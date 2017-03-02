Excel for Professional, Tally ERP & QuickBooks Training

Kwangu nafanya microfinance. Nahitaji package ambayo ni sophisticated inayoweza kunipa mambo yote kwa wakati mmoja. Kama vile total portfolio, repayment rate, portfolio at risk, ageing report, portfolio yield, clientele report (ledger book), accounting packages k.v. income statement, cash flows, payrolls, loan application, approval, etc. Hiyo ndo shida yangu it shouldn't be a mere accounting package but according to the need.