African Satellite World and Sat Gear


kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Jul 23, 2012
Messages
442
Likes
118
Points
60
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 23, 2012
442 118 60
#2
My current location is Limuru, Kenya.

I specialize in fringe satellite reception.

Some of the satellites i have tracked of late in Kenya Include:

Measat 3/3a @91.5°E C band on 2.4 meter prime focus,
Thaicom 5 @78.5°E C band on 1.8 meter prime focus
Apstar-7 @76.5°E C band on I.8 meter prime focus
ABS-1 @75.0°E C band on 2.4 meter prime focus
Intelsat 7/10 @68.5°E C/KU band on 2.4 meter prime focus and 90cm offset
Intelsat 17 @66.0°E C/Ku band on 2.4 meter prime focus and 90 cm offset
Intelsat 906 @64.2°E C band on 1.8 meter offset
Intelsat 902 @62.0°E C band on 2.4 meter prime focus
Intelsat 904 @60.0°E C band on 2.4 meter prime focus
NSS-12 @57.0°E C/Ku band on 1.8 meter prime focus and 90cm offset
Yahsat 1A @52.5°E Ku band on 1.5 meter offset
Intelsat 26 @ 50° East C band on 1.8 meter prime focus
Paksat 1R @38.0°E C band on 1.8 Prime focus
Eutelsat 36A/36B @36.0°E Ku band on 90cm offset
Intelsat New Dawn @ 32.9°E Ku band on 90cm offset
BADR 5/6 @26.0°E on 2.4 meter offset
Amos 5 @17.0°E C/Ku band on 1.8 meter prime focus and 90cm offset
Eutelsat 16A @16.0°E Ku band on 90cm offset
Eutelsat 7A @7.0°E Ku band on 90cm offset plus 1.5 meter for fringe satellite recption of Eutelsat 7A Europe B footpring
Astra 4A 4.8°E Ku band 90cm offset
Rascom-QAF1R @2.8°E C/Ku band on 1.8 meter prime focus and 90cm offset
Intelsat 10-02 @1.0°W C band on 1.8 meter prime focus
Eutelsat 5 West A @5.0°W C abnd on 1.8 meter prime focus
Eutelsat-7WA and Nile201 @7.0°W on 1.5 meter offset
SES-4 @22.0°W on 90cm offset
Plus more satellites,
 
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Jul 23, 2012
Messages
442
Likes
118
Points
60
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 23, 2012
442 118 60
#3
A year-long investigation, run jointly by the Irdeto Anti-Piracy and Forensics Unit, MultiChoice Africa Anti-Piracy Department and Botswana Police has led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals.

The operation began in December 2011, when a piracy operation purporting to be a refrigerator sales and repair company was discovered to be extracting control words from MultiChoice Africa smart cards and then distributing them to consumers that had bought a pirate circumvention devices, such as Magicbox, Avatar, Hawk, Microbox and Eagle.

Control Word Sharing piracy takes place when a pirate steals and retransmits a regularly changing control word that is passed between a smart card and a set-top-box.

The illegal operation was thought to be distributing illegal control words and selling Magicbox pirate circumvention devices to subscribers in Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa. During the raid, the police found and confiscated Magicbox pirate circumvention devices (1800 units), computers, a laptop computer, a smart card reader, MultiChoice Africa smartcards and a large amount of money.

Commenting on the raid, Frikkie Jonker, Senior Africa Piracy manager for MultiChoice Africa, said, With the support of the Irdeto Anti-Piracy and Forensics Unit and the Botswana Police, the raid was very successful and sent a firm message that this kind of criminal activity will not be tolerated and that strong action will be taken against those who illegally abuse MultiChoice Africa content.

Irdetos senior director of the Irdeto Anti-Piracy & Forensics Unit who has maintained anonymity, said, As long as there are consumers who are prepared to pay for illegal content, pirates will continue to try to hack encryption systems and turn a profit. One very effective way of addressing this form of piracy is to use technology to disrupt the pirate offering, thereby upsetting the pirate viewer and destroying the pirate credibility. Together with MultiChoice Africa, we will relentlessly fight these illegal businesses on the African continent, using technology and the law to its fullest extent.

Irdeto says it continues to work with customers around the world to help combat piracy and to bring down the organizations and individuals involved in the illegal distribution of pay TV content.
 
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Jul 23, 2012
Messages
442
Likes
118
Points
60
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 23, 2012
442 118 60
#5
Kenyan (DTT) Digital terrestrial television are [FONT=arial, sans-serif]available[/FONT] on Intelsat 22 C-Band frequency

3732 L DVB-S2 SR 30000 8psk

Snap Shots...

8413513119_6dca449365.jpg

8413513075_6167ca9f76.jpg



One would require a 2.4 meter prime focus dish to track the bird.

Happy hunting.
 
