Arusha,Tanzania


Depay

Arusha is a city in north eastern Tanzania and the capital of the Arusha Region, with a population of 416,442 plus 323,198 in the surrounding Arusha District (2012 census).[1] Located below Mount Meru on the eastern edge of the eastern branch of the Great Rift Valley, Arusha has a temperate climate. The city is close to the Serengeti National Park, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Lake Manyara National Park, Olduvai Gorge, Tarangire National Park, Mount Kilimanjaro, and Arusha National Park on Mount Meru.
Arusha is a major international diplomatic hub. It hosts the East African Community. From 1994 to 2015, the city also hosted the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, but that entity has ceased operations. It is a multicultural city with a majority Tanzanian population of mixed backgrounds: indigenous African, Arab-Tanzanian and Indian-Tanzanian population, plus a small European and an American minority population. Religions of the Arushan population include Christianity, Islam, Sikhism and Hinduism.
 

Albino girl cooking in arusha, Tanzania. Make sure you protect her. Unasikia joto la jiwe ?
fb_img_15531908738730708-jpg.1050672
 
This thing is merely equivalent to Malindi town., Nakuru ama Eldoret hakuna comparison, mji ukitoka nje kidogo driving umeingia mashambani! Nax vegas(Nakuru) cbd population ni 500k., the whole county ni 2 million!., Arusha is what now!., watanzania na exegeration mumeshinda, ikija hali ya ukweli ya maisha ya kila raiya, hata waganda wako sawa average than danganyikas! Such a shame on a big fertile and mineral endowed country.
duuduh...yani ndio manake ukiwambia watupie picha ya cbd hawaleti kumbe wanaficha ukwel....hii si hta kw malindi itapumulia mashine mazee...yule khaligraph sijui nani kasema ile arusha kuna barabara km za mombasa..

leo yani nimecheka sana...watakuja kuji defend na random pictures...mkuu...tupia ya mwanza,kijiji ya wambea na sisi pia tuone hzo cbd za ki ldc
 
Wakenya mnaipenda sana arusha? Kajiado kuna njaa ya hatari huko arusha ndio tumaini lenu lipo
Clearly shows uve never stepped out of daresalaam, From Namanga you first pass through Longido before you get to Arusha. That Longido cannot be compared to Kajiado in any way whatsoever. Just take a road trip and see for yourself!!
 
Clearly shows uve never stepped out of daresalaam, From Namanga you first pass through Longido before you get to Arusha. That Longido cannot be compared to Kajiado in any way whatsoever. Just take a road trip and see for yourself!!
Kajiado is the hunger home town
 
Clearly shows uve never stepped out of daresalaam, From Namanga you first pass through Longido before you get to Arusha. That Longido cannot be compared to Kajiado in any way whatsoever. Just take a road trip and see for yourself!!
Unabishana na watu ambao hawajatia mguu wao nje ya Manzese hata siku moja. Kajiado County ina viwanda vingi zaidi ya Tz yote kwa ujumla. County ya Kajiado kwa utajiri na mapato imeizidi Dar kwa mbali sana.
 
