadership and technical skills as it might be required by the department.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Able to work with minimal supervision.

Conversant with testing metrics, best practices and methodologies.

Proven data analysis, data verification, and problem-solving abilities.

Ability to work effectively under pressure whilst retaining a strong eye for detail.

Commitment and accountability.

High degree of honesty and integrity.

Creative and ability to inspire others.

Bachelor Degree in Education, HR, Monitoring and Evaluation.

Minimum of 5 years experience in overseeing the design, development, and implementation of quality assurance standards.

ISO related training qualification.

5. Learning & Development Specialist

Developing and implementing innovative and flexible methods to address the developmental and capacity building needs identified, in line with the 70-20-10 Model of learning.

Tracking L&D related data and generating remedial learning solutions.

Work with subject matter expertise in delivering the statutory, mandatory, developmental and organizational change training requirements for new and existing staff in the respective departments/zones

Assist the Learning and Development Manager in managing activities by internal and external volunteer trainers, coaches, mentors and external trainers.

Conduct coaching and mentoring sessions with employees in the specified zone/department in order to drive major behavioral changes required for long-term success.

Facilitate strategic activities which contributes to a Bank wide cultural transformation as stipulated in the cultural transformation project document.

Maintaining a keen understanding of learning & development trends, developments and best practices.

Support the Learning & Development Manager in the effective delivery of development activities in departments/zones.

Work in close partnership with HRBPs, Zonal Managers and Business heads across the organization to create alignment and understanding of development needs for targeted employees.

Knowledge in various learning models and instructional designing.

Good Facilitation and Presentation skills.

Self-motivated and good team player.

Excellent interpersonal and networking skills, internally and externally.

Commitment and accountability.

High degree of honesty and integrity.

Creative and ability to inspire others.

Bachelor degree in Education, Human Resources or its equivalent.

Certification in Learning and Development Management, TOT will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 4 years experience, 2 being in L & D.

21st November 2019.

CRDB Bank Plc is an African bank and a leading Financial Services Provider in Tanzania with current presence in Tanzania and Burundi, East Africa.The Bank was established in 1996 and was listed on the Dar Es Salaam Stock exchange (DSE) in June 2009. Over the years, CRDB Bank has grown to become the most innovative and preferred financial services partner in the region. Supported by a robust portfolio and uniquely tailored products, CRDB Bank remains the most responsive bank in the region.CRDB Bank offers a comprehensive range of Corporate, Retail, Business, Treasury, Premier, and wholesale micro finance services through a network of 260 branches, 551 ATMs, 18 Depository ATMs, 12 Mobile branches and 1184 Point of Sales (POS) terminals. Similarly, the bank has scores of Microfinance partners and institutions through which pertinent services are rendered to all customers. We currently have 450 Micro-finance partner institutions. CRDB Bank was the first to offer Agency Banking services in Tanzania at the beginning of 2013 and we now have 3286 FahariHuduma agents across the country. The Bank also operates through Internet and mobile banking services.