Election 2020 A humble request to CCM

Dear CCM central commetee !
Am presenting this to you knowing that you have all powers and resources to heal the nation.

Nyerere once said whoever would be nominated by CCM he would likely be the head of our house.

Considering this mwalimu statement plz do all what u can to bring another candidate to contest with others.

My reasons are simple.

1. The incumbent several times quoted to have said the position is tough for him and a burden as well.

2.It should be a way forward towards reconciliation and opening the page of new era in our country!

Lastly my friends in inner echelons do this for the betterment of our beloved country and you will be blessed for this.

Marry Christmas and happy New year!!
 
Dear CCM central commetee !
Am presenting this to you knowing that you have all powers and resources to heal the nation.

Nyerere once said whoever would be nominated by CCM he would likely be the head of our house.

Considering this mwalimu statement plz do all what u can to bring another candidate to contest with others.

My reasons are simple.

1. The incumbent several times quoted to have said the position is tough for him and a burden as well.

2.It should be a way forward towards reconciliation and opening the page of new era in our country!

Lastly my friends in inner echelons do this for the betterment of our beloved country and you will be blessed for this.

Marry Christmas and happy New year!!
To be honest, the incumbent is tired and a burden to a country
 
Watu wanae akili ya kufanikisha ujumbe
Unajua hii lugha ya kizungu bhana hata mtu akikwambia 'stupid' haitakuwa na uzito sawa na yule atakaekwambia pumbavu.
Yaani hapo ndipo kingereza kinaizidi lugha yetu ya KISWAHILI kwa mbaliiiiii
 
Dear CCM central committee !
Kumbe bado kuna watu wanaamini kwenye Chama kushika hatamu!.
Nchi hii ni Watanzania, what does CCM have to do with it, wakati CCM ni chama tuukama vyama vingine?.
Haya ndio mambo ya Mbowe kumpigia magoti Magufuli badala ya kusisitiza afuate katiba inasema nini!.
Tutaendelea kuomba kuongozwa kwa hisani mpaka lini?.
P
 
Kumbe bado kuna watu wanaamini kwenye Chama kushika hatamu!.
Nchi hii ni Watanzania, what does CCM have to do with it, wakati CCM ni chama tuukama vyama vingine?.
Haya ndio mambo ya Mbowe kumpigia magoti Magufuli badala ya kusisitiza afuate katiba inasema nini!.
Tutaendelea kuomba kuongozwa kwa hisani mpaka lini?.
Kaka yangu paskali we may tolerate a second a minute or an inch to CCM but not with the incumbent he is a burden to all of us except his family it is with less cost to oust the man within CCM but not the whole CCM in Tanzania
 
Watu wanae akili ya kufanikisha ujumbe
Unajua hii lugha ya kizungu bhana hata mtu akikwambia 'stupid' haitakuwa na uzito sawa na yule atakaekwambia pumbavu.
Yaani hapo ndipo kingereza kinaizidi lugha yetu ya KISWAHILI kwa mbaliiiiii
Mkuu Stupid maana yake ni mjinga. Idiot ndo mpumbavu.
 
Kumbe bado kuna watu wanaamini kwenye Chama kushika hatamu!.
Nchi hii ni Watanzania, what does CCM have to do with it, wakati CCM ni chama tuukama vyama vingine?.
Haya ndio mambo ya Mbowe kumpigia magoti Magufuli badala ya kusisitiza afuate katiba inasema nini!.
Tutaendelea kuomba kuongozwa kwa hisani mpaka lini?.
Nia yako ni kumlaumu na kumdhalilisha mbowe tu!
Alafu mwisho nawe unalialia huna suluhu
 
Nia yako ni kumlaumu na kumdhalilisha mbowe tu!
Alafu mwisho nawe unalialia huna suluhu
Oh please!. No!. We have different opinions za how to handle the situation, wengine tunasisitiza haki ya vyama kufanya mikutano ni right sio hisani, Mbowe hakupaswa kupiga magoti kwa Magufuli kuomba huruma, bali alipaswa kumkumbusha rais Magufuli kutekeleza katiba aliyoapa kuilinda.

Zitto Kabwe na wapinzani wote, kwanini mnapiga tu kelele kuhusu udikteta bila kuchukua hatua zozote? Isn't it a nuisance? Je, 2020 ni CCM pekee?

Wanabodi, Japo bandiko hili liko addressed kwa Mhe. Zitto, lakini hoja zake ni kwa Wapinzani wote, namuelekezea Zitto Kabwe kwa sababu kwa maoni yangu ndio mpinzani pekee kwa sasa anayeweza kusimama na rais Magufuli 2020, na Magufuli akahisi kijoto joto japo kwa mbali. Ni kwa muda mrefu...
Oh please!. No!. We have different opinions za how to handle the situation, wengine tunasisitiza haki ya vyama kufanya mikutano ni right sio hisani, Mbowe hakupaswa kupiga magoti kwa Magufuli kuomba huruma, bali alipaswa kumkumbusha rais Magufuli kutekeleza katiba aliyoapa kuilinda.

Zitto Kabwe na wapinzani wote, kwanini mnapiga tu kelele kuhusu udikteta bila kuchukua hatua zozote? Isn't it a nuisance? Je, 2020 ni CCM pekee?

Wanabodi, Japo bandiko hili liko addressed kwa Mhe. Zitto, lakini hoja zake ni kwa Wapinzani wote, namuelekezea Zitto Kabwe kwa sababu kwa maoni yangu ndio mpinzani pekee kwa sasa anayeweza kusimama na rais Magufuli 2020, na Magufuli akahisi kijoto joto japo kwa mbali. Ni kwa muda mrefu...
Kweli tunatofautiana kwenye mtizamo wa mambo, mbowe hakupiga magoti alitaka maridhiano, ili likitokea LA kutokea huko mbele asilaumiwe
 
