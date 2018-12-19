Fine dining vs casual dining: Tanzanian chicks

What’s good y’all...So today I wanna talk about fine dining and casual dining in the context of the Tanzanian dating scene.I’ve had my fair share of dates. In other words, I’ve been around the block for a good minute [read: I’m no spring chicken].My experiences extend far beyond the borders of this wonderful country. I’ve dated all types of races, women from all types of socio-economic backgrounds, all types of faiths, educated, the not so educated, sophisticated ones, the not so sophisticated ones, you name it.One thing I’ve come to notice, though, is that many Tanzanian women, especially the ones who live in Tanzania, are kind of intimidated by fine dining.Now, what do I mean by that? Well, many a times I’ve tried to take some ladies out for dinner and suggested we go to some fine dining restaurant and my offers haven’t really been alacritously received. I can even go as far as to say most of them seem to be intimidated by the offers.But suggest you go to some casual dining joint for some kitimoto and they’ll take you up on that offer in a supersonic speed! That just amazes me.Now look, I’d be the first one to tell you that the food at fine dining restaurants may not always be all it’s cracked up to be. But sometimes people go there more for the cozy ambiance than anything else, especially if they are up for a romantic night or something like that.So basically I just wanted to get your take on why that is.Feel free to drop your comments below.Deuces