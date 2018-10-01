Msaada Udsm


Habari wanajukwaa,mimi ni muhitimu wa diploma ya ualimu nimeapply udsm kwa round ya pili sasa hivi nimeingia kwenye profile yangu naona wameandik Hivi
STATUS : Successfully selected on : Bachelor of Arts with Education (UD012)

RESULTS COMMENTS>>>Your admission offer to this institution is CONFIRMED !.

Below is detailed selection results information. To get information about how the selection process was performed, click

Maana yake ni nini?nimeshachaguliwa au nisubiri mpaka tcu watoe list yao
 
co fm said:








umeshachaguliwa
 
Yani mzee kweli kabisa unaenda kusoma Education tena Arts??? Umeshindwa kusoma hata Business Administration???? Au procurement, Hata Marketing au HR, Logistics, hata coz za kilimo??
 
co fm said:








Umechaguliwa na umeshathibitishwa, kwa hiyo anza maandalizi
 
Pontio Pilato said:

Mpe na sababu kwanini asome hizo na siyo hiyo aliyochagua yeye, je inashida gani hyo ?
 
