Help me the guy is 25 and i am 31

So if a guy is 25 and he madly in love with me and i am old than him is this too much ?because he realy loves me but his too young .
And i am afraid to go out with him or doing anything with him.
I fill like i rape someone or i forced him in anyways.
Any advice please???
