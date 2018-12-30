Breaking: Sudanese President Steps Down Amid Unrest


fundi25

fundi25

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Apr 16, 2013
Messages
6,291
Likes
3,578
Points
280
fundi25

fundi25

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 16, 2013
6,291 3,578 280
#1
download-8-jpeg.981258

Wame weza!!!
Khartoum–Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has resigned after weeks of demonstrations and a mutiny by some police officers.


Vice-President Bakri Hassan Saleh has been sworn in vowing to uphold the “rule of law”. Hassan has been sworn in in presence of heavy security.


Mr Bashir is being held against his will by security forces at the presidential palace in the capital, his brother told the African-post


Tensions escalated after the security attached to the president arrested a senior judge yesterday, prompting bitter street protests in the Islamists nation.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&sou...AhAB&usg=AOvVaw0SENN3uuqxkG610T1QM86d&ampcf=1
 
Magonjwa Mtambuka

Magonjwa Mtambuka

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Aug 2, 2016
Messages
16,485
Likes
9,691
Points
280
Magonjwa Mtambuka

Magonjwa Mtambuka

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 2, 2016
16,485 9,691 280
#4
fundi25 said:
View attachment 981258
Wame weza!!!
Khartoum–Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has resigned after weeks of demonstrations and a mutiny by some police officers.


Vice-President Bakri Hassan Saleh has been sworn in vowing to uphold the “rule of law”. Hassan has been sworn in in presence of heavy security.


Mr Bashir is being held against his will by security forces at the presidential palace in the capital, his brother told the African-post


Tensions escalated after the security attached to the president arrested a senior judge yesterday, prompting bitter street protests in the Islamists nation.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&sou...AhAB&usg=AOvVaw0SENN3uuqxkG610T1QM86d&ampcf=1
Click to expand...
Hakuna kitu kama hicho bavichaa.
 
black sniper

black sniper

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Dec 10, 2013
Messages
9,673
Likes
6,740
Points
280
black sniper

black sniper

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 10, 2013
9,673 6,740 280
#9
Hii habari sio kweli
Hakuna habari hii kwenye vyanzo vikubwa vya dunia
Ila amesema police waache kutumia nguvu kubwa baada ya shinikizo kutoka UN

Sent from my SM using Tapatalk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,243,392
Members 478,135
Posts 29,494,656

FOLLOW US