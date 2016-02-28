100 kilos wa Ferre Gola ni Noomaaa


Kwa wale wapenzi wa nyimbo za kikongo, hasa rhumba mtakuwa mnaujua huu wimbo, kila nikiusikiliza utafikiri umetoka jana, naurudia usiku, mchana, asubuhi n.k Jamaa alitulia sana kwenye hii nyimbo aisee, nimeipata tafsiri yake juu, ila kwa anayeijua anisaidie Jamaa alikuwa anaimba kuhusu nini hasa? Moja kati ya nyimbo bora za Rhumba
 
Kwa wale wapenzi wa nyimbo za kikongo, hasa rhumba mtakuwa mnaujua huu wimbo, kila nikiusikiliza utafikiri umetoka jana, naurudia usiku, mchana, asubuhi n.k Jamaa alitulia sana kwenye hii nyimbo aisee, nimeipata tafsiri yake juu, ila kwa anayeijua anisaidie Jamaa alikuwa anaimba kuhusu nini hasa? Moja kati ya nyimbo bora za Rhumba
ngoma noma ile
 
My Besy Rhumba Songs
1.Farregola ~ 100 Kilos....... Wameimba Kilingala

Mbongo oza nango Luembe eh
Bilamba otonda nango sanduku zomi
Nazangi mayele ya ko sepelisa yo te
Na lamuki avant tongo etana nakoti zamba ha
Na buki 100 Kilos ya ba fleurs na maboko manga moko
Na ba kipungupungu misato

2) Po nayebi olingaka ba nyama, Luemba eh
Zwa pe tshaku oyo na lakisi ye maloba ya bolingo
A lobelaka yo na absence nangai, Adam Bombole um
Soki esclava ONI epekiskaka te
Nde na mi tie moumbo ya Jeampy Bola

3) Po ata regard nayo ya pamba eza caresse
Otindeli nga maloba olobi nangai okoya ko tala nga eh
Ba tandelaka mokonzi tapis ya rouge ya lokumu
Na tandeli yo simisi pe pantalon nagai, Luemba
Uta na bala bala ti nandako nangai
Po otambolela, Edo eh Samba

4) Y’oza vraiment na ligner ya ba le plus beau
Ata obombi elongi
Lokolo no ya pamba eza na valeur ya park ya Virunga oh
Bongola vie nangai na seconde moko tanda maboko, Gigi Makumbiiii

Mokolo Luemba a kendeki mobembo oh
Oh Willy Tembela eh
Mokolo Luemba a kendki mobembo eh

Na ko sala nini Guy Luemba o boyi nga
Na ko sala nini Guy Luemba o boyi nga

Caprice ??? nde currant ebendaka Guy
Elamba nangai ye feti eza na poso nayo
Tango oko ya ekozala le plus grand festin, Thierry Gola eh

7) Caprice nayo nde currant ebendaka ngai
Elamba nangai ya feti eza na poso nayo
Tango oko ya ekozala le plus grand festin, Orly Gola
Y’oza vraiment na ligner ya ba plus beau ..dedicas…
Ata obongi elongi lokolo no ya pamba eza na valeur ya park ya Virunga

8) Mokolo mosusu ozongi na minuit na kangi yo na photo ya basi eh
Na tuni yo papa eh, olobi ezali ya cousine nayo
*Et pourtant nayebi eh, ozalaka na bandeko ya basi te
Wana nyoso ozali kaka to trouble coeur, (coeur, coeur)

9) Mokolo mosusu nakei na zandu, nayoki posa nayo eh
Na lobi na leka na bureau
Na kuti yo lisusu kaka na secreteur (coeur, coeur)
Mokolo mosusu to lali na butu nayoki phone eleli eh
Nayoki mongongo ya mwasi eh
Na tuni yo papa eh, okosinga lisusu kaka directeur (coeur, coeur)

10) Na ko tuna nzambe po na nini esalama ngo boye
Na ko tuna nzambe po na nini esalama ngo boye
Na ko tuna nzambe po na nini esalama, boye

Mokolo Luemba akendeki mobembo oh

Na ko sala nini Guy Luemba oboyi nga
Na ko sala nini Guy Luemba oboyi nga
12) [Others]
Bolingo ekotela nga Berli Nzala eh
Ekomi otungisa nga …dedicas…
Na koma kutu ko luka na katshwa

