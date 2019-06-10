Help me the guy is 25 and i am 31

U

Unique Flower

Senior Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2019
Messages
151
Points
250
U

Unique Flower

Senior Member
Joined Apr 19, 2019
151 250
So if a guy is 25 and he madly in love with me and i am old than him is this too much ?because he realy loves me but his too young .
And i am afraid to go out with him or doing anything with him.
I fill like i rape someone or i forced him in anyways.
Any advice please???
 
moj6

moj6

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
1,611
Points
2,000
moj6

moj6

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 2, 2017
1,611 2,000
Unique Flower said:
So if a guy is 25 and he madly in love with me and i am old than him is this too much ?because he realy loves me but his too young .
And i am afraid to go out with him or doing anything with him.
I fill like i rape someone or i forced him in anyways.
Any advice please???
Click to expand...
No problem, the world changed
 
stroke

stroke

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 17, 2012
Messages
18,028
Points
2,000
stroke

stroke

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 17, 2012
18,028 2,000
Unique Flower said:
So if a guy is 25 and he madly in love with me and i am old than him is this too much ?because he realy loves me but his too young .
And i am afraid to go out with him or doing anything with him.
I fill like i rape someone or i forced him in anyways.
Any advice please???
Click to expand...
Please See the highlighted.
 
mbarika

mbarika

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 1, 2015
Messages
2,111
Points
2,000
mbarika

mbarika

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 1, 2015
2,111 2,000
adorabella said:
Age is not an issue , the matter here is that u guys love each other, by the way six years difference is not a big deal . It's totally normal having a relationship with a younger man, Relax n have fun ,
Click to expand...
Huu upumbavu sifanyi
Watoto wadogo wengi hivi niangaike na wamama wa nn mzee baba?
 
ni ngumu

ni ngumu

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2016
Messages
3,176
Points
2,000
ni ngumu

ni ngumu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 25, 2016
3,176 2,000
Madly in love unajua wanaume vizuri wewe??? mwenzako yupo na fantasy zake unataka kujiweka,Cha kutambua umri wako huo Ni wakuwa kwenye mahusiano serious sio yakuchezeana...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,344,279
Members 515,388
Posts 32,814,001

FOLLOW US

Top