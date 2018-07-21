Energy projects across Tanzania


Nakusanya data jioni nitaanza kutupia miradi na picha.
 
My country Tanzania is a trash country indeed
 
Tanzania secures loan for Nyakanaz–Kigoma transmission project
July 24, 2018
0


14441723_xl-Transmission.-High-Voltage.-640x480.jpg

Featured image: Stock
Tanzania has been granted a loan worth $123.39 million to finance part of the country’s North-West Grid 400kV Nyakanaz–Kigoma power transmission line project.

The funding was approved last Friday by the multilateral development finance institution, the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The project aims to improve supply, reliability and affordability of electricity in the Kigoma Region in north-western Tanzania by providing main grid access for the socio-economic transformation of the region in line with the country's 2025 vision.

It is projected to increase electricity access from 16.2% to 20% in the region with over 483,000 households by 2024. Read more: Regional development bank commits to Tanzania’s gas power plant

This power transmission line to be completed by 2024 involves:

  • The construction of a 280-km 400KV transmission line from Nyakanazi to Kigoma;
  • Extension of Nyakanazi substation and construction of a new substation at Kigoma;
  • Integration of existing Kigoma and Kasulu 33KV distribution networks with the main grid including supply of last-mile connection materials to serve at-least 10,000 new consumers in Kigoma Region.
Consultancy and audit services as well as compensation and/or resettlement of people affected by the project will also be implemented.

The project will be financed from three sources, namely, the AfDB loan, the South Korea Economic Development Co-operation Fund and the government of Tanzania. The funds, which represent 66%, 24% and 10% respectively of the overall cost, is estimated at $186.12 million.

Power transmission line
The power transmission line project will lower energy production costs by decommissioning expensive diesel-powered plants in Kigoma and Kasulu urban centres including surrounding areas.

In addition to enhancing job creation, the project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in north western Tanzania.

Furthermore, it will complement the ongoing Bank-funded 220 kV Rusumo-Nyakanazi regional transmission line including the multinational 80MW Rusumo Hydro Power Plant as well as other development partner supported energy infrastructure programmes in north western Tanzania.

https://www.esi-africa.com/tanzania-secures-loan-for-nyakanaz-kigoma-transmission-project/
 
Tiper planning on expansion project
68747470733a2f2f73322e676f6f676c6575736572636f6e74656e742e636f6d2f73322f66617669636f6e733f646f6d61696e3d7777772e6970706d656469612e636f6d
ippmedia.com/en/business/tiper-planning-expansion-project

July 25, 2018
Chairman of the Tanzania International Petroleum Reserves (TIPER), Prof Abdulkarim Mruma said on Monday when speaking in Dar es Salaam at the function whereby 43 companies and public entities gave 723.91billion/-in dividends to the government.

According to Prof Mruma, since 2015, TIPER has embarked in a long and exciting journey to become the single receiving terminal for Dar es Salaam, receiving all the fuel imported there.

He said that the expected benefits of such project had already been exposed and validated by all stakeholders: better control of quantities received in the country, reduction of losses and fraud, conversion of demurrage costs paid to ship owners into government revenues.

In order to make this project a success, the TIPER board of directors has validated a very ambitious investment programme of more than US$ 22million for 2018/19. The project intends to increase storage capacity by 50 per cent (from 213,000 cu.rn to 319,000 cu.m) as well as building 2 new tanks of 30,000 cu.m each and renovating an old existing crude tank of 46,000 cu.rn Laying of a 2nd Mogas pipeline between Kurasini and Kigamboni.

It also intends to increase the pumping capacity by more than 50 per cent in installing a 2nd pump station with 6 new high capacity pumps.

According to the official, the fire-fighting system is being totally revamped according to International Standards to make sure all products are safely stored in TIPER.

“This ambitious expansion programme is financed by our operating cash flows and a US$15million bank credit line.”

He said: “We are aware that there are still challenges in front of us but we will tackle them in carrying on educating stakeholders on the benefits of such project for the industry and for the country.”

Under SRT, with the new capacity available, it will then be time to work on implementing new projects like special bounded warehouse status that will improve the competitivity and bring more volumes to Dar es Salaam and confirm its strategic role as the main entry port of the entire region for the transit business.

“I want to thank all the government and private stakeholders that supported us to bring our Net Result to 9,91bn/-in 2017 from 6.5 bn/- in 2016 and allowed us to increase our dividend accordingly,” Prof Mruma said, adding that TIPER has been a successful public private partnership for more than 50 years now, serving all the industry players with the same quality of service.