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Jul 23, 2012
Messages
442
Likes
118
Points
60
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 23, 2012
442 118 60
#7
For those who want the best satellite offering FTA (free to air) channels, go for Nilesat ( Eutelsat 7 West A/Nilesat 201

With free to air channels, the are no monthly payments as in the case of pay tv like Dstv.

All you require in kenya is a 1.2 meter offset dish which is available in Satellite shops located at luthuri avenue.
KU lnb called Samson twin.
Satellite receiver like Srt 4922HD.

On Nilesat ( Eutelsat 7 west A/ Nilesat 201) the are free to air channels like>>>

News Channels>>>> CNN, BBC, Euronews, CCTV 9, Al Jazeera News, Bloomberg, Press tv plus more..
Sports channels>>>> Al jazeera sports 1,2, Dubai sports, Baharain sports 1,2, plus more
Movie channels like>>> MBC 2, 3, 4, MBC MAX, MBC Action, FOX Movies, FOX sereis, Dubai One, Panaroma Movirs, HD, Dubai one, MBC persia, Kanal 4, Top Movies plus more.

Below snap shots of some channels>>
8413977053_b8b33f8182.jpg


8413980297_933f1369db.jpg


8415076020_fd0849e0ca.jpg


8415075578_d128e78cff.jpg


8415075002_31b4912b9e.jpg


8413979241_0ab404f941.jpg


8415076764_eed8eae79a.jpg


8413979563_5bb08dcacc.jpg
 
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Jul 23, 2012
Messages
442
Likes
118
Points
60
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 23, 2012
442 118 60
#8
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Jul 23, 2012
Messages
442
Likes
118
Points
60
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 23, 2012
442 118 60
#9
Yahsat 1A @ 52.5°E offers an array of high definition (HD) channels.

Most of the channel on the sat are under HD format.

Some of the HD channels include>>>>>

Dubai one HD
8414954947_c24aff09f3.jpg


Dubai Sports HD
8414955907_77290a7d2a.jpg


AD Sports 1&2 HD
8414955387_5ae671aebd.jpg


8416051332_185b2df98d.jpg


National Geo Abh Dhabi HD in Arabic
8414955109_c4930302ab.jpg


Cartoon Network HD in Arabic
8414956007_1942d2bb60.jpg


RT HD (news/documentaries)
8414955817_bd8e8ea5ec.jpg


SD standard defination channels include>>.

FOX Movies
8416051446_1d01953338.jpg


Fox series/Baby tv
8416051554_7aa14881d7.jpg


Star World (series) open under B*ss Key
8414956225_7355c4a400.jpg


Star World Movies open under B8ss key
8414956119_dc8dcbddfb.jpg


The said channels are achievable in Nairobi using an offset dish measuring between 90 to 120 cm.

The above channels are (FTA) Free to Air

SO MUCH MORE FOR FREE!!!!!!
 
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Jul 23, 2012
Messages
442
Likes
118
Points
60
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 23, 2012
442 118 60
#10
BALLROTATION.gif


You can also watch alternative Live EPL matches on PAK sports on Paksat 1R @ 38° East Frequency 4004 V 3333.
Here in Kenya i get the bird on a 1.8 meter prime focus dish.

pak1r_c.gif


The channel is coded under B*ss Key.
Key available via Google.

8150998054_a7f410eff1.jpg


8151183107_7d72dd88a3.jpg


The channel mainly televises three main game of the day live.

8391681834_4ba16f7072.jpg


Happy viewing
 
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Jul 23, 2012
Messages
442
Likes
118
Points
60
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 23, 2012
442 118 60
#12
KIBURUDISHO said:
What is the price of 120cm ku dish in Nairobi
Click to expand...
Good Morning KIBURUDISHO,

A 120 cm offset dish (KU) costs between 6000/= to 6500/=Ksh at the sat shops located along Luthuri Avenue.

Also 160 cm offset dishes are available at a cost of 20,000/= Ksh

Blessed Weekend.
 
K

Kibukila

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Mar 16, 2011
Messages
611
Likes
100
Points
45
K

Kibukila

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 16, 2011
611 100 45
#13
kungu1 said:
Kenyan (DTT) Digital terrestrial television are available on Intelsat 22 C-Band frequency

3732 L DVB-S2 SR 30000 8psk

Snap Shots...

8413513119_6dca449365.jpg

8413513075_6167ca9f76.jpg



One would require a 2.4 meter prime focus dish to track the bird.

Happy hunting.
Click to expand...


Hi Kungu1,thanks for this useful information,can you track intelsat 22 using normal receivers? On lyngsat the tp is showing to be stream format.I thought this is for Terrestrial reception only please shed more light on this.
 
