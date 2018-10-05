Jinsi CHADEMA wanavyomwelewa rais Magufuli


Etwege

Etwege

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Jul 4, 2018
Messages
749
Likes
986
Points
180
Etwege

Etwege

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 4, 2018
749 986 180
#1
*If Magufuli says that after visiting toilet, everyone must wash hands with soap........*

*What would the opposition leaders say?*


*Zito-* Magufuli has taken money from the soap manufacturing companies. I have evidence. ‍♂

*Mbowe-* Magufuli wants the poor people to spend their money to wash their hands instead of buying food, this is a primitive CCM way of looking at things. 🤷🏿‍♂🤷🏿‍♂🤷🏿‍♂

*Msigwa-* I will not wash hands as it is not written in the constitution. Until we get the New constitution.


*Mdee-* It is my life, these are my hands why should I be told to wash my hands by a CCM leader? We will do what we want!


*Lema*- We will not waste water washing hands, after all they charge us taxes for water which they dont provide, we buy water from our fellow citizens because the govt has failed to supply water!


*Maalim Seif-* This is a conspiracy to close all the hospitals. We have all the inside information.



*THE TRUE STATE OF TANZANIAN POLITICS!*
 
Lipijema

Lipijema

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Mar 8, 2015
Messages
397
Likes
327
Points
80
Lipijema

Lipijema

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 8, 2015
397 327 80
#3
Ingekuwa lugha yetu, tungechangia wengi sana## Ngojanijalibu kidogo kuwakalimali:Magufuli anasema"Utokapo chooni unatakiwa uoshe mikono yako kwa kutumia sabuni" Nao watu wa upinzani wana yao ya kusema....
 
jingalao

jingalao

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Oct 12, 2011
Messages
25,343
Likes
16,139
Points
280
jingalao

jingalao

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 12, 2011
25,343 16,139 280
#5
Etwege said:
*If Magufuli says that after visiting toilet, everyone must wash hands with soap........*

*What would the opposition leaders say?*


*Zito-* Magufuli has taken money from the soap manufacturing companies. I have evidence. ‍♂

*Mbowe-* Magufuli wants the poor people to spend their money to wash their hands instead of buying food, this is a primitive CCM way of looking at things. 🤷🏿‍♂🤷🏿‍♂🤷🏿‍♂

*Msigwa-* I will not wash hands as it is not written in the constitution. Until we get the New constitution.


*Mdee-* It is my life, these are my hands why should I be told to wash my hands by a CCM leader? We will do what we want!


*Lema*- We will not waste water washing hands, after all they charge us taxes for water which they dont provide, we buy water from our fellow citizens because the govt has failed to supply water!


*Maalim Seif-* This is a conspiracy to close all the hospitals. We have all the inside information.



*THE TRUE STATE OF TANZANIAN POLITICS!*
Click to expand...
Jamaa kawapatia sana
 
Etwege

Etwege

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Jul 4, 2018
Messages
749
Likes
986
Points
180
Etwege

Etwege

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 4, 2018
749 986 180
#9
Freyzem said:
Akili za mipunguani ya ccm, maccm yakiambiwa na huyo maguufool yale mavi yalivyo pumbafu, yatakula tu!
Click to expand...
Nina uhakika hujaelewa chochote kwenye hiyo mada, maana pamoja na Dj wenu ni zero tupu hamuwezi english.

Mnachokiweza bavicha ni matusi tu.
 
S

sokowelehk

Member
#14
Joined
Sep 16, 2018
Messages
14
Likes
7
Points
5
S

sokowelehk

Member
Joined Sep 16, 2018
14 7 5
#14
Niliupenda sana upinzani kwakua ulisaidia kuikumbusha serikali pale ilipokosea. Ila baada ya kuja muhuni mzee mamvi 2015 ametubadilishia kabisa upinzani tz. Hawana sera kazi yao kutukana matusi tu.

Hawataki ushauri, wanajiona wao ni miungu watu wasioweza kukosea. Wenyeakili wameanza kukimbia kueleea ccm.
 
