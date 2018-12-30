Breaking: Sudanese President Steps Down Amid Unrest

Wame weza!!!Khartoum–Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has resigned after weeks of demonstrations and a mutiny by some police officers.Vice-President Bakri Hassan Saleh has been sworn in vowing to uphold the “rule of law”. Hassan has been sworn in in presence of heavy security.Mr Bashir is being held against his will by security forces at the presidential palace in the capital, his brother told the African-postTensions escalated after the security attached to the president arrested a senior judge yesterday, prompting bitter street protests in the Islamists nation.