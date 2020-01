Kenya Manufacturing sector vs Tanzanian's

You are comparing apples to oranges.



The story talks of government revenue (tax) from manufacturing sector.

You are comparing it to Tanzania's revenue from exports? (Most of which goes to private factory owners)



Are you retarded?



Unanikumbusha yule mbongolala mwenzako ambaye alidhani GDP ni government income.



You should tell us how much your government collected in taxes from manufacturing.



Going by the trend of how KRA collects almost 3 times more than TRA, I would guess your government collected less than $300 million in taxes from the manufacturing sector.