Kenya vs Tanzania military


Arnold mrass cannambo
Kenya is undoubtedly a supreme military outfit in East Africa due to its superior weapon hardware and defense spending. Tanzania spent $544 million (Sh56 billion) –half of what Kenya spent on its forces.

Kenya’s Kshs.100 million plus defense expenditure accounts for 2.4 percent of total African military spending. This enormous resource upsets the balance of power in the Eastern African region. This colossal budgetary allocation accords Kenya as the eighth largest Africa’s military spender.

The positive outlook of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) further extends into Somalia war involvement that is supported by 4000 troops.

Since military weapons acquisitions are kept under wraps by the respective military units, it’s difficult to tell the real power behind their uniform. However, some prominent purchases do find themselves in the public domain through credible international bodies.

Kenya Defence Forces had slashed their military weapons purchase sharply since last year by Kshs.1.5 Billion while and their Tanzanian counterparts, Tanzania People's Defense Forces didn’t order for any weapons.

Kenya’s KDF compromise 24,150active personnel, slightly less than Tanzania’s 30,000 staff.

According to Global Firepower, Kenya commands a stockpile of 76 battle tanks, 591 armored fighting vehicles, 25 towed artillery, 30 self-propelled guns, 17 fighter jets, 131 aircraft, and 61 helicopters.

In the same report by Global firepower, Tanzania is confirmed to have an arsenal of 30 aircraft, 30 tanks, and 150 armored fighting vehicles.

rais wako
leta source ulipozitoa hizo idadi ya millitary equipment za Tz. maake najua jeshi la Tz vifaa vyake vyote hua siri
 
MK254
rais wako said:
leta source ulipozitoa hizo idadi ya millitary equipment za Tz. maake najua jeshi la Tz vifaa vyake vyote hua siri
Hehehe siri gani LDC anayoweza kuwa nayo, ikiwa hata super power kama Urusi na Marekani hutunisha misuli kwa kuonyesha zana zao za kisasa, nyie na umaskni wenu ni mitumba ipi mnaficha.
 
Khaligraph Jordan
Brother kenya lazima wafanye yote hayo due to war threatening iliyopo kwenu mna msomali ni hatari sana kwenu sisi hatari ipo kwa burundi tu nayo kwa sasa si kubwa.
Kenya must spent more money in army otherwise al shabab watawabaka
 
rais wako
MK254 said:
Hehehe siri gani LDC anayoweza kuwa nayo, ikiwa hata super power kama Urusi na Marekani hutunisha misuli kwa kuonyesha zana zao za kisasa, nyie na umaskni wenu ni mitumba ipi mnaficha.
sisi hatuamini katika huo ubeberu sisi ni gusa unate hatunaba mboyoyo mingi when it comes to the fight
 
MKWEPA KODI
Hongereni kenya mnatuzidi sana kijeshi, ila angalieni msije mkamjaribu huyu kichaa wetu shauri yenu
 
Abunwasi
Kenya is undoubtedly a supreme military outfit in East Africa due to its superior weapon hardware and defense spending. Tanzania spent $544 million (Sh56 billion) –half of what Kenya spent on its forces.

Kenya’s Kshs.100 million plus defense expenditure accounts for 2.4 percent of total African military spending. This enormous resource upsets the balance of power in the Eastern African region. This colossal budgetary allocation accords Kenya as the eighth largest Africa’s military spender.

The positive outlook of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) further extends into Somalia war involvement that is supported by 4000 troops.

Since military weapons acquisitions are kept under wraps by the respective military units, it’s difficult to tell the real power behind their uniform. However, some prominent purchases do find themselves in the public domain through credible international bodies.

Kenya Defence Forces had slashed their military weapons purchase sharply since last year by Kshs.1.5 Billion while and their Tanzanian counterparts, Tanzania People's Defense Forces didn’t order for any weapons.

Kenya’s KDF compromise 24,150active personnel, slightly less than Tanzania’s 30,000 staff.

According to Global Firepower, Kenya commands a stockpile of 76 battle tanks, 591 armored fighting vehicles, 25 towed artillery, 30 self-propelled guns, 17 fighter jets, 131 aircraft, and 61 helicopters.

In the same report by Global firepower, Tanzania is confirmed to have an arsenal of 30 aircraft, 30 tanks, and 150 armored fighting vehicles.

Bro you havet reminded me of 1967 Isreal-Arab war and i would like to remind you that it is not the arsenals that fight. Arabs outnumbers Isrealis 1-10 in terms of manpower and equipment and also you may wish to remember vietnam war where the US with all its arsenals could not beat the ill equipped vietcong.
As for experience, you cannot talk to all southern states liberation without talking about TZ and you may also go to the archive and check about Uganda/Tanzania conflict.
 
