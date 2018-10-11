Ethiopia to open its borders to all Africans


Ethiopia to open its borders to all Africans

Ethiopia has announced plans to open its borders so that all Africans can enter the country without prior permission. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali made the announcement at a banquet held in honour of the visiting Rwandan leader, Paul Kagame. Abiy Ahmed says Ethiopia is proud to follow in Rwanda's footsteps. As of January this year, all African nationals received visas on arrival at Kigali International Airport. The increased opening-up of Africa's borders encourages the free movement of people. This in turn helps to promote integration, boost economic and tourism growth, and resolve conflict
 
Wa Ethiopia wameweka mazingira magumu kuingia kwa wageni utadhani Nchi yenyewe ya maana kumbe wapi...
 
Isanga family said:
Wa Ethiopia wameweka mazingira magumu kuingia kwa wageni utadhani Nchi yenyewe ya maana kumbe wapi...
Nchi yenyewe raia wake ndo wanaikimbia kwa kasi!! Vipi mkuu SA unaweza pata resident permit kwa vigezo vipi?
 
lusungo said:
Nchi yenyewe raia wake ndo wanaikimbia kwa kasi!! Vipi mkuu SA unaweza pata resident permit kwa vigezo vipi?
Mkuu kama unataka kuajiriwa ndio unafatilia hizo permit kama unajiajiri hazina maana sana maana Entry Visa unaulizwa unapoingia Oliver Tambo ukitaka miaka kadhaa unapewa ila inakua multiple Visa kwa maana kuingia na kutoka unavyotaka...

Resident permit ipo ile unaoa raia harafu na wewe unapewa uraia kwa kupitia yeye unagongewa kwenye passport yako sasa hivi zinasumbua na Wanigeria wapo jela walikua wanaoa harafu hawakai nao wanawalipa tuu hela kwa muda..

Working permit hii unaipata ubalozi wao Tanzania kabla hujatoka na unalipia sijajua sasa hivi ni kiasi gani na mara nyingi wanatoa ukipata kazi SA sio kwenda kutafuta kazi.

Kuna Refugee permit ambayo wengi wanaitumia baada ya passport anatumia hiyo na Utanzania wako unabalika na unaruhusiwa kufanya kazi kwa permit ya kikimbizi na matibabu na Elimu bure...

Zilikuepo za kununua unalipa kama Million moja na nusu ya Kitanzania unapewa Resident permit sasa hivi wamebanwa sana wanaotoa wengi ni feki wanapotoka nje ya Nchi zinafutwa wakiamua wanakupeleka ndani kwa forgery..
 
