40 kilometres *For those Ignorant Kenyans questioning Arusha Airport,
It is only 70km from Arusha to Kilimanjaro International Airport.
Say something about the AirportYou don't even know the distance from Arusha town to the Airport........ Lol
Nyie mnasema adi Arusha alafu mnachanganyana, hamjui Arusha ni kubwa...View attachment 1141802
Google ndio wanasema hivyo, inawezekana wamekosea na mimi nina experience hiyo ya google maps kukosea mara nyingi tuu tena hapa hapa US kwa hiyo sishangai.
Isiolo airport is better than hiyo kibanda ya kuku.Say something about the Airport
Hehehehe!!!
No hard feelings bro.Nyie mnasema adi Arusha alafu mnachanganyana, hamjui Arusha ni kubwa...
Distance between Moshi and Arusha is 80km and KIA is at the midway between the two towns hence 40km exactly from each town.
Google wamehesabu kile kipande toka main road to the airport gate ndio inayoleta difference hapoView attachment 1141802
Google ndio wanasema hivyo, inawezekana wamekosea na mimi nina experience hiyo ya google maps kukosea mara nyingi tuu tena hapa hapa US kwa hiyo sishangai.
Kilimanjaro International Godown.For those Ignorant Kenyans questioning Arusha Airport,
It is only 70km from Arusha to Kilimanjaro International Airport.
No, kia to arusha town ni mbali ukilinganisha na kia to moshi.Distance between Moshi and Arusha is 80km and KIA is at the midway between the two towns hence 40km exactly from each town.
The most important thing is the traffic at the Airport, not the idle halls as those of IsoloIsiolo airport is better than hiyo kibanda ya kuku.
