Kenya Ranked 5th Richest African Country


bdlnairobi0207ea.jpg?itok=VnoXZKQo

WEALTH INDEX
Kenya is now ranked the sixth wealthiest country in Africa

Kenya’s wealth measure improved from position 6 in 2016 to 5th last year, reveals a report by AfrAsia Bank Africa.

According to the report, Kenya has more than KSh10.4 trillion in wealth, a 9.5% increase from the previous year's total wealth of Ksh 9.5 trillion.

Over the past 10 years, Kenya has acquired wealth at a rate of 73% becoming the 4th biggest African country in wealth growth. In 2017 alone, the country grew its wealth at 2%.


capture_0.png
Kenya has a total wealth of US $104 billion translating to Ksh 10.4 trillion
Kenya comes behind South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco in that order. South Africa leads with Ksh 72.2 trillion total wealth calculated in US dollars against Kenya’s Ksh 10.4 trillion.

The report also ranked Nairobi as the 6th richest City in Africa accumulating more than Ksh5.4 trillion. This was in form of financial services, Real Estate & construction, retail among several others.

Nairobi comes behind Johannesburg and Capetown in South Africa, Cairo in Egypt, Lagos in Nigeria and Durban in South Africa in that order. Johannesburg leads with Ksh27.6 trillion in total wealth.


  • Nairobi is also ranked the 4th most expensive African City with land retail rate estimated at Ksh190,000 per square meter.
    Kenya is, however, the second largest African country with a market for luxurious products. In 2017 alone, the country retailed Ksh500 million worth of luxury products and services.
    This is largely owed to the tourism industry’s expanse in the country. Diani Reef beach resort was even recently crowned the best beach resort in Africa during the World Travel awards.
    Africa has 24 billionaires who own Ks1 trillion and above. The wealth was calculated based on net worth owned by all the persons working and living in a particular country.
    capture1_1.png
    Nairobi is ranked 6th Wealthiest African City with Ksh 5.4 trillion in net worth
Kenya’s Latest Ranking in List of Richest African Countries
 
wacha wee! And that is according to New World Wealth eti eh? You guys are dumber than baby chicks thinking the rooster is their mother
 
Kadada, geuza ulale na Anna watameza panga
 
fooli-jpg.891931


Fool-i alifanya bala
 
Tutaanza na viwanda vya kuajiri watu wanne tutakuja vya kati thern viwanda vikubwa.
 
Write your reply...tz is a chips mayai nation hakuna siku watafikia kenya, hata hiyo sgr yenu ni useless coz ukiangalia biznes btn dar and Moro utaona how long it will take kuleta faida.
 
it will stop at 30% they never finish projects
 
Tanzania imeipiku Ethiopia. Kenya kaipiku Angola.

3 East African countries among top 10.
East Africa rising.
The only thing we need is to cooperate with each other.
Tanzanians stop thinkingthat you are superior because you have food. Only a fool thinks about eating all the time.
We eat to live but we don't live to eat
 
Mbona mnapewa grant za chakula?
 
I love this KE vs TZ trolling business......ombeni mungu tusifanikiwe kuua CCM...tukiiweza CCM my friends you will be overtaken kama mumesimama vile!

Ni kweli tupo in deep shit sababu ya CCM tu and nothing else!
 
