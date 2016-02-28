100 kilos wa Ferre Gola ni Noomaaa

Hii translation ,
I am still standing under the tree where you left me
Dedications...
1) You have money Luemba eh
You have a lot of clothes, ten suitcases
I ran out of ideas on how to please you
I woke up in the middle of the night and went to the forest
I collected a 100 kilos of flowers with my own hands
And three insects
2) Because I know you love animals, Luemba eh
Take this parrot, I taught it how to say sweet words
It will be telling you when I am absence, Adam Bombole
If slavery was not banned by the UN
I would have become Jeampy Bola's slave
3) Because even your look is a carress
You sent me a message saying that you will be coming over
People normally lay down a red carpet for high ups
I laid down my pant and blouse, Luemba
From the main road to my front door
So that you can walk on them, Edo eh, Musamba
4) You are really in the range of the most handsome
Even if you hide your face, one of your leg
Is worth the value of Virunga National park
Change my life in one second, spread your hands
Gigi Makumbiiii
5) Dedications...
The day that Luemba went away
Oh Willy Tembela eh
The day that Luemba went away
What can I do, Guy Luemba you've rejected me
(Jacky Watunda and Jose Kongolo)
What can I do Guy Luemba, you've rejected me
6) Dedications...
Fifi’s caprice is the current that pulls Guy
Let my fancy dress be your skin
When you will come, it will be the greatest destiny
Thierry Gola eh
7) Your caprice is the current that pulls me
Let my fancy dress be your skin
When you will come, it will be the greatest destiny
Orly Gola eh
You are really in the rage of the most handsome
Even if you hide your face, one of your leg
Is worth the value of Virunga National park
8) Another day you returned home at midnight
I caught you with a woman’s photo
I asked you, papa eh, you told me that it was your cousin
Yet I know that you don’t have any female relatives
This is just to annoy my feelings (feelings, feelings)
9) Another day I went to the market
Then I wanted see you, decided to pass by your office
I found you close to the secretary (feelings, feelings)
Another day your phone rang while we were sleeping
I heard a woman's voice eh
When I asked you, papa eh, you lied to me again
Saying it is the director (feelings, feelings)
10) I will ask GOD why is it this way
I will ask GOD why is it this way
I will ask GOD why is it this way
The day that Luemba went away
11) Dedications...
What can I do Guy Luemba, has rejected me
What can I do Guy Luemba, has rejected me
What can I do Guy Luemba, has rejected me
Dedications...
12) [Others]
Love has carried me away, Berlin Nzala eh
It started to annoy me...dedications...
13) My life is flowing in your blood
The day that Luemba went away
What can I do Guy Luemba, has rejected me
(When some rejoice for others it is misfortune)