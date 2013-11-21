Why So Many Successful People Were Bad Students

BabuK
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2008
- Messages
- 1,847
- Points
- 1,225
BabuK
JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 30, 2008
1,847 1,225
So at 16, with some savings and a loan from my parents, I decided to start my first business: a paintball supply company. While my classmates were enjoying summer vacation, I was getting real-world lessons in marketing and logistics.
By the time graduation approached, I knew I wanted to dedicate myself to entrepreneurship. But as I pored over lists of bursaries and scholarships, I found lots of opportunities for people interested in sports, music and drama ... and really nothing for people like me. As a young entrepreneur, I felt I was stumbling in the dark without anyone to guide me. A little mentorship and guidance could have radically accelerated the entire process and improved the odds of success. The reality is that, even with lots of heart and perseverance and hustle, I still had to get pretty lucky to be where I am now.
This is why last month, I launched The Next Big Thing, a charitable foundation to identify the worlds brightest young entrepreneurs. Through the The Next Big Thing, I want to help those who are like me, unconventionally driven. And right now were seeking 10 promising innovators from the ages of 18-23 who will be selected for a special 6-month program in Vancouver, Canada.
The chosen group of young entrepreneurs will use my company HootSuites headquarters as a homebase to work on their individual business plans, connect with mentors (including Dragons Den-ers and Ted Talk-ers) and collaborate with partners like the Emily Carr University of Art + Design. And theyll be supported with $10,000 each in grant funding so that they can focus their time and effort on turning their ideas into viable businesses.
Our goals are simple: Get tomorrows most promising entrepreneurs out of the classroom and into the business world. Remove the usual obstaclesgrades, degrees and work experience. Reward ingenuity and accelerate the pace at which a good idea becomes a business reality.
After all, tomorrows economy depends on todays entrepreneurs. In the US, new firms and young businesses account for approximately 70 percent of total job creation. Small businesses are the largest employer in the country, representing 53 percent of the countrys workforce and contributing to 46 percent of the nonfarm private GDP. One of the best ways we can ensure a more promising future for us all is to find new and creative ways to support our best and brightest young business leaders.
Thomas Edison, himself dismissed as dumb and scatterbrained in school, may have said it best more than a century ago: Many of lifes failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up. Part of promoting youth entrepreneurship means finding ways to make sure young people dont give up on great ideas too soon.
I hope this is a small step in that direction.
To find out more about how to apply to The Next Big Thing, visit www.weareTNBT.com.