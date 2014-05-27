Mchanganuo wa kujenga nyumba ya vyumba vitatu na sebule

KDS said: Wana JF, natumai mko vizuri.



Naomba mwenye uzoefu na ujenzi anisaidie. Nitahitaji matofali mangapi ya sementi (BLOCK) ili kujenga nyumba hii hadi boma kuisha. Naomba kuwasilisha, KARIBU. Click to expand...

Una ramani? Okay, fanya hivi.Standard wise, square metre moja ya ukuta hujengwa kwa tofari 9 zikisimama, au 12 zikilazwa. (450*230*150mm block)Chukua length*height of your wall, for all the walls of your house to get the total square metres of the walls. Then deduct the total square metres of openings. ie windows and doors.Then multiply the remaining square metres of walls by the number of blocks per square metre, to get the total number of blocks for your house.If that doesnt help, mtafute Qs.