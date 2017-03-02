Excel for Professional, Tally ERP & QuickBooks Training

The Computer Skills ( COmSkills) ni kampuni inayobobea na utoaji mafunzo na ushauri kwenye nyanja za IT & Financial System/Software. Tutaendesha kozi zifuatazo.
1.Tally ERP & QuickBooks
- Basic Features of both Tally & QuickBooks
- Advanced Features of both Tally & QuickBooks
Tarehe: 14/10/2019 - 25/10/2019, Muda: 11:00 Jion - 2:00 Usiku
Ukumbi: MAKUMBUSHO Business Complex 2nd FLOOR
Ada: Tshs. 350,000/= Each @ (ukisomazote tutakupa punguzo la 10%)
Note: miezi mitatu bure ya kukusaidia kwa ulicho kisoma kama utatizika huko kazini

2. Advanced Excel for Professional
Tarehe:14/10/2019 - 25/10/2019
Ukumbi:MAKUMBUSHO Business Complex 2nd FLOOR
Muda: saa 11 jioni - 2 usiku.
Walengwa:Accountants, Business Managers,HR, Auditors, Corporate Finance, & Interested Parties.
Ada: Tshs. 350,000/= (hii itajumuisha;kitabu cha kozi(A full colored manual) na miezi mitatu ya kukusaidia kwa ulichokisoma kama utatizika huko kazini)

kujiunga au kama una chochote cha kuuliza;
call: 0717 71 85 19 | 0762 192 532 | 022 270 1320
send: training@comskills.co.tz
Tembelea: www.comskills.co.tz

Office: Tupo wazi kuanzia saa 11 asubuhi - saa tatu usiku kila siku.
Karibuni sana.
Moto: "Add Skills, Show Your Potential"

===========================================================================================



The Computer Skills (ComSkills) is a professional company offering a comprehensive range of ICT Consulting & Training Services. We have built a solid reputation through high quality training and relationship based on our distinguished service delivery for our clients.
We are proud to have a team of skilled and committed young professionals aimed at providing
superior and corporate-style services that consistently meet the ICT needs of small to corporate
businesses.
We will Conduct this Course;
Course Name: Basic Computer Knowledge
Duration: Five (5) Weeks
Time: Two (2) hours/day -Normal Class [Monday-Friday] and Special for Weekend (Sartuday & Sunday)
Fees: Tshs. 200,000/=
Class Materials: 1 Free Colored Books, Note Books + Pen & 4GB flash Disk
: Certificate will be given at the end of the course.

Modules:
1. Introduction to IT With Windows 10
2.Introduction to Microsoft Words 2016
3.Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2016
4.Introduction to Microsoft Power Point 2016
5.Internet & Email
Each Module will be covered within a week.
Class Prerequisites: No Compute knowledge needed.

At the end of the Course, you will be able to;
  1. -Use a computer with Higher confidence
  2. -Create basic work using Microsoft Excel, Words,Power Point.
  3. -Perform calculations in an Excel worksheet.
  4. -Modify the appearance of data within a worksheet.
  5. -Print the content from all Words, Excel, Power Point document.
  6. -Using Internet to search anything
  7. -Manage Email by sending and receiving from individual to the group of people.
Target Group:
  1. Anyone who want to lean about computer and update their knowledge.
Contact:
Mob: 0717 718519
Tel: 022 270 1320
Email: training@comskills.co.tz
Location: Makumbusho Bus Stand, 2nd Floor.
Office Opening Hour: 0500HRS-2200HRS(Monday - Sunday)
 
karibukwetusingida said:
mikoani vipi?
Asante sana kutuchagua sisi kwa ajili ya kuongeza ujuzi wako. Tunategemea kuendesha hizi training Mbeya mwezi wa sita na Arusha mwezi wa nane. Ila kama mwaweza organize mkafika watu 10 tunawafuata mlipo na kutoa huduma.
Karibu sanaa.
kwa chochote,
Tupigie: 0717 71 85 19 | 0762 192 532 | 022 270 1320
tuandikie: training@comskills.co.tz
Tembelea: www.comskills.co.tz
Karibu sana
 
Darasa la Accounting Package linaanza Jumatatu ya tr 13/03/2017. Nafasi bado unayo ya kuongeza uwezo na kuleta ufanisi kazini kwako. Karibuni sana
 
iikatseb said:
Naomba msaada kati ya tally na quick ipi ni the best
Asante sana ndugu "iikatseb",kuhusu ubest wa hizi accounting package inategemea sana na kazi ulizozifanya. Lkn cha kuangalia kiangalia ni kuwa Tally in both Acconts, inventory & Payroll kama package moja. Wakati QuickBook Payroll inanunuliwa tofauti.
Kwa maelezo zaidi na ufafanuzi wa kina;
Tupigie: 0717 718519 | 022 270 1320
Tuandikie: training@comskills.co.tz
Tembelea: www.comskills.co.tz
 
Everays said:
Kwa mfano kanda ya ziwa
Asante sana ndugu "Everays", kwa watu wa mikoani huwa tunaandaa kozi walau marra mbili kwa mwaka! mwaka jana tumefanya pale mwanza, na mwaka huu mwezi wa nane tutafanya Mbeya, Mwanza , Arusha na Dodoma. Tuwasiliane
Call: 0717 71 85 19 | 022 270 1320
Send:training@comskills.co.tz
Visit: www.comskills.co.tz
Karibu sana
 
Kwangu nafanya microfinance. Nahitaji package ambayo ni sophisticated inayoweza kunipa mambo yote kwa wakati mmoja. Kama vile total portfolio, repayment rate, portfolio at risk, ageing report, portfolio yield, clientele report (ledger book), accounting packages k.v. income statement, cash flows, payrolls, loan application, approval, etc. Hiyo ndo shida yangu it shouldn't be a mere accounting package but according to the need.
 
Everays said:
Kwangu nafanya microfinance. Nahitaji package ambayo ni sophisticated inayoweza kunipa mambo yote kwa wakati mmoja. Kama vile total portfolio, repayment rate, portfolio at risk, ageing report, portfolio yield, clientele report (ledger book), accounting packages k.v. income statement, cash flows, payrolls, loan application, approval, etc. Hiyo ndo shida yangu it shouldn't be a mere accounting package but according to the need.
ndugu asante sana...tunayo software tumetengeneza wenyewe inafanya kazi hizo zote na kutoa report muda wowote stahiki. Ipo web based na pia desktop application. Please nitumie hata ujumbe kwenye simu yetu alafu kesho tutakupigia tuone tunaanzia wapi kukusaidia. Utapata Installation + Training + free 3 months of consultant.
Karibu sana.
Tupigie: 0717 718519 | 022 270 1320
Tuandikie: training@comskills.co.tz
Tembelea: www.comskills.co.tz
 
