Lake Tanganyika - Bongo people lets talk

Lake Tanganyika is literally the boundary between DRC and Tanzania..am just curious about this lake that is the longest in the world. 420miles



1.What is the link between Drc and Tz , seems like the 2 nations are shut off from each other through any land links..

2.What marine economic activities goes on in this area.. it's a fresh water lake and seems to have such a huge fishing potential



3.What tourist attractions are in this area? Bongo people in JF don't talk about this area so much..



4.What is the size of the TZ-DRC trade, also not so discussed here by Bongo people on JF..





just a curious Kenyan