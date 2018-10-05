Jinsi CHADEMA wanavyomwelewa rais Magufuli

*If Magufuli says that after visiting toilet, everyone must wash hands with soap........**What would the opposition leaders say?**Zito-* Magufuli has taken money from the soap manufacturing companies. I have evidence.‍♂*Mbowe-* Magufuli wants the poor people to spend their money to wash their hands instead of buying food, this is a primitive CCM way of looking at things. 🤷🏿‍♂🤷🏿‍♂🤷🏿‍♂*Msigwa-* I will not wash hands as it is not written in the constitution. Until we get the New constitution.*Mdee-* It is my life, these are my hands why should I be told to wash my hands by a CCM leader? We will do what we want!*Lema*- We will not waste water washing hands, after all they charge us taxes for water which they dont provide, we buy water from our fellow citizens because the govt has failed to supply water!*Maalim Seif-* This is a conspiracy to close all the hospitals. We have all the inside information.*THE TRUE STATE OF TANZANIAN POLITICS!*