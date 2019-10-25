What's your worst lie you told and had to keep up?

Hello there!



Truthfully, at the beginning of the year in office (I used to work in a foreign country back then), we were all supposed to tell one any goal you've archived (in the previous year).



And of course I didn't accomplish any of my goals ,in short I enjoyed life (bataz,kukuz) and done nothing about my dreams/goals.



I didn't want anyone to know that, they might see me as a loser (which I didn't like), so when it came to be my turn, I just made something up. The first thing that came to my head was "I bought a house" and that's what I said.



It has been the most stressful thing I've ever done. For the years I had to think "what if they find out" I decided to keep my lie going and no one has ever asked to visit me nor found out.



The most horrible one is, I faked my Uncle's death who was already dead. It's because I wanted to fly out of the country on a date. I got 7days off and sympathy card with a check from my boss. I wanted to find a cave and curl up and die there. Anyways I am feeling guilty all the time.



What is the biggest lie you have ever told? And how long how long did you keep it going? Or have you ever caught in a lie?



Guys let's babble, It's almost the weekend.



G'day!