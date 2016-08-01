B
MOSES ZAMANGWA ~ AFROJAZZ (TANZANIA) 2016
Moses Zamangwa was born in the southern part of Tanzania. Songea Region.
His Music Journey started 16 Years ago and almost half of his music career he was playing Guitar with various gospel Band.
Photo : Moses Zamangwa : courtesy of KaribuMusicOrg - MOSES ZAMANGWA ~ AFROJAZZ (TANZANIA) 2016
Six Year ago Moses started to play Saxophone and it became his No.1 instrument. Now he stands as one of the Leading Saxophonist in Tanzania and East Africa in general with legends, the likes of Rashidi Pembe of Mark International Band, Mafumu Bilali Bombenga of Maquiz Orignal, Ramadhan Kaimanda a.k.a Rama Saxa of Africa Jambo Band and Twahir Mohammed of Orch Safari Sound wana Masantula Ngoma ya Mpwita,
Moses has toured the world with his Saxophone in the countries such Indonesia, Qatar, Turkey, Germany, Swaziland, France, Australia and many more together with Vipaji Band.
Moses Zamangwa with Vipaji Band Performing song ''Africa Yumuka'' live in Melbourne Australia
Source: Moses Luambo
