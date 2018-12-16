Why Africans Must Condemn EU “Homosexuality” Resolution


B

blix22

Member
#1
Joined
Jun 23, 2013
Messages
43
Likes
143
Points
40
B

blix22

Member
Joined Jun 23, 2013
43 143 40
#1
Ø After AIDS failure, Homosexuality is a new weapon to “wipe” Africans;

By Dr. Adrian Achilles*, Rhodes, Greece, 15-12-2018:

THE European Union (EU) Parliament recently issued resolutions on a number of issues including those touching upon some African countries like Tanzania. At the outset, let me say, for want of better words, I will be consistently referring to them as “shameful homosexual resolutions.”

I would not take offensive with several EU complain on democracy and press freedoms in Africa because so far there is no agreed unit or measurement of what is good or bad democracy! Is it good democracy that we accept some ruling clichés to stay for a lifetime in Europe in the good name of “King or Queen” and condemn a leader in Africa who stays in power for 15 years?

Is it good democracy that we had the US toppling a democratically elected President of Iraq? Is it good democracy and protection of free speech that the US is chasing Julian Assange who just enjoyed his freedom of speech by “disseminating” life serving documents about the US government? And as he keeps enjoying his international right to asylum, they keep spying on him!see: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange tells Russia-aligned media the FBI is spying on him

Is it right to condemn African countries when they sanction errand media houses for violation of national laws, or wasting time to brand African countries as anti-press freedom for death of one journalist, while the situation is worse among our own EU members (with a record high in journalist deaths in 2017)? Read: Seven journalists killed in Europe since the start of 2017

I reiterate it is deceiving for me to allow a discussion on those baseless fronts; what remain shocking to me is the new trend and probably a new forced universal norm where Capitalist countries would want to impose their own values that are unacceptable among African traditions.

This is shocking and Africans must be united to protest the sanctity of their mother continent, its values and great moral foundations which remain the hallmark of an African homestead that as a young European volunteer I learnt to appreciate.

I laughed to my tears to listen men and women MPs in Brussels sweating to defend homosexuality-they want to impose immorality, abomination and decide for the Africans. It is this sin that angered God who ultimately decided to burn to ashes the twin cities of Sodom and Gomorrah.

The Bible (for my own ignorance of other holly books) Chapter 20:13 (Leviticus) states: “If a man has sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They are to be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.”

With the Biblical guide, the resolutions of this sort are unfortunate and shameful. This is dreadful. Today, EU stoops too low to use its parliament to force an African country to become atheists, forcing it to allow homosexuality? Is this a new norm in the international system?

The cursed practice is not human right the EU members know this, it is against human dignity and biblically, it is punishable by death as cited above. We know human rights are not universal except for those basic rights such as freedom to live, gather and share opinion.

Unfortunately, and more shocking, the ones who took the Bible and introduced the God of heaven to Africa, today, they come again and try to force on Africans to commit a blasphemy that the same God they introduced vehemently forbid. Africa may now need to go and teach Europeans the world of God.

This is heinous. Homosexuality is devilish. I would clearly call it, a mockery to the country’s sovereignty. It is obviously upholding the grievous mistakes committed against Africa by the European powers at the 1884-85 Berlin Conference.

I wish I was a native African. Why can’t Africa speak out and vehemently oppose this generational aggression? For how long will it continue? Is it because of aid? It is time Africa reconsidered its position.

Why is it that the African Union (AU) Secretariat and member states are quite, taking in orders and reprimands from EU as if they were their provinces?

How can they choose and force priorities for the African countries? This is wrong. If Africa does not refuse this state of affairs, it will never develop. They say Tanzania’s 30 years is the harshest sentence to homosexuals in the world. Other countries have death penalties and in others, they languish in jail all their life. Can’t you establish the motive here? Which one is the harshest between death, life sentence and 30 years?

EU Resolution Presents A Neo-Control Strategy
The EU “shameful homosexual resolutions,” requiring African countries such as Tanzania to repeal laws criminalizing homosexuality is not new for countries which focused on their priorities to bring development for her people.

This is obviously a pretext to thwart Tanzania’s speed development outcomes that every keen observer can witness. See:

They use same old tricks: they used the human rights card to discredit Col. Gaddafi of Libya, Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Palestine’s Yasser Arafat. Iraqi’s Saddam Hussein and others who choose to define their needs against the West’s neo-colonialist interests.

