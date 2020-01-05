Kenyan Stock Exchange was the best Sub Saharan performer

Kenyan shares beat the JSE by a massive margin over the past decade

Among sub - Saharan African stock markets, Kenya’s proved the best performer over the past decade, joined only by South Africa in producing dollar-based gains since 2010 as currency depreciation ravaged returns for investors.

Nairobi’s benchmark gauge climbed 74% since the decade opened, with Johannesburg’s benchmark up just short of 9%. The Zambian and Nigerian stock markets have retreated almost 50%. MSCI's gauge of developing country stocks has gained 13%, while its frontier-markets index has advanced 12%.



Aside from the weak showing from equity benchmarks, the period was characterized by a dwindling number of listed companies on the region’s major exchanges, from Lagos to Johannesburg. Nigeria has the fewest number of listed companies since 2004, while in South Africa the tally hasn’t been this low in 16 years.

1578198203687.jpeg


“Traditionally, private equity firms have been exiting through the stock exchanges,” Karim Hajji, president of the African Securities Exchanges Association, said in a phone interview.

“But in recent years we have witnessed a different trend, where private equity firms are selling to other private equity funds or they are making straight sales to industries that are in the same sector.”

Source: Fin24
 
ROBERTO 20 said:
Was
Huu uzi unahitaji kushirikisha ubongo kuujadili, sio aina ya zile ngonjera zenu vijiweni, malofa kutwa porojo, jua likiwaka sana mnasogea kwenye kivuli hadi siku inaisha hamjakuza wala kuzalisha chochote, hivyo hamna haja ya kukojoa humu...

Kudos NSE, a BM climbing at 74% is no joke....
 
MK254 said:
Huu uzi unahitaji kushirikisha ubongo kuujadili, sio aina ya zile ngonjera zenu vijiweni, malofa kutwa porojo, jua likiwaka sana mnasogea kwenye kivuli hadi siku inaisha hamjakuza wala kuzalisha chochote, hivyo hamna haja ya kukojoa humu...

Kudos NSE, a BM climbing at 74% is no joke....
Kaka kuna uzi nilikutag juzi.... Hukuuona au
😁😁😀
 
ROBERTO 20 said:
Kaka kuna uzi nilikutag juzi.... Hukuuona au
😁😁😀
Huwa nakua tagged sana haswa kwenye uzi wowote unaoisema vibaya Kenya, itakua uliponitag kunao kumi wengine walinitag humo.
Siunajua Watz mlivyo, penye mabaya huwa mnakusanyika kama fisi wafanyavyo kwa mzoga porini.
 
MK254 said:
Huwa nakua tagged sana haswa kwenye uzi wowote unaoisema vibaya Kenya, itakua uliponitag kunao kumi wengine walinitag humo.
Siunajua Watz mlivyo, penye mabaya huwa mnakusanyika kama fisi wafanyavyo kwa mzoga porini.
Hiyo tabia ipo kwa wote... Tena ninyi ndo mnatia fora....
But generally that guy was right... Hajapendelea mtu... Kuna sehemu mmesifiwa na kuna sehemu mmepondwa pia... Na kwetu pia hivyohivyo.... Aliongea kutokana na uzoefu wake... Na hayo ndiyo maisha halisi...Sio ninyi mnaovutia kwenu.
 
ROBERTO 20 said:
Hiyo tabia ipo kwa wote... Tena ninyi ndo mnatia fora....
But generally that guy was right... Hajapendelea mtu... Kuna sehemu mmesifiwa na kuna sehemu mmepondwa pia... Na kwetu pia hivyohivyo.... Aliongea kutokana na uzoefu wake... Na hayo ndiyo maisha halisi...Sio ninyi mnaovutia kwenu.
Huyo hamna kitu, atakua anatafuta umaarufu wa blog traffic.... au kwa vile mnaingia kwenye uchaguzi, nina uhakika chama chenu pendwa kitawalipa watu wa namna hiyo kuandika andika.

Wewe nikuulize, na ujibu bila unafiki maana Bongo nimepaishi napajua ndani na nje, unataka kuamini huyo jamaa kwamba hapo Bongo kuna machinga anaweza akatumia bodaboda kufukuzia bus ili amfikishie chenji msafiri.
Eti jamaa alisafiri kilomita 1,500km Bongo bila kukutana na shimo hata moja, Bongo hiyo moja nayoijua.
Kwamba kila dereva Mbongo huzingatia alama za barabara.

Wala sikuisoma yote maana huko ni kupoteza muda, jamaa anawakuna na kuwatekenya mnacheka, ila wenyewe mnajua ameongopa kwenye mambo mengi tu humo.
 
MK254 said:
Huyo hamna kitu, atakua anatafuta umaarufu wa blog traffic.... au kwa vile mnaingia kwenye uchaguzi, nina uhakika chama chenu pendwa kitawalipa watu wa namna hiyo kuandika andika.

Wewe nikuulize, na ujibu bila unafiki maana Bongo nimepaishi napajua ndani na nje, unataka kuamini huyo jamaa kwamba hapo Bongo kuna machinga anaweza akatumia bodaboda kufukuzia bus ili amfikishie chenji msafiri.
Eti jamaa alisafiri kilomita 1,500km Bongo bila kukutana na shimo hata moja, Bongo hiyo moja nayoijua.
Kwamba kila dereva Mbongo huzingatia alama za barabara.

