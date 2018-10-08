Happy palindrome day 8-10-2018.

B
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2013
- Messages
- 2,561
- Likes
- 3,349
- Points
- 280
B
BEHOLD
JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 17, 2013
2,561 3,349 280
Today is a palindrome date.
*8-10-2018.*
*8102018*
Right to left and left to Right numbers are same. this is a unique day .
Palindrome is a word, number or phrase that reads the same, forward and backwards, like "radar" or "Madam"
*8-10-2018.*
*8102018*
Right to left and left to Right numbers are same. this is a unique day .
Palindrome is a word, number or phrase that reads the same, forward and backwards, like "radar" or "Madam"