Former South African President Nelson Mandela told Ken Adelman of the Institute of Contemporary Studies in US that: “ANC was an independent organization and their attitude towards others is determined by their attitudes towards them.” This should be the position.

Mandela told him: “we have our struggle which we are conducting,” this was a perfect answer. How can the Europeans choose priorities for Africa while they have their own struggles? Are these not the ones who colonized Africa? Nevertheless, there is a UN charter that restricts such tendencies.

The resolutions, therefore, are against UN Charter on respect for the principles of national sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

On 9 June, 2016, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) unanimously confirmed the non-existence of a right to gay marriage, but today same EU countries would defy their own “rule of law!”

“… the European Court of Human Rights unanimously recalled that the European Convention on Human Rights does not include the right to marriage for homosexual couples, neither under the right to respect for private and family life (art. 8) nor the right to marry and to found a family (art. 12),” the decision read.


Global campaign ad against homosexuality.
It recalled that the question of same-sex marriage is “subject to the national laws of the Contracting States” and Article 12 confirmed the traditional concept of marriage, which is the union between a man and a woman and "does not impose an obligation on the governments of the Contracting States to grant same-sex couples access to marriage."

If the EU itself has no right to force a member state to uphold homosexuality, why does its Parliament full of political flatterers want to impose it on Tanzanians? I appeal to my brothers and sisters, especially in the countries I volunteers fo years like South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Egypt to remain steadfast and uphold their culture.


AIDS was man made, is homosexuality another weapon?
Claims are abound that AIDS was manufactured in laboratory to wipe away Africans, it has failed. Africa needs to build capacity in science. Now, homosexuality is being forced on Tanzania and Africa in general. It is a menace. It is a new AIDS intended to “wipe” African intellectuals, youthful resources and drain them into derision.

Homosexuality will deny Tanzania and Africa of the workforce. No children will be born any more. The workers will be imported from abroad. Traditional family life will no longer be there, they African smiles and happiness will be curtailed. The population will seriously drop. Immorality will be rampant and curses will be all around. Are you ready for such a calamity?



*The author is a social volunteer who worked in several African countries for over 10 years and has since 2010 returned to his native Greece.
 
ELI-91

ELI-91

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Aug 24, 2014
Messages
2,083
Likes
4,783
Points
280
ELI-91

ELI-91

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 24, 2014
2,083 4,783 280
#3
G. whereas many children and adolescents, particularly girls, are exposed to human rights abuses and harmful practices, including widespread sexual violence, corporal punishment, child marriages and teenage pregnancies, that make schooling difficult or impossible for them; whereas the Tanzanian Government obstructs access to sexual and reproductive health services and intimidates organisations providing information about such services;
H. whereas on 22 June 2018 President Magufuli issued a declaration banning pregnant girls from attending school; whereas the authorities are intimidating civil society organisations (CSOs) that advocate the rights of pregnant girls to go back to school;
I. whereas the Tanzania Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance has not been operational for some time; whereas President Magufuli has not appointed commissioners or other office bearers to the Commission;
J. whereas the government has shut down or threatened privately owned radio stations and newspapers, and ended live transmissions of parliamentary debates; whereas local channels and decoders which air local channels have been closed;
K. whereas Tanzania’s National Assembly passed the Cybercrimes Act in 2015 and the Online Content Regulations in September 2018 with the aim of controlling content used on social media; whereas the Statistics Act adopted in 2015 states that it is not allowed to discuss or question certain statistics communicated by the government;
L. whereas leading opposition members are regularly arrested on charges ranging from allegedly insulting the President to false information and sedition; whereas 20 members of Tanzania’s main opposition party were arrested in July 2018 over claims that they were fomenting trouble; whereas several political opposition members and parliamentarians have been violently attacked and even killed since the start of 2018; whereas on 22 February Godfrey Luena, a member of parliament with Tanzania’s main opposition party Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) and a vocal land rights defender, was killed with machetes outside his home; whereas in November 2018 the programme coordinator of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Africa Angela Quintal, and her colleague Muthoki Mumo were arrested and released after pressure by international institutions;
M. whereas tourism development in recent years has led to increased activity, particularly in the Serengeti region where the Maasai live; whereas the control of arable or scarce land for speculative purposes has led to strong tensions in the area;
N. whereas the EU Head of Delegation Roeland van de Geer was forced to leave the country after the Tanzanian authorities exerted increased pressure on him; whereas, since the election of President Magufuli, the Head of UN Women, the Head of the UNDP and the Head of Unesco have all been expelled from Tanzania;
O. whereas the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini has announced a comprehensive review of the Union’s relations with Tanzania;


how about other issues not related to LGBTI like those above???
 
