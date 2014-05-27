Mchanganuo wa kujenga nyumba ya vyumba vitatu na sebule


ikiwa eneo tambarare hakikisha una tofali zisizopungua 1,600
 
tafuta qs akutayarishie boq hapa wajuaji wengi wasio na taaluma
 
kwa nini usijenge kwa kwenda chini kama wananchi wa mtera?
 
FRANCIS DA DON said:
we ni QS sio..?
Click to expand...
hapana nina kauzoefu kidogo kwenye hayo mambo...
grafani11 said:
Hujaweka bafu, choo, jiko. Kwa ramani ya mleta uzi hiyo idadi itatosha msingi na kozi kadhaa tu....
Click to expand...
kiongozi hiyo nyumba inasimama kwa tofari hizo, vyumba 3, kimoja wapo kikiwa self, jiko, sebule kubwa kukidhi pia meza ya chakula na choo, ninavyo vibanda kama hivyo vitano hapa mjini
 
sasa mbona hujasema hyo nyumba unaijenga wap?? raman gan?
 
kabanga said:
hapana nina kauzoefu kidogo kwenye hayo mambo...

kiongozi hiyo nyumba inasimama kwa tofari hizo, vyumba 3, kimoja wapo kikiwa self, jiko, sebule kubwa kukidhi pia meza ya chakula na choo, ninavyo vibanda kama hivyo vitano hapa mjini
Click to expand...
Hapo mkuu inategemea na ukubwa wa vyumba na urefu wa msingi, mathalani kiwanja ni tambarare na nyumba ya ukubwa wa 11m *12m, si chini ya tofali 2500.
 
Mijitu mingine hata kujielezea unashindwa.. Hebu kuwa na akili na uelezeee vizuri.. Utasaidiwaje iwapp hujiewi wewe mwenyewe... Mfyuuuuuuuu
 
KDS said:
Wana JF, natumai mko vizuri.

Naomba mwenye uzoefu na ujenzi anisaidie. Nitahitaji matofali mangapi ya sementi (BLOCK) ili kujenga nyumba hii hadi boma kuisha. Naomba kuwasilisha, KARIBU.
Click to expand...
ramani muhimu,
 
KDS said:
Wana JF, natumai mko vizuri.

Naomba mwenye uzoefu na ujenzi anisaidie. Nitahitaji matofali mangapi ya sementi (BLOCK) ili kujenga nyumba hii hadi boma kuisha. Naomba kuwasilisha, KARIBU.
Click to expand...
Una ramani? Okay, fanya hivi.
Standard wise, square metre moja ya ukuta hujengwa kwa tofari 9 zikisimama, au 12 zikilazwa. (450*230*150mm block)
Chukua length*height of your wall, for all the walls of your house to get the total square metres of the walls. Then deduct the total square metres of openings. ie windows and doors.
Then multiply the remaining square metres of walls by the number of blocks per square metre, to get the total number of blocks for your house.
If that doesnt help, mtafute Qs.
 
simple ni unachukua jumla ya urefu wa nyumba yako(m) unagawa kwa 0.450m (urefu wa tofali) then unazidisha kwa idadi ya course kawaida msingi una course 4 hadi 6 inategemea na jinsi kiwanja chako kilivyo , baada ya msingi nyumba ya juu kawaida ina course 12 hadi hadi 15 inategemea na urefu wa dirisha zako kawaida ni course 12
 
kabanga said:
ikiwa eneo tambarare hakikisha una tofali zisizopungua 1,600
Click to expand...
naungana na grafani hii idadi ya tofali 1600 sio kweli kabisaaaaaa,,,,,
 
