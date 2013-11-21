Why So Many Successful People Were Bad Students

, Steve Jobs and Richard Branson , Steve Jobs and Bill Gates were all high school or college dropouts.

So at 16, with some savings and a loan from my parents, I decided to start my first business: a paintball supply company. While my classmates were enjoying summer vacation, I was getting real-world lessons in marketing and logistics.

By the time graduation approached, I knew I wanted to dedicate myself to entrepreneurship. But as I pored over lists of bursaries and scholarships, I found lots of opportunities for people interested in sports, music and drama ... and really nothing for people like me. As a young entrepreneur, I felt I was stumbling in the dark without anyone to guide me. A little mentorship and guidance could have radically accelerated the entire process and improved the odds of success. The reality is that, even with lots of heart and perseverance and hustle, I still had to get pretty lucky to be where I am now.

This is why last month, I launched The Next Big Thing , a charitable foundation to identify the worlds brightest young entrepreneurs. Through the The Next Big Thing, I want to help those who are like me, unconventionally driven. And right now were seeking 10 promising innovators from the ages of 18-23 who will be selected for a special 6-month program in Vancouver, Canada.

The chosen group of young entrepreneurs will use my company HootSuite s headquarters as a homebase to work on their individual business plans, connect with mentors (including Dragons Den-ers and Ted Talk-ers) and collaborate with partners like the Emily Carr University of Art + Design . And theyll be supported with $10,000 each in grant funding so that they can focus their time and effort on turning their ideas into viable businesses.

Our goals are simple: Get tomorrows most promising entrepreneurs out of the classroom and into the business world. Remove the usual obstaclesgrades, degrees and work experience. Reward ingenuity and accelerate the pace at which a good idea becomes a business reality.

Thomas Edison, himself dismissed as dumb and scatterbrained in school, may have said it best more than a century ago: Many of lifes failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up. Part of promoting youth entrepreneurship means finding ways to make sure young people dont give up on great ideas too soon.

I hope this is a small step in that direction.