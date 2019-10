Excel for Professional, Tally ERP & QuickBooks Training

Tally ERP & QuickBooks

/10/2019 - 25/10/2019

Advanced Excel for Professional

0717 71 85 19 | 0762 192 532 | 022 270 1320

-Use a computer with Higher confidence -Create basic work using Microsoft Excel, Words,Power Point. -Perform calculations in an Excel worksheet. -Modify the appearance of data within a worksheet. -Print the content from all Words, Excel, Power Point document. -Using Internet to search anything -Manage Email by sending and receiving from individual to the group of people.

Anyone who want to lean about computer and update their knowledge.

The Computer Skills ( COmSkills) ni kampuni inayobobea na utoaji mafunzo na ushauri kwenye nyanja za IT & Financial System/Software. Tutaendesha kozi zifuatazo.1.- Basic Features of both Tally & QuickBooks- Advanced Features of both Tally & QuickBooksTarehe:, Muda:Jion - 2UsikuUkumbi: MAKUMBUSHO Business Complex 2nd FLOORAda: Tshs. 350,000/= Each @ (ukisomazote tutakupa punguzo la 10%)Note: miezi mitatu bure ya kukusaidia kwa ulicho kisoma kama utatizika huko kazini2.Tarehe:Ukumbi:MAKUMBUSHO Business Complex 2nd FLOORMuda: saa 11 jioni - 2 usiku.Walengwa:Accountants, Business Managers,HR, Auditors, Corporate Finance, & Interested Parties.Ada: Tshs. 350,000/= (hii itajumuisha;kitabu cha kozi(A full colored manual) na miezi mitatu ya kukusaidia kwa ulichokisoma kama utatizika huko kazini)kujiunga au kama una chochote cha kuuliza;call:send: training@comskills.co.tz Tembelea: www.comskills.co.tz Office: Tupo wazi kuanzia saa 11 asubuhi - saa tatu usiku kila siku.Karibuni sana.Moto: "Add Skills, Show Your Potential"===========================================================================================The Computer Skills (ComSkills) is a professional company offering a comprehensive range of ICT Consulting & Training Services. We have built a solid reputation through high quality training and relationship based on our distinguished service delivery for our clients.We are proud to have a team of skilled and committed young professionals aimed at providingsuperior and corporate-style services that consistently meet the ICT needs of small to corporatebusinesses.We will Conduct this Course;Course Name:Duration:Time:Fees:Class Materials: 1 Free Colored Books, Note Books + Pen & 4GB flash Disk: Certificate will be given at the end of the course.Modules:1. Introduction to IT With Windows 102.Introduction to Microsoft Words 20163.Introduction to Microsoft Excel 20164.Introduction to Microsoft Power Point 20165.Internet & EmailEach Module will be covered within a week.Class Prerequisites: No Compute knowledge needed.At the end of the Course, you will be able to;Contact:Mob: 0717 718519Tel: 022 270 1320Email: training@comskills.co.tz Location: Makumbusho Bus Stand, 2nd Floor.Office Opening Hour: 0500HRS-2200HRS(Monday - Sunday)