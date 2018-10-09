Dear President, a letter from a University Graduate


Dear President.

I am extremely grateful to your government. It has been doing well, to say for many.
I recall that some years ago I wrote a letter to you [through this media] that me and my friends needed loan allocations to complete our studies. Thank you because, years later I and my friends have completed our Bachelor studies, and I believe that indirectly, you helped us. I appreciate your policies especially those that favor education.
Dear, President, I am back again. This time with a different request, I hope it will reach you.

Having finished my bachelor studies, I would like to continue with my education in one of your renowned academic institutions in our country. I strongly believe that education is the key to open up any opportunity of state development.
I can't deny that truly I have had some shortcomings in my endeavours but I hope that your government will not turn down the call of a youth like myself who is passionate about Higher Learning.

Dear President, I had applied and even gained admission to one of the most reputable University in West Africa, even though I am a foreigner to them. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, I could not start my studies there and now, I haven't given up my search for better education.

All in all, I hope that you will continue to reign in fairness and justice.

Together in building our nation,

A University Graduate
 
Mnaambiwa muwe "wazalendo" tumieni lugha pendwa.
 
Huyo uliomtumia huu ujumbe "Dear President" sijui kama ataelewa hii lugha.

Maana English hajui.
 
Kwa hiyo ujumbe wako ni upi maana sijaelewa
 
Good English, but we do not use contractions in official communication (Can't, don't etc)...
 
Yaani ningekua rais... Ningekufunga nani slikwambia mm nahitaji English yako...pambavu...
 
Your message is not clear, what is the thesis of your letter? It is a hanging letter, what are you addressing in particular? I have not understood the gist of your writing.
 
"However, due to unavoidable
circumstances, I could not start my studies there and now, I haven't given
up my search for better education."

Hapa ndo umenipoteza kbsaa, hasa huu mstar wa mwisho, Kwaio unataka nini haswa? Au unataka uteuz uwe balozi
 
