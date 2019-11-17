Kenya hosts the largest number of Chartered Financial Analysts

Kenya currently leads east and central africa with the number of Chartered Financial Analysts closing at 114 after the recent examinations.



Kenya the founders of The East African Society of Investment Professionals (EASIP) leads the region with 114, Uganda comes second with 31, Tanzania comes third with 4 and Rwanda fifth with 3.



Two thirds of those who passed the recent examination are Kenyan with Uganda coming in second.



The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) examinations have been touted as some of the most difficult a professional can attempt to do.



Those who choose to take up the challenge have said that studying for the examinations may even require a change of lifestyle due to its rigour, but the lure of getting advanced knowledge in the investment field and prospects of advancement in careers keep attracting more students every year.



The CFA Institute says that the programme focuses specifically on investment knowledge including portfolio management, ethics, economics, financial reporting and analysis, corporate finance, equity, fixed income and derivatives.