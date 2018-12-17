10 MAJOR HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS THE EU FLATTERED PARLIAMENT COULD NOT ULTER A WORD

1. In late 1980s Saddam Hussein by then a darling of the West used chemical weapons named "mustard gas" to suppress and assassinate Kurdish antagonists, nobody in the dear human rights defender EU said anything;



2.The US led coalition invaded Iraq on fictitious allegations of weapons of mass destruction toppled President Saddam and later on participated in his arrest and cruel assassination. No one in the EU human rights docket cared;



3.Israelis are on daily basis, since the failure of the 1948 UN blockered two state solution, keep on killing and destroying innocent Palestinian and destroying their settlements, nobody in the flattered EU ulters a word;



4.The US led yet another invasion; the bombing of Libya leading to the assassination of Col. Muammar Gaddafi-nobody in the EU passed any sentence to condemn let alone organize a full resolution;



5.Surprising enough, a citizen of the world Julian Assange is today tied up in an impoverished life in the Equadorean embassy asylum chamber in London because of excercising his free speech rights which the US giants took offensive, but nobody in the EU is bothered to protect and protest for Assange's press freedoms;



6.Recebtly, 700 protesters were arrested and tens others wounded by extra used force while demonstrating in downtown Paris, France to air their discontent on the souring oil prices; no body in the EU Parliament raised a motion to question the police brutality in France and ascalating violence by state police in France;



7.Media rights organizations pointed of six to seven journalists having been killed in EU member states between 2017 and this year but our homosexual proponents in the EU corridos do not sense all these filth disappearences and killings of innocent reporters;



8.Trump humiliations and abusive statements against the free press in the US including his recent decision to violently chase out reporters in his meetings are seen as normal in the West; they are not impunities against the media unless they happen in Africa;



9.Funny enough: The EU Parliament pushes hard for African countries like Tanzania to allow live telecast of Parliamentary sessions while in more than half of its members Parliamentary sessions are limited to within the four walls of their halls; and





10.The biggest flatter: Probably showcasing highest level of hypocrisy, the EU Parliament keeps mentioning the missing of one Azory Gwanda-a part time reporter but mums when Jamal Kashogi, a Saud journalist was brutally assassinated by the would be identified as operatives from a pro Western ally- Saud Arabia.