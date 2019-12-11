Kenya is truly a failed country!

Danish Brewing Company E.A Limited is planning to set up a KSh4.59 billion production facility to cement its position in Kenyan Market.Moreover, the firm has intensified expansion plans with the new facility having a capacity of 12-15 million bottles annually.Danish Brewing – subsidiary of Bounty Global Management DWC LLC – acquired Kings Beverage in July, 2019 from Centum. Centum received KSh130 million from Danish Brewing Company EA Limited.King Breweries was the sole importer and distributor of Calsberg, Tuborg, Teacher whisky and Jim Beam whiskeys.Furthermore, Danish Brewing expects to employ 350 staff members. Sourcing of sorghum will be through 17,000 farmers enrolled in the Farmers Outreach Program.