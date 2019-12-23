Dear CCM central commetee !

Am presenting this to you knowing that you have all powers and resources to heal the nation.



Nyerere once said whoever would be nominated by CCM he would likely be the head of our house.



Considering this mwalimu statement plz do all what u can to bring another candidate to contest with others.



My reasons are simple.



1. The incumbent several times quoted to have said the position is tough for him and a burden as well.



2.It should be a way forward towards reconciliation and opening the page of new era in our country!



Lastly my friends in inner echelons do this for the betterment of our beloved country and you will be blessed for this.



Marry Christmas and happy New year!!