KIBURUDISHO

KIBURUDISHO

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Mar 28, 2011
Messages
968
Likes
91
Points
45
Age
34
KIBURUDISHO

KIBURUDISHO

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 28, 2011
968 91 45
#14
kungu1 said:
Good Morning KIBURUDISHO,

A 120 cm offset dish (KU) costs between 6000/= to 6500/=Ksh at the sat shops located along Luthuri Avenue.

Also 160 cm offset dishes are available at a cost of 20,000/= Ksh

Blessed Weekend.
Click to expand...
Thank you Mr Kungu1
What is price for MPEG4 Receiver
 
NGUVUMOJA

NGUVUMOJA

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Jul 1, 2011
Messages
1,352
Likes
11
Points
135
NGUVUMOJA

NGUVUMOJA

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 1, 2011
1,352 11 135
#15
Kungu 1. Where did you get 2.4meter offset dish, and for howmuch.
 
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Jul 23, 2012
Messages
442
Likes
118
Points
60
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 23, 2012
442 118 60
#16
NGUVUMOJA said:
Kungu 1. Where did you get 2.4meter offset dish, and for howmuch.
Click to expand...
Good Evening NGUVUMOJA,

I got the 2.4 meter offset dish from an NGO company who were working in Southern Sudan before the moved base to Kenya.

The NGO were using the dish for internet access but

The were using the dish for internet access.

The dish was sold to me for 300 dollars.

I use the dish to access Badr 5/6 sat.
 
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Jul 23, 2012
Messages
442
Likes
118
Points
60
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 23, 2012
442 118 60
#17
KIBURUDISHO said:
Thank you Mr Kungu1
What is price for MPEG4 Receiver
Click to expand...
Good Evening KIBURUDISHO,

An mpeg 4 receiver costs around between 8000/= to 9000/= ksh in the sat shops based in Nairobi along luthuri avenue. Main make Astrovox

At Eastleigh based near Nairobi city you can get Astrovox VSR 9155 at 4500/=

The best receiver i have come across of late is Strong Srt 4922 HD being sold in Mombasa, Kenya @ 8500/= ksh.

You get more info on where to buy your sat receivers in Kenya from the following link.....BUY and SELL Satellite Equipment and Accesories

Will post more info on Srt 4922 HD
 
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Jul 23, 2012
Messages
442
Likes
118
Points
60
kungu1

kungu1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 23, 2012
442 118 60
#18
Kibukila said:
Hi Kungu1,thanks for this useful information,can you track intelsat 22 using normal receivers? On lyngsat the tp is showing to be stream format.I thought this is for Terrestrial reception only please shed more light on this.
Click to expand...
Good Evening Kibukila,

Am currently not on Intelsat 22 C-band.

You can get the said channels using a 2.4 meter prime focus dish plus Mpeg 4 receiver like Srt 4922.

Below snapshots taken by members of Dishworld forum based in German.
Most of the dishworld members are using a 2.3 meter prime focus dish in German to access the Kenyan DTT channels on Intelsat 22.

8427427598_6df67a478f.jpg


8426336429_d1d6dd7f00.jpg


8427428144_136a9a589b.jpg


8427428690_a31c131458.jpg


8426338339_01a487b8e3.jpg


8427432218_3ed069251c.jpg


8426341061_1ee26d0004.jpg


Keep you posted once i lock on the bird again.

Blessed Week All
 
NGUVUMOJA

NGUVUMOJA

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Jul 1, 2011
Messages
1,352
Likes
11
Points
135
NGUVUMOJA

NGUVUMOJA

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 1, 2011
1,352 11 135
#19
kungu1 said:
Good Evening NGUVUMOJA,

I got the 2.4 meter offset dish from an NGO company who were working in Southern Sudan before the moved base to Kenya.

The NGO were using the dish for internet access but

The were using the dish for internet access.

The dish was sold to me for 300 dollars.

I use the dish to access Badr 5/6 sat.
Click to expand...
Good Evening Kungu 1
I need same size 2.4 meter (or more) offset dish for tracking badar 5/6 can you please help me getting one?
 
NGUVUMOJA

NGUVUMOJA

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
Jul 1, 2011
Messages
1,352
Likes
11
Points
135
NGUVUMOJA

NGUVUMOJA

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 1, 2011
1,352 11 135
#20
kungu1 said:
Good Evening NGUVUMOJA,

I got the 2.4 meter offset dish from an NGO company who were working in Southern Sudan before the moved base to Kenya.

The NGO were using the dish for internet access but

The were using the dish for internet access.

The dish was sold to me for 300 dollars.

I use the dish to access Badr 5/6 sat.
Click to expand...
Good Evening Kungu 1
I need the same size, 2.4 meter (or more) offset dish for tracking badr 5/6. Could you please help me get one? Which type of lnb you are using in that dish?
For the time being, Iam using 16 feet kti mesh type prime focus dish for tracking badr 4 but the signal is not good enough and the picture is not stable. Please help.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,208,509
Members 459,483
Posts 28,307,362

FOLLOW US