What's your worst lie you told and had to keep up?

Paula Paul

Paula Paul

Senior Member
Joined
Oct 23, 2019
Messages
126
Points
250
Paula Paul

Paula Paul

Senior Member
Joined Oct 23, 2019
126 250
Hello there!

Truthfully, at the beginning of the year in office (I used to work in a foreign country back then), we were all supposed to tell one any goal you've archived (in the previous year).

And of course I didn't accomplish any of my goals ,in short I enjoyed life (bataz,kukuz) and done nothing about my dreams/goals.

I didn't want anyone to know that, they might see me as a loser (which I didn't like), so when it came to be my turn, I just made something up. The first thing that came to my head was "I bought a house" and that's what I said.

It has been the most stressful thing I've ever done. For the years I had to think "what if they find out" I decided to keep my lie going and no one has ever asked to visit me nor found out.

The most horrible one is, I faked my Uncle's death who was already dead. It's because I wanted to fly out of the country on a date. I got 7days off and sympathy card with a check from my boss. I wanted to find a cave and curl up and die there. Anyways I am feeling guilty all the time.

What is the biggest lie you have ever told? And how long how long did you keep it going? Or have you ever caught in a lie?

Guys let's babble, It's almost the weekend.

G'day!
 
mzee toboa

mzee toboa

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 23, 2017
Messages
239
Points
500
mzee toboa

mzee toboa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 23, 2017
239 500
That is f@cking hilorious.
Ist. When I am drunk, I tell people "I've never been drunk before" I have no Idea why I think it's funny, but the looks on people's face is probably the reason. To my actual friend though, it's my drunk tell.
I tend to use that lie, every single time I get drunk.
2nd is loading.
 
T

The Sheriff

Member
Joined
Oct 10, 2019
Messages
11
Points
45
T

The Sheriff

Member
Joined Oct 10, 2019
11 45
Well, I don't know where to start 'cuz I've lied many a times and, trust me on this one, I'm pretty good at keeping my lies. Truthfully, I ain't never been outta Bongo. Ever in my life. I ain't never even flown (boarded a plane) before, but I know Carribean cities and streets probably much better than a 20-time visitor to those places. It's all because I was (still am) extremely fond of their culture.

Getting back to my well-kept lie, in 2009 I met a lady in Arusha. She was colorful as heck. And from a well-fixed family, too. On a second date we discussed plenty, among them our interests and hobbies. She told me she had flown First Class twice and had visited 7 African countries and a few more in Europe and South East Asia. Gosh, I started feeling so little and my confidence was dropping at an unprecedented speed!

At a lightning speed, I made up a story. I told her that I had twice been to Bridgetown (Barbados) and that I enjoyed my swimming at Rockley/Accra Beach (it does really exist). I went ahead lying to her that I had gone there to visit my step-brother, Jacobs, a fictional guy sired by my father when he worked there (my pa has never been to the Carribean either). She trusted me. I assume because my English sounds kinda perfect.

In 2012 she moved to the US. Consequently, the distance sorta broke us up though we're still tight and in touch. I keep the lie and it haunts me. I wish I get to fly to Seattle, WA and reveal this long-kept lie while there.

Big weekend y'all!
 
Paula Paul

Paula Paul

Senior Member
Joined
Oct 23, 2019
Messages
126
Points
250
Paula Paul

Paula Paul

Senior Member
Joined Oct 23, 2019
126 250
mzee toboa said:
That is f@cking hilorious.
Ist. When I am drunk, I tell people "I've never been drunk before" I have no Idea why I think it's funny, but the looks on people's face is probably the reason. To my actual friend though, it's my drunk tell.
I tend to use that lie, every single time I get drunk.
2nd is loading.
Click to expand...
This one is funniest to me lol.
I can't wait for the "2nd" lie.
 