13) Bomoyi nangai ezo tambola na makila nayo eh
Mokolo Luemba akendeki mobembo oh

Na ko sala nini Guy Luemba oboyi nga
(Le bonheur des uns font le malheur des autres)
 
Weka watu tupakue mziki mzuri
 
100 kilos ni nyimbo iliyokuwepo katika Album yao Les Marquis du maison mere iitwayo Miracles. Album hii ya pekee kwa kundi hili ya mwaka 2004 ilipata tunzo ya Kora ya Album bora ya dansi. Kundi hili likiundwa mwaka 2003 mwishoni na fere gola, jdt mulopwe na Atalaku Bili Kalondji au bil clinton(kwenye video wote wanaonekana). Ni utunzi wake Fere gola. Wimbo huu ameuimba fere kwa asilimia 90, takribani dakika moja ya mwisho ndio unasikia verse ya Mulopwe na kumaliziwa na Bill Clinton.

Ni nyimbo inayozungumzia mwanaume mjanja mjanja asiye mwaminifu katika mapenzi. Mwanamke analalamika jamaa yake ana utajiri wa kutosha, na malaya, anapiga hadi secretary wake.

Jina la wimbo, 100 kilos una maana kuwa mwanamke anaenda msituni kutafuta kilo 100 za maua na wadudu wazuri sbb jamaa yake anapenda maua.
 
Hii translation ,
I am still standing under the tree where you left me

1) You have money Luemba eh
You have a lot of clothes, ten suitcases
I ran out of ideas on how to please you
I woke up in the middle of the night and went to the forest
I collected a 100 kilos of flowers with my own hands
And three insects

2) Because I know you love animals, Luemba eh
Take this parrot, I taught it how to say sweet words
It will be telling you when I am absence, Adam Bombole
If slavery was not banned by the UN
I would have become Jeampy Bola's slave

3) Because even your look is a carress
You sent me a message saying that you will be coming over
People normally lay down a red carpet for high ups
I laid down my pant and blouse, Luemba
From the main road to my front door
So that you can walk on them, Edo eh, Musamba

4) You are really in the range of the most handsome
Even if you hide your face, one of your leg
Is worth the value of Virunga National park
Change my life in one second, spread your hands
Gigi Makumbiiii

The day that Luemba went away
Oh Willy Tembela eh
The day that Luemba went away
What can I do, Guy Luemba you've rejected me
(Jacky Watunda and Jose Kongolo)
What can I do Guy Luemba, you've rejected me

Fifi’s caprice is the current that pulls Guy
Let my fancy dress be your skin
When you will come, it will be the greatest destiny
Thierry Gola eh

7) Your caprice is the current that pulls me
Let my fancy dress be your skin
When you will come, it will be the greatest destiny
Orly Gola eh
You are really in the rage of the most handsome
Even if you hide your face, one of your leg
Is worth the value of Virunga National park

8) Another day you returned home at midnight
I caught you with a woman’s photo
I asked you, papa eh, you told me that it was your cousin
Yet I know that you don’t have any female relatives
This is just to annoy my feelings (feelings, feelings)

9) Another day I went to the market
Then I wanted see you, decided to pass by your office
I found you close to the secretary (feelings, feelings)
Another day your phone rang while we were sleeping
I heard a woman's voice eh
When I asked you, papa eh, you lied to me again
Saying it is the director (feelings, feelings)

10) I will ask GOD why is it this way
I will ask GOD why is it this way
I will ask GOD why is it this way
The day that Luemba went away

What can I do Guy Luemba, has rejected me
What can I do Guy Luemba, has rejected me
What can I do Guy Luemba, has rejected me
12) [Others]
Love has carried me away, Berlin Nzala eh
It started to annoy me...dedications...

13) My life is flowing in your blood
The day that Luemba went away
What can I do Guy Luemba, has rejected me
(When some rejoice for others it is misfortune)
 
Huo wimbo ni hatari. Wapige miziki mingine ila kwa rhumba basi ferre gola kiboko yao
 
Huo wimbo ni hatari. Wapige miziki mingine ila kwa rhumba basi ferre gola kiboko yao
Kwa kweli, hata Fally mwenyewe anakiri kwa Rhumba Herv ni habari nyingine. Pia jamaa ni mtunzi mzuri sana. Werrasonique wengi ni wakali wa rhumba.
 
Kuna hii nyingine inaitwa vita imana dah ni shida jamaa ni bonge la mtunzi aisee
 
