ISIS yachagua kiongozi mpya

Baada ya kiongozi wa aliyekua kundi la Daesh Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi kuuawa katika oparesheni ya Siri ya kijeshi iliyoongozwa na Marekani,hatimae kundi la kigaidi la ISIS au Daesh latangaza kiongozi wao mpya


=====

Daesh Reportedly Names New Leader Following US Operation to Eliminate Baghdadi


On 27 October, US President Donald Trump confirmed media reports that Daesh* terrorist group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died as a result of a US Special Forces operation in Syria's Idlib province.

Daesh has named a successor to Baghdadi following the US operation in Syria, Newsweek reported.

Abdullah Qardash (a.k.a. Hajji Abdullah al-Afari), who was earlier nominated by Baghdadi to run the group's 'Muslim affairs', is set to take over Baghdadi's position, according to the report.

Little is known about Qardash other than that he is a former Iraqi military officer who once served under late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, the report says.

Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was reported dead after the US military conducted a Special Operations raid in Syria's Idlib province. Reports were confirmed by Trump Sunday morning. Baghdadi reportedly died after detonating a suicide vest following a chase by US servicemen.

According to an unnamed regional intelligence official, Baghdadi's role as Daesh leader was largely symbolic at the time of his death.
"Baghdadi was a figurehead. He was not involved in operations or day-to-day," the official said, according to Newsweek. "All Baghdadi did was say yes or no—no planning."
*Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.

Tuwekane sawa USA ana support kundi gani katika kumtoa Assad wa syria madarakani?????????
USSR na Uturuki wana m support Assad?au Uturuki yupo na USA?
Maana najua uasi syria ulianzishwa na kundi lililopata silaha toka USA
 
BONGOLALA said:
Tuwekane sawa USA ana support kundi gani katika kumtoa Assad wa syria madarakani?????????
USSR na Uturuki wana m support Assad?au Uturuki yupo na USA?
Maana najua uasi syria ulianzishwa na kundi lililopata silaha toka USA
Samahan hili USSR ndio lipi maana nashindwa kuchagua limenichanganya
 
ze kokuyo said:
Urusi kakataa kuhusika kivyovyote kwenye hiyo operation
... linapokuja suala la operesheni kali za kupambana na majitu yaliyoshindikana hususan magaidi ya kiislamu ni US na Israel pekee wanaoyapatia! Huwa wanayadungua moja baada ya jingine hadi yanaisha. Warusi bado sana kwenye "special operations".
 
dudus said:
... linapokuja suala la operesheni kali za kupambana na majitu yaliyoshindikana hususan magaidi ya kiislamu ni US na Israel pekee wanaoyapatia! Huwa wanayadungua moja baada ya jingine hadi yanaisha. Warusi bado sana kwenye "special operations".
hujui unachoongea,hivi umewahi sikia raia wa urusi katekwa na magaidi? au kauwawa na magaidi,warusi ni hatari kuliko magaidi wenyewe...nchi za ulaya zinatambua hilo..
 