Paula Paul

Paula Paul

Senior Member
Joined
Oct 23, 2019
Messages
126
Points
250
Paula Paul

Paula Paul

Senior Member
Joined Oct 23, 2019
126 250
The Sheriff said:
Well, I don't know where to start 'cuz I've lied many a times and, trust me on this one, I'm pretty good at keeping my lies. Truthfully, I ain't never been outta Bongo. Ever in my life. I ain't never even flown (boarded a plane) before, but I know Carribean cities and streets probably much better than a 20-time visitor to those places. It's all because I was (still am) extremely fond of their culture.

Getting back to my well-kept lie, in 2009 I met a lady in Arusha. She was colorful as heck. And from a well-fixed family, too. On a second date we discussed plenty, among them our interests and hobbies. She told me she had flown first-class twice and had visited 7 African countries and a few more in Europe and South East Asia. Gosh, I started feeling so little and my confidence was dropping at an unprecedented speed!

At a lightning speed, I made up a story. I told her that I had twice been to Bridgetown (Barbados) and that I enjoyed my swimming at Rockley/Accra Beach (it does really exist). I went ahead lying to her that I had gone there to visit my step-brother, Jacobs, a fictional guy sired by my father when he worked there (my pa has never been to the Carribean either). She trusted me. I assume because my English sounds kinda perfect.

In 2012 she moved to the US. Consequently, the distance sorta broke us up though we're still tight and in touch. I keep the lie and it haunts me. I wish I get to fly to Seattle, WA and reveal this long-kept lie while there.

Big weekend y'all!
Click to expand...
I was literally laughing for 10 minutes from this.

This is just the adorable lie I've seen.

You must be smart, intelligent, educated and not to mention a good certified pretender. And you probably have huge success with the ladies. No?

'Fake it till you make it'
Hopefully things continue to do well between y'all.
And all you need now is an Oscar Award.
 
mzee toboa

mzee toboa

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 23, 2017
Messages
239
Points
500
mzee toboa

mzee toboa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 23, 2017
239 500
2nd lie:
I was seeing this girl back in college that was also a workout buddy after the classes. She had really bad ador when she got to sweating.
She asked me about this and Instead of just telling her the truth, I told her that I could never notice it because I didn't have "sense of smell". Well this lie spread from this one girl to all the way to my friends that still believes that I don't have " a sense of smell".

It's been 12 years and still I can't add to any conversation about the smell of foods etc.
 
Sajor-Sergio Sjanic

Sajor-Sergio Sjanic

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 22, 2018
Messages
1,191
Points
2,000
Sajor-Sergio Sjanic

Sajor-Sergio Sjanic

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 22, 2018
1,191 2,000
Thomas Lizzara faced undisputed and tremendous lie ever from I. He visited Tanzania by then and I knew him due to the ultimatum Electronic Music influence, he was djing at the time and I went back to the stage after once after two times 'why do I bother' I started bunny 🐰 tummy habits till he asked "you little bunny come and help, your funny as the moon's shadow"

My reply was like "Lizzara don't you remember the Easter egg and hunt night in Köln and Hesse?! 😌 Here to set a new record again" Lizzara trapped in like a whale into the hook and said "I lost your contacts, bunny add it ASAP"

Since then he's like a big brother to I, though the conversation at the time was totally heck like Saturn's ring and moons 🌚
 
Paula Paul

Paula Paul

Senior Member
Joined
Oct 23, 2019
Messages
126
Points
250
Paula Paul

Paula Paul

Senior Member
Joined Oct 23, 2019
126 250
mzee toboa said:
2nd lie:
I was seeing this girl back in college that was also a workout buddy after the classes. She had really bad ador when she got to sweating.
She asked me about this and Instead of just telling her the truth, I told her that I could never notice it because I didn't have "sense of smell". Well this lie spread from this one girl to all the way to my friends that still believes that I don't have " a sense of smell".

It's been 12 years and still I can't add to any conversation about the smell of foods etc.
Click to expand...
For how long will you live in this lie?. But this it's simple fix. Say you consult a doctor and it turns out it was allergies or (another lie) all along. So tell them you got cured and now you are fine.
Tell em another lie 'dawa ya moto ni moto' Mzee toboa.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,346,502
Members 516,583
Posts 32,893,481

FOLLOW US

Top