TIPER was built as a refinery in 1966, owned at 50 per cent each by government of Tanzania and AGIP of Italy. In 1999, AGIP sold its 50 per cent ownership to Swiss-based Addax-Oryx Group. In the following year the refinery was stopped and the facility converted into the largest fuel depot of the country.

From a refinery to its current role as the main fuel storage facility of the country, TIPER has been through a massive rehabilitation programme totalling USD 25 million in the last 9 years. The storage capacity has increased from 110,000 cu.rn. to 213,000 cu.rn, All these investments were

TIPER also employs 68 staff all Tanzanian nationals but one and have an average of more than 100 contractors daily onsite.

For the last 3 financial years, the following dividends have been paid to our shareholders – 2015 : 4,OOO,OOO,OOO/-, 2016 : 4,000,000,000/- and 2017 : 6,000,000,000/- coming from 1,000,000,000/- in the late 2000's and around 2,000,000,000/- in the 2010-2013 period.

“It's always a great pride for a management team to manage to increase the dividends paid to our shareholders.”
 
esi-logo.png




Tanzania seeks provision of standby generator
July 27, 2018
0

generator-640x480.jpg
Featured image: Stock
The Tanzanian government has set aside funds for the operation of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) during the financial year 2017/18.
It is intended that part of the proceeds of the fund will be used to cover eligible payment under the contract for the supply, installation and commissioning of standby generator set and reservoir diesel tank for Somanga Station.
The TPDC now invites sealed tenders from eligible bidders for the provision of the above required goods.
Tendering will be conducted through the national competitive tendering procedures specified in the Public Procurement Regulations, 2013 – Government Notice No. 446 as amended in 2016, and is open to all tenderers as defined in the regulations.
Interested eligible bidders may obtain further information from and inspect the tendering documents at the office of the Secretary, TPDC Tender Board at Benjamin William Mkapa Pension Towers, Tower “A” Jamhuri/Azikiwe Streets, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, room number 101, 10th floor from 9:00am to 15:00pm from Monday to Friday except on public holidays.
Tel: +255-22 2200103-4/ 2200112
Fax: +255-22-2200113
A complete set of tendering document in English and additional sets may be purchased by interested tenderers on the submission of a written application to the address given above and upon payment of a non-refundable fee of TZS100,000 ($44).
Payment should be made through CRDB Bank, Account Name: TPDC Main Account, Account Number: 01J1007309500 payable to Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation.
Submissions
All tenders in one original plus two copies, properly filled and enclosed in sealed envelopes must be delivered to TPDC Head Office on or before 11:00am on 03 August 2018.
Managing Director,
Benjamin William Mkapa Towers, Tower “A”
Azikiwe/Jamhuri Streets,
Room No. 401, 4th floor
Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation,
P.O. Box 2774, Dar-es-Salaam,
Tanzania
The outer cover shall be clearly marked tender number “PA/031/2017-18/G/56 FOR SUPPLY, INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING OF STANDBY GENERATOR SET AND RESERVOIR DIESEL TANK FOR SOMANGA STATION,” NOT TO BE OPENED BEFORE 11:00 HOURS ON 3 RD AUGUST, 2018.
https://www.esi-africa.com/tanzania-seeks-provision-of-standby-generator/
 
Tanzania hints on ambitious Oil and Gas plans ahead of summit
The country which together with Mozambique hold 62% per cent of Africa's gas reserves is keen to exploit its resources both for export and domestic use with gas monetisation as a force to power industrialization and economic development.
bc8a0dbbd46eb8aab22f27d7fe39ab7d?s=80&d=mm&r=g
by Martin Mwita

July 27, 2018

lng_fuel_new.jpg

A Gas Carrier transporting liquefied gas. Tanzania is pushing to become the first Liquefied Natural Gas exporter in East Africa. Source:The Maritime Executive



DAR ES SALAAM, JULY 27, 2018 — Tanzania is positioning itself to be East Africa’s first exporter of natural gas as it seeks to drive industrialisation and economic development in the country and the region.
The country is exploring possible partnerships to develop its Oil and Gas sector ahead of the second Tanzania Oil and Gas Congress, set to take place in Dar es Salaam between September 24 and 25.
READ:What to expect at the Tanzania Oil and Gas Congress this September
Tanzania which holds most of East Africa’s gas resources is keen to execute major projects which include the US$175 billion US government funded gas projects in Africa, where US companies are expected to lead in investments around gas-powered projects in nine African countries.

