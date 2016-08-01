Moses Zamangwa ~ Afrojazz (Tanzania) 2016

Trans Mini band featuring Moses Zamangwa (Tanzania, Africa) playing "Careless Whisper'



This is me (Gilang) on drums and my band project (Meti and Muy on voc, Donny on guitar, Febby on bass and armin on keyboard) featuring Moses Zamangwa from Tanzania on alto saxophone playing "Careless Whisper" at Trans Studio Bandung, Indonesia without practice, just jamming and that was lot of fun



Source: Gilang Perdana