Arnold mrass cannambo
Buda! Hakuna inchi ya Kiafrika ambayo iko na usiri kwa military unless unataka kutudanganya Tz ni superpower kama US na Russia ambao wako na nuclear weapons! Tz haidevelop any military weapon instead wao hununua kama inchi zingine duniani. Na statistics zinaonesha expenditure yenyu iko chini sana infact hakuna vuta mshai pigana kama Jeshi ni Peace keeping pekee! Kenya on the other hand imeongeza budget yake na purchasing power to a very high level! Tena hio unataka kubishana?
Arnold mrass cannambo
I hope you realize that in East Africa Kenya has the strongest lineups of allies support right from USA & Britain na tena hakuna Inchi Africa inaweza ingia kwa vita na Capitalist Nation. Hapo mtaumia na hio ujamaa yenyu. Already kenya iko na full support of its allies na kama hujui sahii as we speak British & American troops have their main base in Kenya so in any event of a war sijui mtakimbilia wapi ju already mtakuwa mkipigana na KDF under Amisom which will prove catastrophic to Tz. Hamna Economy, Support na Range ya kupigana na Kenya bro
Arnold mrass cannambo
A strong military only acts when necessary. If we attack migingo, the strong economic bond between Kenya & UG will decline so we do what capitalists do. Lay low! Just like the US. Capitalism is all about thinking out of the box. Na hio ndio mistake inchi za kijinga kama Tz na Japan hufanya wakituchukulia wanyonge. Ona in ww2 vile Japan walijibeba kifua kuvamia US. They were indeed met with fire & fury. Same to Tz & Ug. Mkiendelea kuchokoza simba atawapea mnacho tafuta.
Arnold mrass cannambo
Mtapigana na nini kama hamna vifaa zakutosha na uchumi wa kuwa sustain?? No wonder hii ujinga yenyu ilisababisha mauwaji ya Majimaji. Ati mnakuja vifua wazi! how?? Kenya has extensive power of the allies nyinyi ni mdomo kavu tu.Infact the war can't be fought on Kenyan soil ju the deadly Maasa & the Nandi tribes will definitely finish your citizens.Na tukisema mlete raia, Kwanza the furthest mtasonga ni just after the border ju ukipanda ukielekea North utapatana na Maasai,Kikuyu,Nandi alafu the deadliest Turukana & Somali in the Nothern desert! Nyinyi mumezoea bahari na uzembe mtapigana aje. Na unatarajia aje Tz ipigane na Kenya wakati Military base za US na Britain ziko kenya?? Mtafagiliwa kama takatataka nyinyi.
Arnold mrass cannambo
Nyinyi hakuna vita mnaweza pigana. Unawezaje toa mwanajeshi wa Show ground apigane na mwanajeshi anaishi jangwani akipigana usiku na mchana??
MK254
Sasa hivi hatuwezi tukajiingiza kwenyey vita vyoyote dhidi ya nchi yoyote, labda kupigana dhidi ya magaidi lakini sio tupigane na taifa lolote. Huo mtego Tanzania iliingia wa kupigana na Idd Amin na iliwa cost sana mpaka leo, na ndio maana Museveni hutubip sana kwa lile la kisiwa cha Migingo akitegemea tupigane naye. Kiukweli tukianza dhidi yake tutampiga tu, lakini hatutabaki salama maana raslimali zetu zitatumika pakubwa.
Vita hurudisha nyuma uchumi wa nchi, ni kitu cha kukwepa kabisa. Leo hii Marekani hawezi kuthubutu vita dhidi ya Urusi au China, pamoja na kwamba anajua atashinda, lakini atashushwa sana. Yeye amezoea kuwapiga pga mataiifa madogo madogo kama Libya.
 
Xubzero
Acha kutulisha upupu,kama unafuatilia vyombo vya habari kipindi korea kaskazini inawekewa vikwazo vya kibiashara kwa kutengeneza makombora ya nyuklia na baraza la usalama la umoja wa mataifa kuna ripoti ilisema 'kuna nchi ambazo bado zinakwenda kinyume na baraza zinafanya biashara na north korea kama tanzania,china zimbabwe nk,ikaendelea kusema ripoti kuna taarifa za kuaminika kwamba north korea imeiuzia tanzania mfumo wa rada wa kijeshi na mtambo wa kurusha makombora ya hewani" ndipo waziri wa mambo ya nje wa tz akakana akasema 'ni kwel kipindi cha nyuma tanzania walikuwa na mkataba na north korea ila kwa sasa mkataba wao umeisha akongeza kwa kusema "hata ivo hivi vitu hatukupewa bure tulinunua kwa pesa yetu" ,afu ww unakuja kutulisha matango pori samaki ww,jaribu muone
 