W

wakumwaga

Senior Member
#15
Joined
Sep 7, 2018
Messages
191
Likes
155
Points
60
W

wakumwaga

Senior Member
Joined Sep 7, 2018
191 155 60
#15
Etwege said:
*If Magufuli says that after visiting toilet, everyone must wash hands with soap........*

*What would the opposition leaders say?*


*Zito-* Magufuli has taken money from the soap manufacturing companies. I have evidence.

*Mbowe-* Magufuli wants the poor people to spend their money to wash their hands instead of buying food, this is a primitive CCM way of looking at things.

*Msigwa-* I will not wash hands as it is not written in the constitution. Until we get the New constitution.


*Mdee-* It is my life, these are my hands why should I be told to wash my hands by a CCM leader? We will do what we want!


*Lema*- We will not waste water washing hands, after all they charge us taxes for water which they dont provide, we buy water from our fellow citizens because the govt has failed to supply water!


*Maalim Seif-* This is a conspiracy to close all the hospitals. We have all the inside information.



*THE TRUE STATE OF TANZANIAN POLITICS!*
Click to expand...
Vijana wa Lumumba bhana
 
Etwege

Etwege

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Jul 4, 2018
Messages
749
Likes
986
Points
180
Etwege

Etwege

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 4, 2018
749 986 180
#16
sokowelehk said:
Niliupenda sana upinzani kwakua ulisaidia kuikumbusha serikali pale ilipokosea. Ila baada ya kuja muhuni mzee mamvi 2015 ametubadilishia kabisa upinzani tz. Hawana sera kazi yao kutukana matusi tu.

Hawataki ushauri, wanajiona wao ni miungu watu wasioweza kukosea. Wenyeakili wameanza kukimbia kueleea ccm.
Click to expand...
Inasikitisha sana chadema tuliyoipigania kugeuka pango la walanguzi mbele ya macho yetu.
 
ostrichegg

ostrichegg

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Jun 30, 2013
Messages
5,759
Likes
1,678
Points
280
ostrichegg

ostrichegg

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 30, 2013
5,759 1,678 280
#18
sokowelehk said:
Niliupenda sana upinzani kwakua ulisaidia kuikumbusha serikali pale ilipokosea. Ila baada ya kuja muhuni mzee mamvi 2015 ametubadilishia kabisa upinzani tz. Hawana sera kazi yao kutukana matusi tu.

Hawataki ushauri, wanajiona wao ni miungu watu wasioweza kukosea. Wenyeakili wameanza kukimbia kueleea ccm.
Click to expand...
Kuunga mkono juhudi za kuvunja katiba? Mmmh
 
ostrichegg

ostrichegg

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Jun 30, 2013
Messages
5,759
Likes
1,678
Points
280
ostrichegg

ostrichegg

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 30, 2013
5,759 1,678 280
#19
Etwege said:
*If Magufuli says that after visiting toilet, everyone must wash hands with soap........*

*What would the opposition leaders say?*


*Zito-* Magufuli has taken money from the soap manufacturing companies. I have evidence. ‍♂

*Mbowe-* Magufuli wants the poor people to spend their money to wash their hands instead of buying food, this is a primitive CCM way of looking at things. 🤷🏿‍♂🤷🏿‍♂🤷🏿‍♂

*Msigwa-* I will not wash hands as it is not written in the constitution. Until we get the New constitution.


*Mdee-* It is my life, these are my hands why should I be told to wash my hands by a CCM leader? We will do what we want!


*Lema*- We will not waste water washing hands, after all they charge us taxes for water which they dont provide, we buy water from our fellow citizens because the govt has failed to supply water!


*Maalim Seif-* This is a conspiracy to close all the hospitals. We have all the inside information.



*THE TRUE STATE OF TANZANIAN POLITICS!*
Click to expand...
Wishful thinking?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,209,234
Members 459,878
Posts 28,331,182

FOLLOW US