Happy palindrome day 8-10-2018.


Today is a palindrome date.

*8-10-2018.*

*8102018*

Right to left and left to Right numbers are same. this is a unique day .

Palindrome is a word, number or phrase that reads the same, forward and backwards, like "radar" or "Madam"
 
