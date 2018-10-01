Msaada Udsm

C
Habari wanajukwaa,mimi ni muhitimu wa diploma ya ualimu nimeapply udsm kwa round ya pili sasa hivi nimeingia kwenye profile yangu naona wameandik Hivi
STATUS : Successfully selected on : Bachelor of Arts with Education (UD012)
RESULTS COMMENTS>>>Your admission offer to this institution is CONFIRMED !.
Below is detailed selection results information. To get information about how the selection process was performed, click
Maana yake ni nini?nimeshachaguliwa au nisubiri mpaka tcu watoe list yao
