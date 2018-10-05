2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner: Denis Mukwege from DR Congo


Neter

Neter

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Dec 30, 2011
Messages
215
Likes
69
Points
45
Neter

Neter

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 30, 2011
215 69 45
#1
nobel-jpg.887780


2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner: Denis Mukwege from DR Congo

Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege is known as "Doctor Miracle" for his ability to repair through reconstructive surgery the horrific damage inflicted on women who have been raped.

The 63-year-old Congolese gynaecologist set up the Panzi hospital in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Bukavu nearly 20 years ago - shortly after he had his first experience of treating a woman who had been raped and mutilated by armed men.

Dr Mukwege recounted the horrific injury the patient had suffered in a BBC interview, saying the woman had not only been raped but bullets had been fired into her genitals and thighs.

He, along with his colleagues, have since treated tens of thousands of victims.

Panzi hospital now cares for more than 3,500 women a year. Sometimes Dr Mukwege performs as many as 10 operations a day.

Denis Mukwege - 'Dr Miracle'


2018 Nobel Peace Prize is Awarded to Congolese Dr Denis Mukwege
 
B

Bulesi

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
6,758
Likes
738
Points
280
B

Bulesi

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 14, 2008
6,758 738 280
#5
DONALD TRUMP HIGHLY EXPECTED TO WIN THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE IN ORDER TO BOOST HIS POLITICAL STANDING!! TOO BAD YANKEE!!
 
Neter

Neter

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Dec 30, 2011
Messages
215
Likes
69
Points
45
Neter

Neter

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 30, 2011
215 69 45
#6

Nobel Peace Prize awards Denis Mukwege, DRC doctor and anti-rape activist

This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Denis Mukwege. The Committee that awards the prize has said Congolese Dr Mukwege is the "most unifying symbol" of the international effort to end sexual violence in war. Mukwege has treated thousands of victims of rape in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and has repeatedly condemned governments for not doing enough to stop sex abuse.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,210,279
Members 460,326
Posts 28,363,452

FOLLOW US