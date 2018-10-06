- Joined
EDUCATION
Makerere University To Launch Julius Nyerere Leadership Center
ByPamela Amia
Posted on September 25, 2018
THE JULIUS NYERERE CENTER WAS FIRST MOOTED BY THE PRESIDENT IN AUGUST 2017 AT THE NELSON MANDELA COMMEMORATIVE LECTURE
Makerere University in partnership with the Uganda Management Institute are set to launch the Julius Nyerere Leadership Center (JNLC) at the Makerere University main campus.
The launch is scheduled for October 6th with President Yoweri delivering the inaugural lecture.
According to Rita Namisango, Makerere’s spokeswoman, the center was first mooted by the President in August 2017 at the Nelson Mandela Commemorative Lecture that highlighted the need to create a cross–generation platform.
“The platform “Ekyoto”, aims at tapping into the rich experiences of African leaders in different fields and in different national contexts” she said.
Namisango added that the set-up is also to create a long-lasting legacy for the former Tanzanian leader.
“The Leadership Centre will take its point of departure for action from his life-long held belief that “if real development is to take place, the people have to be involved”.
Through innovative policy research and analysis, youth training and mentoring and periodic debates, the Centre is meant to provide a platform for experiential learning and leadership development by distinguished Africans, private sector actors, intellectuals, scholars, and other accomplished African men and women to share, nurture, mentor, challenge and account to the next generation of African leaders.
MY TAKE
Waiting for a day a neutral country will start Kenyatta center of leadership. It has to be remembered this decision by Makerere is after the AU, Americans, Chinese!
MY TAKE
Waiting for a day a neutral country will start Kenyatta center of leadership. It has to be remembered this decision by Makerere is after the AU, Americans, Chinese!