Msaliti Wa Serikali Ya Rwanda Ambaye Hadi Sasa Bado Yupo Hai Akiishi Afrika Kusini.

Faustin Kayumba Nyamwasa (born 1962) is a Rwandan former Lieutenant general who formerly was the Chief of Staff of the Rwandan Army from 1998 to 2002. He was also head of Rwandan intelligence from 1998 to 2002[1] and served as Rwanda's ambassador to India between 2004 and 2010. He survived an assassination attempt in 2010. Nyamwasa has been an opposition leader in exile since as part of the Rwanda National Congress
Naona leo umeamka na wasaliti. Umeanzia kule Urusi kwa Stalin, sasa umekuja kwa Kagame na jinsi wanavyishughulikia "wasaliti". Haya tumekusikia..............Jua tu kuna leo na kesho.
 
