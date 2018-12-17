10 MAJOR HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS THE EU FLATTERED PARLIAMENT COULD NOT ULTER A WORD


maramla

maramla

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Jan 8, 2014
Messages
472
Likes
168
Points
60
maramla

maramla

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 8, 2014
472 168 60
#1
1. In late 1980s Saddam Hussein by then a darling of the West used chemical weapons named "mustard gas" to suppress and assassinate Kurdish antagonists, nobody in the dear human rights defender EU said anything;

2.The US led coalition invaded Iraq on fictitious allegations of weapons of mass destruction toppled President Saddam and later on participated in his arrest and cruel assassination. No one in the EU human rights docket cared;

3.Israelis are on daily basis, since the failure of the 1948 UN blockered two state solution, keep on killing and destroying innocent Palestinian and destroying their settlements, nobody in the flattered EU ulters a word;

4.The US led yet another invasion; the bombing of Libya leading to the assassination of Col. Muammar Gaddafi-nobody in the EU passed any sentence to condemn let alone organize a full resolution;

5.Surprising enough, a citizen of the world Julian Assange is today tied up in an impoverished life in the Equadorean embassy asylum chamber in London because of excercising his free speech rights which the US giants took offensive, but nobody in the EU is bothered to protect and protest for Assange's press freedoms;

6.Recebtly, 700 protesters were arrested and tens others wounded by extra used force while demonstrating in downtown Paris, France to air their discontent on the souring oil prices; no body in the EU Parliament raised a motion to question the police brutality in France and ascalating violence by state police in France;

7.Media rights organizations pointed of six to seven journalists having been killed in EU member states between 2017 and this year but our homosexual proponents in the EU corridos do not sense all these filth disappearences and killings of innocent reporters;

8.Trump humiliations and abusive statements against the free press in the US including his recent decision to violently chase out reporters in his meetings are seen as normal in the West; they are not impunities against the media unless they happen in Africa;

9.Funny enough: The EU Parliament pushes hard for African countries like Tanzania to allow live telecast of Parliamentary sessions while in more than half of its members Parliamentary sessions are limited to within the four walls of their halls; and


10.The biggest flatter: Probably showcasing highest level of hypocrisy, the EU Parliament keeps mentioning the missing of one Azory Gwanda-a part time reporter but mums when Jamal Kashogi, a Saud journalist was brutally assassinated by the would be identified as operatives from a pro Western ally- Saud Arabia.
 
jingalao

jingalao

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Oct 12, 2011
Messages
27,058
Likes
17,759
Points
280
jingalao

jingalao

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 12, 2011
27,058 17,759 280
#3
I think EU should concentrate on Smooth implimentation of Brexit rather than use EU citizens time to try and intimidate Stable Nations like Tanzania.

I have never heard any Resolution from EU talking about a mult dollar tax evasion and daylight robbery done over years by UK/US/CANADA Investors like Accacia/barrick on our beloved Tanzania.

EU Resolutions are just promoting Social demoralization instead of supporting our fastest growing economy.
 
Lukataluko

Lukataluko

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Nov 20, 2017
Messages
1,096
Likes
1,305
Points
280
Lukataluko

Lukataluko

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 20, 2017
1,096 1,305 280
#5
Jingalao kweli wewe nilijinga tz is stable nations serious? aliondoka Saddam, Gaddafi sembuse huyu shamba boy? endeleeni kujitoa akili, time will tell.
jingalao said:
I think EU should concentrate on Smooth implimentation of Brexit rather than use EU citizens time to try and intimidate Stable Nations like Tanzania.
Click to expand...
 
GUSSIE

GUSSIE

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Dec 2, 2014
Messages
2,049
Likes
4,029
Points
280
GUSSIE

GUSSIE

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 2, 2014
2,049 4,029 280
#6
jingalao said:
I think EU should concentrate on Smooth implimentation of Brexit rather than use EU citizens time to try and intimidate Stable Nations like Tanzania.

I have never heard any Resolution from EU talking about a mult dollar tax evasion and daylight robbery done over years by UK/US/CANADA Investors like Accacia/barrick on our beloved Tanzania.

EU Resolutions are just promoting Social demoralization instead of supporting our fastest growing economy.
Click to expand...
Kiingereza ni shida ya kitaifa kwa wanafunzi ccm

Stable nations
Concentrate

Eu citizens time

Mkuu umesomea wapi takataka ulizoandika
 
jingalao

jingalao

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Oct 12, 2011
Messages
27,058
Likes
17,759
Points
280
jingalao

jingalao

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 12, 2011
27,058 17,759 280
#9
GUSSIE said:
Kiingereza ni shida ya kitaifa kwa wanafunzi ccm

Stable nations
Concentrate

Eu citizens time

Mkuu umesomea wapi takataka ulizoandika
Click to expand...
Shida yako nini hapo?Mimi ni mtanzania nimezaliwa Tanzania na kusomea Tanzania....hebu mwambie mzungu aandike Kiswahili tukicheki basi.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,237,989
Members 475,809
Posts 29,308,999

FOLLOW US