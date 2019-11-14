Kenya to commence phase two upgrade of Kibra slum

Kenya is set to commence phase two upgrade of Kibra Slum. Director of Slum Upgrading programme Mr Charles Shikuku made the announcement and said that Soweto residents have been given one-month eviction order ahead of the housing project.



Kibera was identified for redevelopment since it is one of the largest slums in Africa, with an estimated population of 400,000 people. The project is part of the planned upgrade of the slum which has been divided into four zones and is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing.



The current one targets Zone B where 4,335 affordable housing units will be put up at the slum in Nairobi. Zone A was completed in the first phase of the project in 2016. It was designed as a pilot project to assess the viability of the plan. The government handed over 822 houses to new owners.



According to the Director, the project will see the construction of highrise buildings consisting of one, two and three bedroom houses going for US $6000, US $10000 and US $150000 respectively.



Facilitation terms

The residents are required to open bank account where the government will use to give each US $600 as facilitation fee, where US $39 every month for 12 months will go towards payment of rent while US $98 for the relocation process. Landlords will get US $664 from the government as part of the resettlement scheme.



Tenants will also be required to join a cooperative society which they will use as a vehicle to deposit at least 10% of the amount of their house of choice before they are considered. Occupants have up to 25 years to pay for the houses at an annual 3% interest rate “We have issued housing cards to show who the legit tenants are in order to avoid cases where people come from other areas to benefit from the project,” said Mr Charles.

