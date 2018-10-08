Kenya vs Tanzania military

Kenya is undoubtedly a supreme military outfit in East Africa due to its superior weapon hardware and defense spending. Tanzania spent $544 million (Sh56 billion) –half of what Kenya spent on its forces.Kenya’s Kshs.100 million plus defense expenditure accounts for 2.4 percent of total African military spending. This enormous resource upsets the balance of power in the Eastern African region. This colossal budgetary allocation accords Kenya as the eighth largest Africa’s military spender.The positive outlook of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) further extends into Somalia war involvement that is supported by 4000 troops.Since military weapons acquisitions are kept under wraps by the respective military units, it’s difficult to tell the real power behind their uniform. However, some prominent purchases do find themselves in the public domain through credible international bodies.Kenya Defence Forces had slashed their military weapons purchase sharply since last year by Kshs.1.5 Billion while and their Tanzanian counterparts, Tanzania People's Defense Forces didn’t order for any weapons.Kenya’s KDF compromise 24,150active personnel, slightly less than Tanzania’s 30,000 staff.According to Global Firepower, Kenya commands a stockpile of 76 battle tanks, 591 armored fighting vehicles, 25 towed artillery, 30 self-propelled guns, 17 fighter jets, 131 aircraft, and 61 helicopters.In the same report by Global firepower, Tanzania is confirmed to have an arsenal of 30 aircraft, 30 tanks, and 150 armored fighting vehicles.