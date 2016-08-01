Moses Zamangwa ~ Afrojazz (Tanzania) 2016


MOSES ZAMANGWA ~ AFROJAZZ (TANZANIA) 2016

Moses Zamangwa was born in the southern part of Tanzania. Songea Region.

His Music Journey started 16 Years ago and almost half of his music career he was playing Guitar with various gospel Band.
moses-e1465401033737.jpg?resize=521%2C353

Photo : Moses Zamangwa : courtesy of KaribuMusicOrg - MOSES ZAMANGWA ~ AFROJAZZ (TANZANIA) 2016

Six Year ago Moses started to play Saxophone and it became his No.1 instrument. Now he stands as one of the Leading Saxophonist in Tanzania and East Africa in general with legends, the likes of Rashidi Pembe of Mark International Band, Mafumu Bilali Bombenga of Maquiz Orignal, Ramadhan Kaimanda a.k.a Rama Saxa of Africa Jambo Band and Twahir Mohammed of Orch Safari Sound wana Masantula Ngoma ya Mpwita,

Moses has toured the world with his Saxophone in the countries such Indonesia, Qatar, Turkey, Germany, Swaziland, France, Australia and many more together with Vipaji Band.

Moses Zamangwa with Vipaji Band Performing song ''Africa Yumuka'' live in Melbourne Australia
Source: Moses Luambo
 
Moses in Studio

Source: Moses Zamangwa
 
Trans Mini band featuring Moses Zamangwa (Tanzania, Africa) playing "Careless Whisper'

This is me (Gilang) on drums and my band project (Meti and Muy on voc, Donny on guitar, Febby on bass and armin on keyboard) featuring Moses Zamangwa from Tanzania on alto saxophone playing "Careless Whisper" at Trans Studio Bandung, Indonesia without practice, just jamming and that was lot of fun

Source: Gilang Perdana
 
Moses Zamangwa (Mosax) Careless Whisper Saxophone Performance by Mosax
Source: Mosax
 
Careless Whisper - George Michael
Source: Art in Sound
 
Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You - Glenn Medeiros
Source: Art in Sound
 
MAFUMU BILALI BOMBENGA & FA ( STUDIO TEASER )
Source: Majani187
 
Ramadhan Kaimanda a.k.a Rama Sax

RAMA SAX(London African Sax) ramasax60@yahoo.com. Tel:07861488866. (HugoNgando) Manager
Source: Hugongando
 
Rashidi Pembe : Rashidi pembe the girl from Ipanema
A Saxophonist with Mark International Band of Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Source: Rashid Pembe
 
Wote wapo vizuri pana ladha tofauti ila huyu kijana azidi kukaza buti hawa wangine maji ya jioni
 
Kweli kabisa inabidi vijana wengi kujituma kujua matumizi ya ala za muziki maana kuna "gap" kuwa ya rika la umri baina ya baina ya wanamuziki wa kweli wa sasa na wale wa zamani ndiyo maana nikaamua kufanya "research" kwa kutumia mitandao kama Youtube.

Na inaonesha kuwa ukiwa mwanamuziki wa ukweli unaweza kujitangaza mwenyewe kwa kutumia teknolojia ya kisasa kama kutupia video clip zako ktk mitandao ya intaneti na hasa mitandao kama Youtube na kuweza kufanikiwa kwa kufanya kazi ya uanamuziki ndani na nje ya mipaka ya Tanzania.

Soko la "usanii" kwa kutumia " mic" na "back-up" za kompyuta limejaa sana inabidi wanamuziki wa kweli pamoja na maproducer , wenye studio za muziki , "mameneja / menejimenti" kwa pamoja wachangamke kutumia mitandao ya youtube kutangaza kazi za kweli za muziki wa kweli na watapata ulaji na fursa kubwa zaidi.
 
Swadakta maneno yako ukitaka kuwafukuza hawa vijana wa sasa weka vyombo hapo 98%wanakwambia ni kipaji tu hawajapita hata shule ya vidudu(nersury )ya muziki na hawana nia ya kujifunza sasa kipaji bila kupigwa brush kikang'aa haiwezekani. Mtizame mtu kama emmanuel dibangoh (manu dibangoh )mzee yule ulimwengu umemtambua kwa kifaa hiki watu kama diblo na dally wamekuwa maarufu kwa gitar zao sasa vijana wetu kazi kuonyesha boxer akija kujishika pale kati wimbo umeisha.
 
Lavist
Source: Moses Luambo
 
August 31, 2016
Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Mahojiano ya Global TV: Moses Zamangwa Mdomo wa Bata, Aburudisha Bongo Mpaka Mamtoni
Source: Global TV Online
 
KARIBU MUSIC FESTIVAL TANZANIA 2016

Sax: Moses Zamangwa, Drums: Tate-TITO-tu, Keyboard: Muky Sumu, Bass Guitar: Stevour and Director: Amigo Johnson
Source: Moses Luambo
2016 | KARIBU MUSIC FESTIVAL
 
KARIBU MUSIC FESTIVAL TANZANIA 2016 4th (Fri) – 6th (Sun) NOVEMBER 2016, BAGAMOYO TANZANIA
Sax: Moses Zamangwa, Drums: Tate-TITO-tu, Keyboard: Muky Sumu, Bass Guitar: Stevour and Director: Amigo Johnson

Song: Africa Yumuka

Source: Moses Luambo
2016 | KARIBU MUSIC FESTIVAL
 
OMARY MKALI - IMAGINE | saxophone

Source: Omary Mkali Official
 
Uptown Funk Street Saxophone

Source: Greg Cella
 
Mark Ronson Uptown Funk feat Bruno Mars - Twisted Tubes Cover

Source: Twisted Tubes
 
Published on 7 Mar 2017

Moses Zamangwa Roho yangu na ikuimbie jinsi wewe ulivyo mkuu


Source: Moses Zamangwa
 