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
29,604
Likes
83,314
Points
280
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2012
29,604 83,314 280
#4
Rubbish, hizo nchi zinazoruhusu ushoga watu hawaoani na kuzaana?
Unalazimishwa kuwa shoga au mende?

Wanachotaka wao ni kuruhusu mashoga kuishi kama binadamu wengine.
 
Bhushuwandama

Bhushuwandama

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Jul 31, 2014
Messages
288
Likes
237
Points
60
Bhushuwandama

Bhushuwandama

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 31, 2014
288 237 60
#5
Sky Eclat said:
Rubbish, hizo nchi zinazoruhusu ushoga watu hawaoani na kuzaana?
Unalazimishwa kuwa shoga au mende?

Wanachotaka wao ni kuruhusu mashoga kuishi kama binadamu wengine.
Click to expand...
Na wewe unakubali?Aisee hii dunia iko ukingoni.
 
Wakulonga

Wakulonga

Member
#6
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
35
Likes
10
Points
15
Wakulonga

Wakulonga

Member
Joined Oct 29, 2012
35 10 15
#6
Sky Eclat said:
Rubbish, hizo nchi zinazoruhusu ushoga watu hawaoani na kuzaana?
Unalazimishwa kuwa shoga au mende?

Wanachotaka wao ni kuruhusu mashoga kuishi kama binadamu wengine.
Click to expand...
Sasa hao wanaotaka kuwa mashoga c wawe kwani lazima tuwatambue, wakitaka kutambuliwa waende kwa mashoga wenzao huko ulaya hapa kwetu BIG NO
 
Avriel

Avriel

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Jun 25, 2017
Messages
635
Likes
687
Points
180
Avriel

Avriel

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 25, 2017
635 687 180
#7
Sky Eclat said:
Rubbish, hizo nchi zinazoruhusu ushoga watu hawaoani na kuzaana?
Unalazimishwa kuwa shoga au mende?

Wanachotaka wao ni kuruhusu mashoga kuishi kama binadamu wengine.
Click to expand...
Kwani mashoga nchi hii wanaishi vipi?
Mtu kuamua kuwa shoga anahitaji kututangazia kuwa anafanya?
Lazima utueleze ulivofanywa na mwenzi wako? Ukifanya ukaendelea ku enjoy privacy yako kuna tabu gani mpaka ututangazie ili usikie attention yetu?
Deep inside wewe unaonekana hiki kitu hukitaki ila kwakuwa serikali iliyoko madarakani huipendi basi kila Jambo lazima uonyeshe unalishabikia against Jiwe...
Waambieni mashoga zenu wao wakazane Kwa raha zao sio busara kutuonyeshea pia ikiwa kila mwenye hamu anatimiza hamu yake bila kutoa matangazo Kwa wengine.
Mashoga wapo enzi na enzi na wanafanyana Tu Kwa raha na tabu zao sasa hii ya kutaka watambulike ndio ujinga zaidi, kwanini utulazimishe tutambue Raha yako unaipata kutokea tundu lipi? Kuna vitu ni miiko katika jamii zetu japo vinafanyika sio lazima vifanywe hadharani, binafsi unaweza vua nguo sitting room watoto wako wakikutizama?
Shabikieni haki nyingine basi hii kuweka hadharani matundu watu wanapitisha sperm sidhani kama ni heshima.
 
Avriel

Avriel

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Jun 25, 2017
Messages
635
Likes
687
Points
180
Avriel

Avriel

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 25, 2017
635 687 180
#8
Bhushuwandama said:
Na wewe unakubali?Aisee hii dunia iko ukingoni.
Click to expand...
Anakubali kishabiki kwakuwa anajaribu kujitanabaisha ni mpinga serikali maana anabenefit kutoka Kwa hao mashoga kupitia projects zao ndio anapata ugali, sasa lazima atetee tu hata ujinga na lazima apinge tu aoenekane mpinzani.
Mtu kaamua kuishi kama shoga aendelee kuishi hajazuiliwa na wapo wanaishi ila watunze privacy zao kwanini nguvu kubwa itumike kuonyesha privacy zao?
Wasipoonyesha hawapati raha?
Tendo la Siri kwanini lalazimishwa kuwa la wazi?
Kuna haja gani kujitangaza unatumia kiungo gani kupata raha ya ngono?

