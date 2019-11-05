Maize Wars: Kenyans out pricing Tanzanians causing Maize shortage in Tanzania.

Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2019
Messages
812
Points
1,000
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 6, 2019
812 1,000
High prices of maize in Kenya have hit the Tanzanian market with most traders exporting to Nairobi to enjoy the windfall, creating a shortage in the neighbouring country.
The price of a 90-kilogramme bag of maize in Nairobi is selling for Sh4,000 compared with Tanzania where it goes at about Sh2,800.
Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga said Tanzanians have also been feeling the heat of rising local prices.
“I was discussing with one of the millers last week who has a plant in Tanzania and he told me how the prices of maize have started climbing because of the shortage that has been created by high demand here in Kenya,” said Prof Boga.
Traders, who have been bringing in the grain from Tanzania, had alerted millers last week that they will be hiking the price from the previous Sh3,700 per 90 kilogramme bag.
Consumers have been feeling the overall effect of the consequently rising flour prices.
Delays in harvesting maize locally has seen Kenya rely on imports from Tanzania. The price of flour in Kenya has hit Sh130 for a two-kilo packet with millers attributing this to limited supply of grain in the country.
Normally, crop from the main season in the parts of North Rift is supposed to have hit the market by now. However, this has been delayed by the ongoing rains that have hampered harvesting.
A survey carried out by The EastAfrican found that in most shops in Dar es Salaam suburbs, the average cost of a retail price of 1kg maize flour ranges between Tsh1,500 ($0.6) and Tsh1,800 ($0.7) up from between Tsh1,000 ($0.4) and Tsh1,300 ($0.5) in the previous quarter of this year.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that in rural areas the current retail price for maize flour — consumed by the majority of citizens — has slightly increased by an average rate of between Tsh800 ($0.3) and Tsh950 ($0.4).
Kenya depends on cross-border imports to bridge the annual local deficit as it does not produce enough grain to meet the demand.
 
Eyce

Eyce

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 16, 2016
Messages
1,647
Points
2,000
Eyce

Eyce

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 16, 2016
1,647 2,000
MK254 said:
Maana Uganda sio shamba la bibi, huwa tunanunua kutoka kwao wakati nyie mumezembea sana.
Click to expand...
Nilisoma somewhere kuwa hata wakulima wakenya ndio wanalima kwa kiasi kikubwa mahindi yanayozalishwa UG na kuwa imported Ke. Kuna ukweli juu ya hilo mkuu ??....
 
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
9,134
Points
2,000
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 16, 2015
9,134 2,000
Nilisikia wakisema humu kwamba hawatauza mahindi Kenya, watatuuzia unga wa mahindi. Nashangaa leo serikali ya 'pesa zetu za ndani' haina ubavu wa kununua mahindi yote ya wakulima kama walivofanya kwenye lile sakata la koroshow. Pesa ndio kila kitu bana na biashara ni nipe nikupe. Wakileta majungu itakula kwa wakulima wao, na bado Kenya itanunua mahindi ya nchi nyingine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,350,224
Members 517,647
Posts 32,996,537

FOLLOW US

Top