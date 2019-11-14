Kenya to commence phase two upgrade of Kibra slum

Affordable-housing.jpg

Kenya is set to commence phase two upgrade of Kibra Slum. Director of Slum Upgrading programme Mr Charles Shikuku made the announcement and said that Soweto residents have been given one-month eviction order ahead of the housing project.

Kibera was identified for redevelopment since it is one of the largest slums in Africa, with an estimated population of 400,000 people. The project is part of the planned upgrade of the slum which has been divided into four zones and is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing.

The current one targets Zone B where 4,335 affordable housing units will be put up at the slum in Nairobi. Zone A was completed in the first phase of the project in 2016. It was designed as a pilot project to assess the viability of the plan. The government handed over 822 houses to new owners.

According to the Director, the project will see the construction of highrise buildings consisting of one, two and three bedroom houses going for US $6000, US $10000 and US $150000 respectively.

Facilitation terms
The residents are required to open bank account where the government will use to give each US $600 as facilitation fee, where US $39 every month for 12 months will go towards payment of rent while US $98 for the relocation process. Landlords will get US $664 from the government as part of the resettlement scheme.

Tenants will also be required to join a cooperative society which they will use as a vehicle to deposit at least 10% of the amount of their house of choice before they are considered. Occupants have up to 25 years to pay for the houses at an annual 3% interest rate “We have issued housing cards to show who the legit tenants are in order to avoid cases where people come from other areas to benefit from the project,” said Mr Charles.


Source: Construction Review Online
 
Ile phase 1 ilikua na makosa mengi, including wengine waliopewa nyumba kumbe ilikua si wakaazi wa Kibera. I hope round hii itakua transparent zaidi na wamejifundisha kutoka kwa makosa ya phase 1.

Alafu ile bara bara inayopasua kati kati ya Kibera slum itazipatia hizo nyumba quick access to town.

Nyumba za phase 1 unaziona hapo kushoto, mbele yake ni bara bara itakayo pasua kati kati ya Kibera.







 
Hiyo ni putting the cart before the horse Muzungu anasema, haitaondoa slums, watu wanaishi slums kwa sababu hawana uwezo wa kifedha kupanga nyumba nzuri hivyo kujenga nyumba nzuri ni kazi bure kwani hawawezi kulipa kodi.

Cha kufanya hapo ni employment, kuongeza productivity ili watu waweze kupata mshahara unaowawezesha kumudu kulipia Appartements kama hizo, bila ya hivyo hizo appartments zitakuwa white elephants au rich middle watapangia nyumba ndogo wake.

Na hii siyo changamoto ya Kenya tu, in kila mahali hata TZ kwetu, bila ya kufiksi uchumi huko mikoani hakuna kitakachobadilka kwani hakuna kijana anataka kuishi kijijini bila kazi, hivyo wataondoka kuja City na wataishi wapi? Ni slums, hivyo ndivyo slums zilivyoanza, ni ngumu sana kutatua hilo, hao wanasiasa wanapoteza tu fedha, hizo appartments hakuna watu Kibera watakao hamia kuishi na kama wakiwalazimisha watauza kwa matajiri.

TZ Nyerere alifanya mfano Upanga, Kariakoo, Posta. Waswahili tulikuwa tunaishi lakini waliuza hayo maghorofa kwa Wahindi na wao kwenda kununua nyumba Manzese, Tandale, Mbagala n.k., hivyo hata hao wa Kibera watauza pia hizo appartments, kwani ziko prime area karibu na Town, rich people watanunua.
 
Barbarosa said:
Hiyo ni putting the cart before the horse Muzungu anasema , haitaondoa slums, watu wanaishi slums kwa sababu hawana uwezo wa kifedha kupanga nyumba nzuri hivyo kujenga nyumba nzuri ni kazi bure kwani hawawezi kulipa kodi.

Cha kufanya hapo ni employment, kuongeza productivity ili watu waweze kupata mshahara unaowawezesha kumudu kulipia Appartements kama hizo, bila ya hivyo hizo appartments zitakuwa white elephants au rich middle watapangia nyumba ndogo wake.

Na hii siyo changamoto ya Kenya tu, in kila mahali hata TZ kwetu, bila ya kufiksi uchumi huko Mikoani hakuna kitakachobadilka kwani hakuna kijana anataka kuishi kijijini bila kazi, hivyo wataondoka kuja City na wataishi wapi? Ni slums, hivyo ndivyo slums zilivyoanza, ni ngumu sana kutatua hilo, hao Wanasiasa wanapoteza tu fedha, hizo appartments hakuna watu Kibera watakao hamia kuishi na kama wakiwalazimisha watauza kwa matajiri.

TZ Nyerere alifanya mfano Upanga, Kariakoo, Posta Waswahili tulikuwa tunaishi lkn waliuza hayo maghorofa kwa Wahindi na wao kwenda kununua nyumba Manzese, Tandale, Mbagala n.k., hivyo hata hao wa Kibera watauza pia hizo appartments, kwani ziko prime area karibu na Town, rich people watanunua, ...
Ishu za watu kizamia mjini kenya sai imebaki story...
Jiuluze kwnn katiba iko na counties, sai wanaozamia mijini idadi yao ndogo sana...
Sai kila county iko na opportunities kibao za kazi za kila aina...

Mambo ya uzamiaji siku hz yamepungua sana...
 
komora096 said:
Ishu za watu kizamia mjini kenya sai imebaki story...
Jiuluze kwnn katiba iko na counties, sai wanaozamia mijini idadi yao ndogo sana...
Sai kila county iko na opportunities kibao za kazi za kila aina...

