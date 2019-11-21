Let's hold up his hands

He has destructive hands which have been spoiling peace in the Land of polite dwellers.

He has spoilt all the way from the start, just as he came in.

Should we move back not to foil him lest we would be shot?

The madness in him prevails day to day, I'm back at home from the Land of Aussies, I met the worst economic situation ever, everyone weeps over being extremely bankrupted.

The situation is worst of all other years ,every face is sullen and wrinkled by hunger and stress.

Should we let him continuously reign in the throne as he's been pondering over?

No, we should better tell him, enough is enough, the land isn't for him alone, but for 50 mil dwellers.

Let's stop his evils before he plunges us into the hole of endless torments.