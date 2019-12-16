Kilifi County: Vipingo City

Vipingo Development is an integrated economic hub, sponsored by Centum Investment PLC which promises to be a model for all new East African Cities. Phase 1 construction commenced in July 2018.

The project is spread over 10,254 acres, supported by an urban environment, high quality infrastructure and state of the art amenities and services. The project affords industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, healthcare and institutional use.

The Vipingo Development is anchored by an industrial park, set on 1,151 acres. Vipingo is located at the Kenyan Coast, a major gateway connecting East and Central Africa to the rest of the world.











Project Update: November 2019

AWALI ESTATE












1255-Palm Ridge







Source: Vipingo Deveolopment Ltd
 
ROBERTO 20 said:
Hayo mambo ya superstitious beliefs yapo kila mahala Africa..... Au Kenya hayapo?
Mambo ya kula Albino hiyo sisi hatuna kabisa.That is peculiar to Danganyika
ROBERTO 20 said:
Unasemaga mambo ambayo hata ukiambiwa uyathibitishe huwezi.
Yes Mrs Thibitisho….Who doesn't know the Albino hunting cannibals are Danganyikans
 
