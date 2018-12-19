Fine dining vs casual dining: Tanzanian chicks


Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

#1
Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

#1
What’s good y’all...

So today I wanna talk about fine dining and casual dining in the context of the Tanzanian dating scene.

I’ve had my fair share of dates. In other words, I’ve been around the block for a good minute [read: I’m no spring chicken].

My experiences extend far beyond the borders of this wonderful country. I’ve dated all types of races, women from all types of socio-economic backgrounds, all types of faiths, educated, the not so educated, sophisticated ones, the not so sophisticated ones, you name it.

One thing I’ve come to notice, though, is that many Tanzanian women, especially the ones who live in Tanzania, are kind of intimidated by fine dining.

Now, what do I mean by that? Well, many a times I’ve tried to take some ladies out for dinner and suggested we go to some fine dining restaurant and my offers haven’t really been alacritously received. I can even go as far as to say most of them seem to be intimidated by the offers.

But suggest you go to some casual dining joint for some kitimoto and they’ll take you up on that offer in a supersonic speed! That just amazes me.

Now look, I’d be the first one to tell you that the food at fine dining restaurants may not always be all it’s cracked up to be. But sometimes people go there more for the cozy ambiance than anything else, especially if they are up for a romantic night or something like that.

So basically I just wanted to get your take on why that is.

Feel free to drop your comments below.

Deuces
 
Niccolo Machiavelli

Niccolo Machiavelli

#2
Niccolo Machiavelli

Niccolo Machiavelli

#2
Bongo chicks fear fine dining cz most cant use the cutlery........eat chicken with a fork & knife?...that sh*t scares the hell outta em ho`s....!
 
Bonny

Bonny

#6
Bonny

Bonny

#6
Fine Dining haina " Kaka samahan unaweza kuniongezea kachumbari kidogo"
 
Cresida

Cresida

#10
Cresida

Cresida

#10
Sasa nitatafunaje mifupa?

Nitakudoweaje sahani yako?

Nitatowezeaje Chumvi?

Kikubwa mimi sishibi nkila na uma, kisu, kijiko sishibi yaani sishibi kabisa.

Ila pia ni kujishtukia tu , mbona Mtambuzi nkimfataga pale kwake ananileteaga maji ya kunawa na tissue, maana ananijua hapo nitasosomola na nitashiba hasa.
 
Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

#11
Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

#11
Cresida said:
Sasa nitatafunaje mifupa?

Nitakudoweaje sahani yako?

Nitatowezeaje Chumvi?

Kikubwa mimi sishibi nkila na uma, kisu, kijiko sishibi yaani sishibi kabisa.

Ila pia ni kujishtukia tu , mbona Mtambuzi nkimfataga pale kwake ananileteaga maji ya kunawa na tissue, maana ananijua hapo nitasosomola na nitashiba hasa.
Hata kwa fine dining unaweza kula kwa mikono....

Ila kutafuna mifupa sijui....
 
Zuriel_cfc

Zuriel_cfc

#12
Zuriel_cfc

Zuriel_cfc

#12
Ngoja tujifunze matumizi ya kisu na uma, matumizi ya starter, main dish na desert, matumiz ya table manners, how to use napkins, alafu tutafaa tu mkuu usiwe na haraka.
 
Mrigariga

Mrigariga

#14
Mrigariga

Mrigariga

#14
Bonny said:
Fine Dining haina " Kaka samahan unaweza kuniongezea kachumbari kidogo"
Si kweli hata kidogo. The so called fine dinning restaurants they value the philosophy,'a customer is a king' so whatever you what as long as it's within their capabilities they will do it.
 
Mrigariga

Mrigariga

#15
Mrigariga

Mrigariga

#15
Cresida said:
Sasa nitatafunaje mifupa?

Nitakudoweaje sahani yako?

Nitatowezeaje Chumvi?

Kikubwa mimi sishibi nkila na uma, kisu, kijiko sishibi yaani sishibi kabisa.

Ila pia ni kujishtukia tu , mbona Mtambuzi nkimfataga pale kwake ananileteaga maji ya kunawa na tissue, maana ananijua hapo nitasosomola na nitashiba hasa.
We kweli Mnyamwezi.
 
Cresida

Cresida

#16
Cresida

Cresida

#16
Kitu pekee nachopendea na kumiss fine dinning ni ile mara kasoup sijui salad(starter) mara ulichoagiza ukimaliza mara kaice cream tena 3 layers, waoo unakula mara kibao, huku ukiwa unasubiri chakula utaletewa maji au bia, na ukimaliza maji au bia.

At Least na wao wangekuwa wanatuwekea kastarter hata kitunguu tu inatosha.
 
Cresida

Cresida

#17
Cresida

Cresida

#17
Zuriel_cfc said:
Ngoja tujifunze matumizi ya kisu na uma, matumizi ya starter, main dish na desert, matumiz ya table manners, how to use napkins, alafu tutafaa tu mkuu usiwe na haraka.
he He He kula na epron kama mwanangu haki sishibi, kuna ile translation ya kuweka vijiko na uma ukiweka tofauti unashtukia muhudumu amekuja ameondoa kumbe ulikuwa unatafuta pozi unabaki unajiuma jiuma, table manners ni mtihani kwa kweli.
 
Cresida

Cresida

#18
Cresida

Cresida

#18
Zuriel_cfc said:
Ngoja tujifunze matumizi ya kisu na uma, matumizi ya starter, main dish na desert, matumiz ya table manners, how to use napkins, alafu tutafaa tu mkuu usiwe na haraka.
he He He kula na epron kama mwanangu haki sishibi, kuna ile translation ya kuweka vijiko na uma ukiweka tofauti unashtukia muhudumu amekuja ameondoa kumbe ulikuwa unatafuta pozi unabaki unajiuma jiuma, table manners ni mtihani kwa kweli.
 
Zuriel_cfc

Zuriel_cfc

#19
Zuriel_cfc

Zuriel_cfc

#19
Cresida said:
he He He kula na epron kama mwanangu haki sishibi, kuna ile translation ya kuweka vijiko na uma ukiweka tofauti unashtukia muhudumu amekuja ameondoa kumbe ulikuwa unatafuta pozi unabaki unajiuma jiuma, table manners ni mtihani kwa kweli.
Umeona eeh
 
MIXOLOGIST

MIXOLOGIST

#20
MIXOLOGIST

MIXOLOGIST

#20
Very true Mkuu, the idea of throwing 200K or more for dinner does not seem right to some chicks especially those who cant even afford Bajaji fare to the dinner joint. Lets be fair to our lovely sisters, just buy her kitimoto and enough balimi, which at the end, you will part with 50K or so and the balance donate for her upkeep
 
