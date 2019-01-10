Lake Tanganyika - Bongo people lets talk


Lake Tanganyika is literally the boundary between DRC and Tanzania..am just curious about this lake that is the longest in the world. 420miles

1.What is the link between Drc and Tz , seems like the 2 nations are shut off from each other through any land links..
2.What marine economic activities goes on in this area.. it's a fresh water lake and seems to have such a huge fishing potential

3.What tourist attractions are in this area? Bongo people in JF don't talk about this area so much..

4.What is the size of the TZ-DRC trade, also not so discussed here by Bongo people on JF..


just a curious Kenyan
 
Wait for boundary disputes soon as DRC stabilizes hapo ndio utajua Tanzagiza ni waiha and very weak military wise kama walikuwa wametishiwa na landlocked tiny Malawi je DRC wataiweza bila kusahau huko walipigwa mapanga hadi kikaeleweka.
 
Kwanza umechemka Ziwa lipo katika nchi nne
Fanya kwanza Research ujue kuwa Lake Tanganyika surrounded by 4 countries:-
1. Tanzania
2. Burundi
3. Congo
4. Zambia.
Baada ya hapo uje kuuliza maswali yako haya ya kitoto.
 
Venus Star said:
Kwanza umechemka Ziwa lipo katika nchi nne
Fanya kwanza Research ujue kuwa Lake Tanganyika surrounded by 4 countries:-
1. Tanzania
2. Burundi
3. Congo
4. Zambia.
Baada ya hapo uje kuuliza maswali yako haya ya kitoto.
I know that, if you have nothing to contribute just click next. PUGA
 
Actually they don't share a dry land border and there exist virtually no economic activity between these two countries due to the economic under development of southeastern Congo and Western Tanzania.
 
mwaswast said:
Actually they don't share a dry land border and there exist virtually no economic activity between these two countries due to the economic under development of southeastern Congo and Western Tanzania.
That explains the childish reply of the Bongolala Venus Star ... with nothing to say, he is just venting
 
NairobiWalker said:
This is the most underutilized resource on the continent. Do you know Lake Tanganyika contains 60% of all the freshwater in Africa? Yet what have they done with it? Nothing. Typical Bongolalas.
That why Kenya is Semi-Desert. Your parents don't think about future generation.
 
vulcan said:
That explains the childish reply of the Bongolala Venus Star ... with nothing to say, he is just venting
I saw the Venus guy for the first time today and I knew he was an idiot - he's never getting a response from me. I'll probably block him. He argues and reasons like a child and thinks everyone has low IQ like him. On another thread he downloaded a picture of a girl online and he's trying to say it's a Kenyan girl who's stuck on his ass - what kind of childish crap is that?
 
vulcan said:
Lake Tanganyika is literally the boundary between DRC and Tanzania..am just curious about this lake that is the longest in the world. 420miles

1.What is the link between Drc and Tz , seems like the 2 nations are shut off from each other through any land links..
2.What marine economic activities goes on in this area.. it's a fresh water lake and seems to have such a huge fishing potential

3.What tourist attractions are in this area? Bongo people in JF don't talk about this area so much..

4.What is the size of the TZ-DRC trade, also not so discussed here by Bongo people on JF..


just a curious Kenyan
its the deepest lake in the World has large volumes of water
 
Kwanini Watanzania hawaji kwenye mada nzuri kama hii
japo namuona mkenya mmoja ameanza upuuzi wake
mada nzuri inaharibiwa na Akili finyu za Huyo mtu
Ngoja nikuitie wajuzi
Geza Ulole MOTOCHINI Annael REDEEMER. kadoda11 ichoboy01
Mnasemaje japo kuna Mpuuzi kaleta Kejeli za kijingajinga
 
Zuwenna said:
Kwanini Watanzania hawaji kwenye mada nzuri kama hii
japo namuona mkenya mmoja ameanza upuuzi wake
mada nzuri inaharibiwa na Akili finyu za Huyo mtu
Ngoja nikuitie wajuzi
Geza Ulole MOTOCHINI Annael REDEEMER. kadoda11 ichoboy01
Mnasemaje japo kuna Mpuuzi kaleta Kejeli za kijingajinga
Hawa wajinga hawajui kama Tanzania ina dominate hii lake, kwanza kitendo cha lake Tanganyika linalopakana na nchi nne kuitwa kwa jina la nchi moja tu Tanganyika (Tanzania) hiyo ni notion tosha kwamba Tanzania ina vital influence kwenye hilo ziwa, hata DRC kuna province inaitwa Tanganyika province hao ndio watu ambao tunaongea nao lugha moja na tunaelewana

