IDM Crack 6.35 Build 8 + Patch [ Latest 2019 ]

DX2018
Member
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2018
- Messages
- 33
- Points
- 95
DX2018
Member
Joined Nov 24, 2018
33 95
Wale walionirequest hii new patched IDM unaweza idownload hapa.
link MEGA au HAPA
Hii ni program ambayo kila mtu anaifahamu sema tu inatofautiana versions na patch zake.
Ila kwa wasiofahamu hii ni download manager ambayo inakuwezesha kushusha large files kwa muda mchache . Kama una internet connection nzuri basi utafurahia hiki kidude.
Some features of IDM 6.35 Patch:
• All most common browsers and applications are supported, download manager
• Ability to limit download speed
• Support download files from HTTP, FTP, HTTPS protocols
• Automatic scan your files for viruses, trojans, or any kind of malware…
• Easily can be integrated with most major browsers
• Support many types of proxy servers includes: socks4/5, HTTPS/SSL
• You can download the whole the website for browsing offline or any purpose
• Support most common authentication protocols: Basic, Negotiate, NTLM, Kerberos
• Drag and Drop you can simply drag links or files with IDM
• ability to customize the user interface by changing button and columns on the IDM window
• Simple installation wizard
• Support multilingual Arabic, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German,…
• And many more…
How To Install Internet Download Manager Crack 6.35 :
1- First uninstall the previous version completely
2- Download internet download manager and extract it via winnrar download hapa
3- Save your download
4- Extract files and start the setup ( use drivers as password)
5- Copy patch file and past into the location folder of IDM
6- Run patch
7- Enjoy!
link MEGA au HAPA
Hii ni program ambayo kila mtu anaifahamu sema tu inatofautiana versions na patch zake.
Ila kwa wasiofahamu hii ni download manager ambayo inakuwezesha kushusha large files kwa muda mchache . Kama una internet connection nzuri basi utafurahia hiki kidude.
Some features of IDM 6.35 Patch:
• All most common browsers and applications are supported, download manager
• Ability to limit download speed
• Support download files from HTTP, FTP, HTTPS protocols
• Automatic scan your files for viruses, trojans, or any kind of malware…
• Easily can be integrated with most major browsers
• Support many types of proxy servers includes: socks4/5, HTTPS/SSL
• You can download the whole the website for browsing offline or any purpose
• Support most common authentication protocols: Basic, Negotiate, NTLM, Kerberos
• Drag and Drop you can simply drag links or files with IDM
• ability to customize the user interface by changing button and columns on the IDM window
• Simple installation wizard
• Support multilingual Arabic, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German,…
• And many more…
How To Install Internet Download Manager Crack 6.35 :
1- First uninstall the previous version completely
2- Download internet download manager and extract it via winnrar download hapa
3- Save your download
4- Extract files and start the setup ( use drivers as password)
5- Copy patch file and past into the location folder of IDM
6- Run patch
7- Enjoy!