Mambo ya uzamiaji siku hz yamepungua sana...
Unadanganywa na Wanasiasa, unahitaji double digit economic growth angalau kwa miaka 10 mfululizo ili uweze kuwa na badiliko lolote la kiuchumi kwa wananchi na kutengeneza ajira, nijuavyo mimi modern Kenya haijawahi kugonga 10% sasa hizo ajira huko kaunti zinatokea wapi?
 
komora096 said:
Ishu za watu kizamia mjini kenya sai imebaki story...
Jiuluze kwnn katiba iko na counties, sai wanaozamia mijini idadi yao ndogo sana...
Sai kila county iko na opportunities kibao za kazi za kila aina...

Mambo ya uzamiaji siku hz yamepungua sana...
Tell him this is Mandera as we speak

EJVdoikXkAAr7nk.jpg
 
Barbarosa said:
Unadanganywa na Wanasiasa, unahitaji double digit economic growth angalau kwa miaka 10 mfululizo ili uweze kuwa na badiliko lolote la kiuchumi kwa wananchi na kutengeneza ajira, nijuavyo mimi modern Kenya haijawahi kugonga 10% sasa hizo ajira huko kaunti zinatokea wapi?
Wanaodanganywa na wanasiasa kati ya kenya na tanzania ni kina nani?...
Tatizo lenu hampendi ukwel na hmtaki kuamini km mfuno wa counties ni bora zaidi...

Halafu kuhusu ajira, kila county ina sekta kibao km vile serikali kuu tu..tatizo lenu mnakaririshwa mambo tu
 
komora096 said:
Wanaodanganywa na wanasiasa kati ya kenya na tanzania ni kina nani?...
Tatizo lenu hampendi ukwel na hmtaki kuamini km mfuno wa counties ni bora zaidi...

Halafu kuhusu ajira, kila county ina sekta kibao km vile serikali kuu tu..tatizo lenu mnakaririshwa mambo tu
Siyo swala la ubora wa kaunti au la, wewe umeongelea kwamba Kenya hakuna urban migration tena to Nairobi shauri ya Kaunti, nikakupa changamoto uniambie hizo ajira huko Kaunti ziko wapi za kuweza kuwafanya vijana wasihamie Nairobi? Ukuaji wa uchumi wa Kenya hata haufiki 8% sasa ajira zinatokea wapi?
 
Barbarosa said:
Siyo swala la ubora wa kaunti au la, wewe umeongelea kwamba Kenya hakuna urban migration tena to Nairobi shauri ya Kaunti, nikakupa changamoto uniambie hizo ajira huko Kaunti ziko wapi za kuweza kuwafanya vijana wasihamie Nairobi? Ukuaji wa uchumi wa Kenya hata haufiki 8% sasa ajira zinatokea wapi?
Kwahiyo ukuaji ukiwa chini ya asilimia 8 ina maana hakuna ajira zinazozalishwa??

China uchumi wake unakuwa kwa asilimia 8? Mbona wao tatizo la ajira kwao sio shida sana kama huku kwetu?? Ethiopia uchumi wake unakuwa kwa zaidi ya asilimia 7 lakini mbona kila uchao tunawakamata wakikimbia nchi yao??
 
FisadiKuu said:
Kwahiyo ukuaji ukiwa chini ya asilimia 8 ina maana hakuna ajira zinazozalishwa??

China uchumi wake unakuwa kwa asilimia 8? Mbona wao tatizo la ajira kwao sio shida sana kama huku kwetu?? Ethiopia uchumi wake unakuwa kwa zaidi ya asilimia 7 lakini mbona kila uchao tunawakamata wakikimbia nchi yao??
Soma hoja ilipoanzia kama ukipenda, nimeelezea hilo, ili nchi inayoendelea kama Kenya au TZ iweze kuzalisha ajira za kutosha na kujenga middle class ni lazima Uchumi ukuwe kwa kiwango cha kuanzia 10% kwa miaka zaidi ya 10 kwa mfululizo, sasa China unayoiongelea imekuwa kwa zaidi ya 10% kwa miaka zaidi ya 20 mfulilizo na ndo maana sasa tofauti inaonekana, walikuwa na tatizo kubwa la ajira sasa limepungua.

Lkn sisi hatujawahi kugonga 10% na ndo maana unasikia watu wanasema uchumi unakuwa kwenye makatasi kwani ili mwananchi wa kawaida aweze kufikiwa ni lazima tukuwe >10% kwa miaka angalau 10 mfululizo, bila hivyo itabakia kunufaisha wachache tu kama sasa hivi, na ndo maana kwa maoni yangu mimi kuwajengea masikini appartments zählt gharama ambazo hawana kipato cha kuzilipia ni kupoteza fedha, hiyo fedha wangewekeza kwenye mambo kama elimu ili kuweza kuzalisha ajira kwanza, ...
 
Barbarosa said:
Siyo swala la ubora wa kaunti au la, wewe umeongelea kwamba Kenya hakuna urban migration tena to Nairobi shauri ya Kaunti, nikakupa changamoto uniambie hizo ajira huko Kaunti ziko wapi za kuweza kuwafanya vijana wasihamie Nairobi? Ukuaji wa uchumi wa Kenya hata haufiki 8% sasa ajira zinatokea wapi?
Usiforce vitu visivyowezekana...naona unaumia kuskia siku hz wazamiaji sio wengi vile...
Fungua link ujisomee
Ya kilifi county
