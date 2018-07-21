Energy projects across Tanzania

Tiper planning on expansion project

July 25, 2018Chairman of the Tanzania International Petroleum Reserves (TIPER), Prof Abdulkarim Mruma said on Monday when speaking in Dar es Salaam at the function whereby 43 companies and public entities gave 723.91billion/-in dividends to the government.According to Prof Mruma, since 2015, TIPER has embarked in a long and exciting journey to become the single receiving terminal for Dar es Salaam, receiving all the fuel imported there.He said that the expected benefits of such project had already been exposed and validated by all stakeholders: better control of quantities received in the country, reduction of losses and fraud, conversion of demurrage costs paid to ship owners into government revenues.In order to make this project a success, the TIPER board of directors has validated a very ambitious investment programme of more than US$ 22million for 2018/19. The project intends to increase storage capacity by 50 per cent (from 213,000 cu.rn to 319,000 cu.m) as well as building 2 new tanks of 30,000 cu.m each and renovating an old existing crude tank of 46,000 cu.rn Laying of a 2nd Mogas pipeline between Kurasini and Kigamboni.It also intends to increase the pumping capacity by more than 50 per cent in installing a 2nd pump station with 6 new high capacity pumps.According to the official, the fire-fighting system is being totally revamped according to International Standards to make sure all products are safely stored in TIPER.“This ambitious expansion programme is financed by our operating cash flows and a US$15million bank credit line.”He said: “We are aware that there are still challenges in front of us but we will tackle them in carrying on educating stakeholders on the benefits of such project for the industry and for the country.”Under SRT, with the new capacity available, it will then be time to work on implementing new projects like special bounded warehouse status that will improve the competitivity and bring more volumes to Dar es Salaam and confirm its strategic role as the main entry port of the entire region for the transit business.“I want to thank all the government and private stakeholders that supported us to bring our Net Result to 9,91bn/-in 2017 from 6.5 bn/- in 2016 and allowed us to increase our dividend accordingly,” Prof Mruma said, adding that TIPER has been a successful public private partnership for more than 50 years now, serving all the industry players with the same quality of service.TIPER was built as a refinery in 1966, owned at 50 per cent each by government of Tanzania and AGIP of Italy. In 1999, AGIP sold its 50 per cent ownership to Swiss-based Addax-Oryx Group. In the following year the refinery was stopped and the facility converted into the largest fuel depot of the country.From a refinery to its current role as the main fuel storage facility of the country, TIPER has been through a massive rehabilitation programme totalling USD 25 million in the last 9 years. The storage capacity has increased from 110,000 cu.rn. to 213,000 cu.rn, All these investments wereTIPER also employs 68 staff all Tanzanian nationals but one and have an average of more than 100 contractors daily onsite.For the last 3 financial years, the following dividends have been paid to our shareholders – 2015 : 4,OOO,OOO,OOO/-, 2016 : 4,000,000,000/- and 2017 : 6,000,000,000/- coming from 1,000,000,000/- in the late 2000's and around 2,000,000,000/- in the 2010-2013 period.“It's always a great pride for a management team to manage to increase the dividends paid to our shareholders.”