

Ethiopia to open its borders to all Africans



Ethiopia has announced plans to open its borders so that all Africans can enter the country without prior permission. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali made the announcement at a banquet held in honour of the visiting Rwandan leader, Paul Kagame. Abiy Ahmed says Ethiopia is proud to follow in Rwanda's footsteps. As of January this year, all African nationals received visas on arrival at Kigali International Airport. The increased opening-up of Africa's borders encourages the free movement of people. This in turn helps to promote integration, boost economic and tourism growth, and resolve conflict