Tanzania targets to use the international forum to be held at the Hyatt Regency Dar Es Salaam, The Kilimanjaro, to showcase the opportunities for investment.

The forum which will bring together government and industry stakeholders will be used to create partnerships between local and international companies.
According to an official communiqué, the conference will explore among others, the strategic importance of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) that will provide a number of opportunities in the oil value chain and associated sectors, as well as the latest developments of its gas projects .
Energy minister Medard Kalemani will outline the vision for Tanzania’s industrialisation powered by oil and gas, and highlight the investment opportunities that the latest project developments will bring to the country.
Sector’s government departments including the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA),Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) are closely working together on modalities that Tanzania can execute key projects in the sector with support from industry stakeholders.

The National Economic Empowerment Council is also rallying behind the government initiative aimed at making Tanzania a regional leader in the Oil and Gas sector.
The conference is organised by CWC Group in collaboration with Pietro Fiorentini Tanzania as local partner.
The CWC Group is a recognised world expert in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), oil and gas, power and investment sectors, with particular expertise in emerging markets.
Apart from EACOP, which is a key project for Tanzania and the East Africa region, Tanzania will use the forum to seek support on how it can best execute mega projects on Gas and Liquefied Natural Gas.
Discussions will touch on: “creating a robust and investor friendly business environment in Tanzania, gas monetisation as a force to power industrialization and economic development and local content and job creation ensuring a sustainable development in Tanzania’s oil and gas projects.”

The country will also push for government and industry collaboration to move projects forward as it keenly looks into how to ensure project efficiencies and competitiveness and downstream projects and infrastructure development in Tanzania.
Together with Mozambique, the two are home to 62 per cent of Africa’s gas resources where at least 14 African countries have reserves.
US Companies are set to lead in the implementation of gas-powered power projects in Kenya, South Africa, Angola, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mozambique and Tanzania.
Dubbed “Gas Roadmap for Sub-Sahara Africa”, the initiative launched in Washington D.C in June this year is aimed at exploiting natural gas in Africa, with the use of gas-powered power plants as a driver for industrialization.
The project which seeks to add about 16,000MW of gas-fired power in the continent by 2030 is being overseen by the US development outfit-US Agency for International Development (USAID).
Tanzania’s natural gas reserves are estimated at 55.08 trillion cubic feet. It targets to increase the use of gas in its energy mix currently dominated by hydro, which accounts for 562MW of the country’s total generation capacity of about 1,754MW.
Thermal, diesel and gas combined generate at least 748MW for the country. Other sources include Solar,Wind and Biomas. The country also has potential for geothermal.
Its quest to increase the use of gas was boosted by the commissioning of the US$344 million Kinyerezi II power plant launched in April this year by President John Magufuli.
The plant which is in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam injected an additional 167.82 MW into the national grid.
It was constructed with support from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and the Japan Bank for International Corporation (JBIC) who advanced at US$292 million credit facility to the government.
Tanzania hints on ambitious Oil and Gas plans ahead of summit
 
Tanzania wants to build pipeline to pump gas to Uganda
TUESDAY AUGUST 7 2018

pipe.jpg

Oil pipeline. Tanzania is set to build a pipeline to pump natural gas to neighbouring Uganda. FOTOSEARCH
In Summary
  • The pipeline would start from Dar es Salaam, pass through Tanga port and to Mwanza before crossing the border to Uganda.
  • Tanzania boasts estimated recoverable natural gas reserves of over 57 trillion cubic feet (tcf), mostly in offshore fields in the south of the country.

reuters.jpg

By REUTERS
More by this Author
Tanzania wants to build a pipeline to pump natural gas to neighbouring Uganda, another step in the two countries’ bid to expand energy cooperation.

State-run Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) said on Monday that the pipeline would start from its capital Dar es Salaam, then pass through Tanga port on the Indian Ocean and to Mwanza, a port on Lake Victoria before crossing the border to Uganda.

It said it was looking to hire a contractor to conduct a feasibility study to determine current and future natural gas demand “by identifying all potential customers”. It did not give an estimated volume.

The study would also establish the most economically viable route for the pipeline, it said.

Tanzania boasts estimated recoverable natural gas reserves of over 57 trillion cubic feet (tcf), mostly in offshore fields in the south of the country.

In 2016 the two countries agreed to develop a crude oil export pipeline to help transport land-locked Uganda’s crude reserves from fields in the country’s west to offshore markets.

http://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/business/Tanzania-gas-pipeline-Uganda/2560-4702280-n7nph7/index.html
 
