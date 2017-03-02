Excel for Professional, Tally ERP & QuickBooks Training

ComSkills
The Computer Skills ( COmSkills) ni kampuni inayobobea na utoaji mafunzo na ushauri kwenye nyanja za IT & Financial System/Software. Tutaendesha kozi zifuatazo.
2. Advanced Excel for Professional
The Computer Skills (ComSkills) is a professional company offering a comprehensive range of ICT Consulting & Training Services. We have built a solid reputation through high quality training and relationship based on our distinguished service delivery for our clients.
We are proud to have a team of skilled and committed young professionals aimed at providing
superior and corporate-style services that consistently meet the ICT needs of small to corporate
businesses.
We will Conduct this Course;
Course Name: Basic Computer Knowledge
Duration: Five (5) Weeks
Time: Two (2) hours/day -Normal Class [Monday-Friday] and Special for Weekend (Sartuday & Sunday)
Fees: Tshs. 200,000/=
Class Materials: 1 Free Colored Books, Note Books + Pen & 4GB flash Disk
: Certificate will be given at the end of the course.
Modules:
1. Introduction to IT With Windows 10
2.Introduction to Microsoft Words 2016
3.Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2016
4.Introduction to Microsoft Power Point 2016
5.Internet & Email
Each Module will be covered within a week.
Class Prerequisites: No Compute knowledge needed.
At the end of the Course, you will be able to;
Mob: 0717 718519
Tel: 022 270 1320
Email: training@comskills.co.tz
Location: Makumbusho Bus Stand, 2nd Floor.
Office Opening Hour: 0500HRS-2200HRS(Monday - Sunday)
- -Use a computer with Higher confidence
- -Create basic work using Microsoft Excel, Words,Power Point.
- -Perform calculations in an Excel worksheet.
- -Modify the appearance of data within a worksheet.
- -Print the content from all Words, Excel, Power Point document.
- -Using Internet to search anything
- -Manage Email by sending and receiving from individual to the group of people.
- Anyone who want to lean about computer and update their knowledge.