Sasa nikija kwa faida za kua na lake Tanganyika ndio balaa, sababu kuanzia tourism mpaka fishing tunalifaidi haswa ziwa hili
dvgn1ogwkayytmo-jpeg.991053
dvgn0wuwsaezqwt-jpeg.991054
dvgn0jfwkaeue8b-jpeg.991055
dvgn0xqw0aao6yt-jpeg.991056
 
REDEEMER. said:
Hawa wajinga hawajui kama Tanzania ina dominate hii lake, kwanza kitendo cha lake Tanganyika linalopakana na nchi nne kuitwa kwa jina la nchi moja tu Tanganyika (Tanzania) hiyo ni notion tosha kwamba Tanzania ina vital influence kwenye hilo ziwa, hata DRC kuna province inaitwa Tanganyika province hao ndio watu ambao tunaongea nao lugha moja na tunaelewana

Sasa nikija kwa faida za kua na lake Tanganyika ndio balaa, sababu kuanzia tourism mpaka fishing tunalifaidi haswa ziwa hili
View attachment 991053 View attachment 991054 View attachment 991055 View attachment 991056
Wow! It's beautiful. Mbona hampendi kulizungumzia?
 
Majirani hatuzungumziii lake tanganyika kweli?hua hua tunaligusia gusia utalii,shughuli za uvuvi na usafiri, Mimi nmewah fika Mkoa wa Rukwa nmeliona Ilo ziwa kwa macho ofcz ni kubwa sana na lonafaidisha sana wakaazi wa maeneo hayo,

Samaki maarufu wanaopatikana huko huitwa migebuka,na dagaa wake hua wanabei ya juu kuliko dagaa wengine wote nnaowafaham!!

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Zuwenna said:
Kwanini Watanzania hawaji kwenye mada nzuri kama hii
japo namuona mkenya mmoja ameanza upuuzi wake
mada nzuri inaharibiwa na Akili finyu za Huyo mtu
Ngoja nikuitie wajuzi
Geza Ulole MOTOCHINI Annael REDEEMER. kadoda11 ichoboy01
Mnasemaje japo kuna Mpuuzi kaleta Kejeli za kijingajinga
Kuna mada zinaanzishwa vizuri kweli
lakini huwa wanaingiemo Machoko
inapelekea kuzipuuza tu
Kuna Mv Liemba muulize inazunguka wapi na wapi
Hifadh za taifa za Gombe na Mahale zipo wapi
Kuna Dagaa wa kigoma saivi zinapatikana kwenye super market za USA zinatoka huko huko,
Kuna Vimeli vidogo vidogo vingi vya mizigo kila siku Vinavuka Kwenda DRC, Zambia na Burundi,
Kuna choko mmoja hapo anadai Hatupo vizuri Kijeshi
Anatoa mfano wa Malawi
alivyo kilaza
Malawi wamefanya nn zidi yetu!!
Sisi tunajua Mpaka ni katikati Tutalitumia ziwa upande wetu wao upande wao
Sasa ameona hatulitumii ziwa lile!!
Ni mpaka upi watanzania umemegwa au kufanyiwa chokochoko Tukakaa kimya?
Tanzania ipo Imala na hakuna nchi yakuichezea ukandaa huu ikawa salama never
 
mwaswast said:
Wait for boundary disputes soon as DRC stabilizes hapo ndio utajua Tanzagiza ni waiha and very weak military wise kama walikuwa wametishiwa na landlocked tiny Malawi je DRC wataiweza bila kusahau huko walipigwa mapanga hadi kikaeleweka.
Our military ain't looting supermarkets! And Speaking about Lake Nyasa, Malawi claiming the lake is theirs sasa mbona hawajathubutu kulichukua? You think Tanzanian Military ni kama ya Kenya mpaka isaidiwe na private units? Pussies!
 