Wala sikuisoma yote maana huko ni kupoteza muda, jamaa anawakuna na kuwatekenya mnacheka, ila wenyewe mnajua ameongopa kwenye mambo mengi tu humo.
Inategemea na sehemu aliyokuwa....hatuwezi kuprove kama alikuwa mkweli au muongo..... All in all tukazane tujenge nchi zetu tu.... Ligi zingine hazina maana.
 
ROBERTO 20 said:
Inategemea na sehemu aliyokuwa....hatuwezi kuprove kama alikuwa mkweli au muongo..... All in all tukazane tujenge nchi zetu tu.... Ligi zingine hazina maana.
Mbona ku-prove kama ni muongo kazi rahisi tu, mimi naipenda nchi yangu ya Kenya, tena mzalendo kupita maelezo mpaka mwisho, ila ukija unasifia sifia kwa kuongopea ili kunikuna lazima nitakuzingua, changamoto zipo hapa Kenya, Afrka hii nchi gani ukatize kilomita 1,500km za lami bila kukutana na shimo hata moja.
Ndio maana nikasema kipindi hiki cha uchaguzi, chama chenu pendwa kitaparamia kila mtu ilmradi aandike tu. Anyway wacha nisiwaharibie kautamu ka kutekenywa, unajua ni kama umshtukize mtu anaayepiga nyeto....utamharibia, unamuacha tu atokwe miguno.
 
ROBERTO 20, nina maswali nikuulize, mbona watanzania wengi humu(Kenyan news) hawapendi ukweli?., kwa forums zingine wengi wanakubali mapungufu, wale mumejaa humu hampatikani kule ju wale wako kwa ground hamuwezi wadanganya., tangu mheshimiwa rais Magufuli achukue ushukani, Tanzania ilikua na deni la trilioni 15 (tshs), na sasa kwa miaka minne tu, deni ni trilioni 55!(40% of GDP), hili kwa uchumi wa $62B(as at 2019), na population ya over 55 million, na annual revenue collections haitoshi kugaramia national budget! litakua nikama janga kwa taifa! Kulikoni kaka?, nifafanulie serikali ya Tz inatoa wapi pesa ya ndani ya kujenga miradi na deni linaongezeka kwa kasi?
ROBERTO 20 said:
Sisi hatuna roho chafu... Tunapenda maendeleo yenu pia...japo ninyi mnajimwambafai sanaa...
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
MK254 said:
Mbona ku-prove kama ni muongo kazi rahisi tu, mimi naipenda nchi yangu ya Kenya, tena mzalendo kupita maelezo mpaka mwisho, ila ukija unasifia sifia kwa kuongopea ili kunikuna lazima nitakuzingua, changamoto zipo hapa Kenya, Afrka hii nchi gani ukatize kilomita 1,500km za lami bila kukutana na shimo hata moja.
Ndio maana nikasema kipindi hiki cha uchaguzi, chama chenu pendwa kitaparamia kila mtu ilmradi aandike tu. Anyway wacha nisiwaharibie kautamu ka kutekenywa, unajua ni kama umshtukize mtu anaayepiga nyeto....utamharibia, unamuacha tu atokwe miguno.
Duh......haya
 
Yosef Festo said:
ROBERTO 20, nina maswali nikuulize, mbona watanzania wengi humu(Kenyan news) hawapendi ukweli?., kwa forums zingine wengi wanakubali mapungufu, wale mumejaa humu hampatikani kule ju wale wako kwa ground hamuwezi wadanganya., tangu mheshimiwa rais Magufuli achukue ushukani, Tanzania ilikua na deni la trilioni 15 (tshs), na sasa kwa miaka minne tu, deni ni trilioni 55!(40% of GDP), hili kwa uchumi wa $62B(as at 2019), na population ya over 55 million, na annual revenue collections haitoshi kugaramia national budget! litakua nikama janga kwa taifa! Kulikoni kaka?, nifafanulie serikali ya Tz inatoa wapi pesa ya ndani ya kujenga miradi na deni linaongezeka kwa kasi?

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Mapungufu yapo... Tena mengi tu.... Japo naona kama takwimu zako zina ukakasi.
 
Yosef Festo said:
Proof, weka sawa...facts are in public domain kaka.,

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Hizo trilioni 15 tshs kwa mwaka 2015 si kweli...... The figure was $15 billions... Now you can change it to Tz.shs and compare...... I can provide you with the source if necessary... Though I haven't confirmed yet those new figures of 2019 you're claiming.
 
I picked it from your media some time in December, in those Tz shillings, it is quoted severally even by your country men in your political forums., am shicked you dont have current facts about your country!., anyway thank you.
ROBERTO 20 said:
Hizo trilioni 15 tshs kwa mwaka 2015 si kweli...... The figure was $15 billions... Now you can change it to Tz.shs and compare...... I can provide you with the source if necessary... Though I haven't confirmed yet those new figures of 2019 you're claiming.
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Yosef Festo said:
I picked it from your media some time in December, in those Tz shillings, it is quoted severally even by your country men in your political forums., am shicked you dont have current facts about your country!., anyway thank you.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
According to wikipedia the Gross external debt of Tz was $15 billions in 2015.....Maybe that site nowadays put figures in form of Tzs.
 