Miiko ya jamii izingatiwe wakati wote!

Ukitoa ushoga na ujinga mwingine hao mabeberu yapo mambo ya msingi pia wameyaeleza sasa serikali na timu yake inaweza jitafakari na kuchukua hatua.Maana wasaka tonge wa kibongo hapo wanapata pa kupumlia huku mzungu akitizma maslahi yake.
 
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
29,604
Likes
83,314
Points
280
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2012
29,604 83,314 280
#9
Avriel said:
Kwani mashoga nchi hii wanaishi vipi?
Mtu kuamua kuwa shoga anahitaji kututangazia kuwa anafanya?
Lazima utueleze ulivofanywa na mwenzi wako? Ukifanya ukaendelea ku enjoy privacy yako kuna tabu gani mpaka ututangazie ili usikie attention yetu?
Deep inside wewe unaonekana hiki kitu hukitaki ila kwakuwa serikali iliyoko madarakani huipendi basi kila Jambo lazima uonyeshe unalishabikia against Jiwe...
Waambieni mashoga zenu wao wakazane Kwa raha zao sio busara kutuonyeshea pia ikiwa kila mwenye hamu anatimiza hamu yake bila kutoa matangazo Kwa wengine.
Mashoga wapo enzi na enzi na wanafanyana Tu Kwa raha na tabu zao sasa hii ya kutaka watambulike ndio ujinga zaidi, kwanini utulazimishe tutambue Raha yako unaipata kutokea tundu lipi? Kuna vitu ni miiko katika jamii zetu japo vinafanyika sio lazima vifanywe hadharani, binafsi unaweza vua nguo sitting room watoto wako wakikutizama?
Shabikieni haki nyingine basi hii kuweka hadharani matundu watu wanapitisha sperm sidhani kama ni heshima.
Click to expand...
Sasa mlipotangaza mletewe list ya mashoga muwapime marinda si unyanyasaji wa haki za binadamu.

By the way simchukii jiwe, it’s just a crush I have on him.
 
Avriel

Avriel

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Jun 25, 2017
Messages
635
Likes
687
Points
180
Avriel

Avriel

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 25, 2017
635 687 180
#11
Sky Eclat said:
Sasa mlipotangaza mletewe list ya mashoga muwapime marinda si unyanyasaji wa haki za binadamu.

By the way simchukii jiwe, it’s just a crush I have on him.
Click to expand...
Acha kujitoa ufahamu kwa kujipea chuki zisizokuhusu..Sheria ya nchi kuhusu ushoga huijui?
Busara pekee za viongozi ndio kitu muhimu..huu ushabiki maandazi unajitoa ufahamu hata utu wako ili uonekane tu unatetea yaani dah!!
Mnawataka mashoga wajiweke hadharani wewe unaweza kujitoa hadharani useme umetumia hiyo njia kufanya ngono?
 
Daby

Daby

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Oct 26, 2014
Messages
27,483
Likes
60,969
Points
280
Age
21
Daby

Daby

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 26, 2014
27,483 60,969 280
#12
Hakuna ukweli kwenye bandiko....

Wao kwao kuna ushoga ila hizo athri tajwa hazipo..achana na wazungu hata kwetu Afrika nchi zimewapa uhuru hawa watu ila mbona zinasonga.
 
B

bigmash

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Apr 8, 2017
Messages
232
Likes
259
Points
80
B

bigmash

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 8, 2017
232 259 80
#13
Umeongea vizuri mno bro. Infact AU must say something on these issues especially the homosexual issue, why are they silence? Shame on us Africans.
 
A

Alluu

Member
#15
Joined
Jan 18, 2011
Messages
90
Likes
77
Points
25
A

Alluu

Member
Joined Jan 18, 2011
90 77 25
#15
Blix22 tha author, you have made not my day but my year 2018. This is the best article I have read for the whole of 2018.You said it well...I can't aďd a word. But let me say this
It is such a shame and disgrace that AU leadership and even other African countries leadership remaining silent on this critical error and mistake by EU parliament to try and bring back neo colonialism in the form of promoting homosexuality in Africa in exchange for the aids/grants etc. Africa shoul rise up and stand to be counted that they (EU) will try but they will not prosper in any way. God still has his strong army to stand and fight agamst this stupidity......Be blessed brother and I welcome you back in Africa and Tanzania in particular..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,237,724
Members 475,675
Posts 29,298,725

FOLLOW US