Kenya hosts the largest number of Chartered Financial Analysts

Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2019
Messages
924
Points
1,000
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 6, 2019
924 1,000
Kenya currently leads east and central africa with the number of Chartered Financial Analysts closing at 114 after the recent examinations.

Kenya the founders of The East African Society of Investment Professionals (EASIP) leads the region with 114, Uganda comes second with 31, Tanzania comes third with 4 and Rwanda fifth with 3.

Two thirds of those who passed the recent examination are Kenyan with Uganda coming in second.

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) examinations have been touted as some of the most difficult a professional can attempt to do.

Those who choose to take up the challenge have said that studying for the examinations may even require a change of lifestyle due to its rigour, but the lure of getting advanced knowledge in the investment field and prospects of advancement in careers keep attracting more students every year.

The CFA Institute says that the programme focuses specifically on investment knowledge including portfolio management, ethics, economics, financial reporting and analysis, corporate finance, equity, fixed income and derivatives.
 
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2019
Messages
924
Points
1,000
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 6, 2019
924 1,000
eliakeem said:
Can you give the source please.
Click to expand...
www.cfainstitute.org

CFA Institute

Learn about Chartered Financial Analyst Program, CIPMs and the Investment Foundations Certificate for a career in investment management. CFA Institute is a global association of investment professionals.
www.cfainstitute.org www.cfainstitute.org
 
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2019
Messages
924
Points
1,000
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 6, 2019
924 1,000
MK254 said:
Akili kubwa.
Click to expand...
The surprising thing is that Uganda always beats Tanzania on anything concerning educated professionals. Uganda is certainly doing something right with their education system that Tanzania is not doing. Rwanda an even smaller country has almost equal CFA professionals to Tanzania. Tanzania should borrow a leaf from these countries.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Sinister Kenya Hosts Construction Industry Expo. Kenyan News and Politics 1
Papayo Kenya bids to host Africa continental free trade area headquarters Kenyan News and Politics 228
MK254 Kenya to host global macadamia forum Kenyan News and Politics 0
Geza Ulole Kenya to host forum on hunger next week Kenyan News and Politics 35
MK254 Kenya To Host UN Executives Board Meeting Kenyan News and Politics 1
Similar threads
Kenya Hosts Construction Industry Expo.
Kenya bids to host Africa continental free trade area headquarters
Kenya to host global macadamia forum
Kenya to host forum on hunger next week
Kenya To Host UN Executives Board Meeting

Forum statistics

Threads 1,355,992
Members 518,801
Posts 33,122,901

FOLLOW US

Top