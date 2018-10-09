Dear President, a letter from a University Graduate

Dear President.



I am extremely grateful to your government. It has been doing well, to say for many.

I recall that some years ago I wrote a letter to you [through this media] that me and my friends needed loan allocations to complete our studies. Thank you because, years later I and my friends have completed our Bachelor studies, and I believe that indirectly, you helped us. I appreciate your policies especially those that favor education.

Dear, President, I am back again. This time with a different request, I hope it will reach you.



Having finished my bachelor studies, I would like to continue with my education in one of your renowned academic institutions in our country. I strongly believe that education is the key to open up any opportunity of state development.

I can't deny that truly I have had some shortcomings in my endeavours but I hope that your government will not turn down the call of a youth like myself who is passionate about Higher Learning.



Dear President, I had applied and even gained admission to one of the most reputable University in West Africa, even though I am a foreigner to them. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, I could not start my studies there and now, I haven't given up my search for better education.



All in all, I hope that you will continue to reign in fairness and justice.



Together in building our nation,



A University Graduate