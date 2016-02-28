100 kilos wa Ferre Gola ni Noomaaa

Hii translation ,

I am still standing under the tree where you left me



Dedications...



1) You have money Luemba eh

You have a lot of clothes, ten suitcases

I ran out of ideas on how to please you

I woke up in the middle of the night and went to the forest

I collected a 100 kilos of flowers with my own hands

And three insects



2) Because I know you love animals, Luemba eh

Take this parrot, I taught it how to say sweet words

It will be telling you when I am absence, Adam Bombole

If slavery was not banned by the UN

I would have become Jeampy Bola's slave



3) Because even your look is a carress

You sent me a message saying that you will be coming over

People normally lay down a red carpet for high ups

I laid down my pant and blouse, Luemba

From the main road to my front door

So that you can walk on them, Edo eh, Musamba



4) You are really in the range of the most handsome

Even if you hide your face, one of your leg

Is worth the value of Virunga National park

Change my life in one second, spread your hands

Gigi Makumbiiii



5) Dedications...

The day that Luemba went away

Oh Willy Tembela eh

The day that Luemba went away

What can I do, Guy Luemba you've rejected me

(Jacky Watunda and Jose Kongolo)

What can I do Guy Luemba, you've rejected me



6) Dedications...

Fifi’s caprice is the current that pulls Guy

Let my fancy dress be your skin

When you will come, it will be the greatest destiny

Thierry Gola eh



7) Your caprice is the current that pulls me

Let my fancy dress be your skin

When you will come, it will be the greatest destiny

Orly Gola eh

You are really in the rage of the most handsome

Even if you hide your face, one of your leg

Is worth the value of Virunga National park



8) Another day you returned home at midnight

I caught you with a woman’s photo

I asked you, papa eh, you told me that it was your cousin

Yet I know that you don’t have any female relatives

This is just to annoy my feelings (feelings, feelings)



9) Another day I went to the market

Then I wanted see you, decided to pass by your office

I found you close to the secretary (feelings, feelings)

Another day your phone rang while we were sleeping

I heard a woman's voice eh

When I asked you, papa eh, you lied to me again

Saying it is the director (feelings, feelings)



10) I will ask GOD why is it this way

I will ask GOD why is it this way

I will ask GOD why is it this way

The day that Luemba went away



11) Dedications...

What can I do Guy Luemba, has rejected me

What can I do Guy Luemba, has rejected me

What can I do Guy Luemba, has rejected me

Dedications...



12) [Others]

Love has carried me away, Berlin Nzala eh

It started to annoy me...dedications...



13) My life is flowing in your blood

The day that Luemba went away

What can I do Guy Luemba, has rejected me

(When some rejoice for others it is misfortune)