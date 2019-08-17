Westlands and Parklands Districts

Mekatilili

Mekatilili

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 16, 2011
Messages
1,263
Points
1,500
Mekatilili

Mekatilili

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 16, 2011
1,263 1,500
Westlands affluent neighbourhood and administrative division in the city of Nairob.

Ultimate thread for Westlands and Parklands: Westlands and Parklands have seen incredible growth over the last 5 years and are firmly in the list of the most vibrant districts on the continent. Welcome to Westlands and Parklands!


 
Mekatilili

Mekatilili

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 16, 2011
Messages
1,263
Points
1,500
Mekatilili

Mekatilili

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 16, 2011
1,263 1,500
Sarit Center

Sarit in Sh4bn mall expansion as competition hots up

SOURCE

Sarit Centre has unveiled a Sh4 billion plan to construct a new building beside the existing mall as it looks to keep pace with upcoming shopping complexes and take advantage of Westlands’ growing population.


The four-storey mall will add 250,000 square feet of retail space, effectively doubling its size.

Regulatory filings indicate that a whole floor of the new building will be devoted to a new supermarket. Uchumi Supermarkets has a branch in the existing mall.

The other three floors will have extra retail space, food courts, an exhibition hall and entertainment facilities.

“Westlands has become one of the prime spots for office and retail space expansion. With the burgeoning growth in the population of Westlands and the development of competing malls, this expansion is almost inevitable,” an environmental audit report says.

Over the last decade, malls have sprouted across Nairobi offering more competition to the older shopping establishments like Sarit Centre.

These include malls like Westgate which is less than 500 metres from Sarit, Garden City on Thika Road and the upcoming Two Rivers Mall in Ruaka.



 
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
9,202
Points
2,000
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 16, 2015
9,202 2,000
Kunta kinte1776 said:
Westy has really transformed overtime,i still remember very well when unga house used to be the tallest tower in this part of nairobi,now its no where near that title.
Click to expand...
Atleast Unga House still stands. I recently used Ring road on my way to Spring Valley, via Westy, and my eyes were still subconciously searching for the Triangle Craft Market or 'Curio'. It was nolstagic, that place was Westy's equivalent of Afya House in the CBD. Its where all the first time visitors to Westy, who didn't want to get lost, stood waiting for their hosts. Horizons are being replaced in just the blink of an eye!
 
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
9,202
Points
2,000
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 16, 2015
9,202 2,000
Kunta kinte1776 said:
Lol...the triangle curio had to go to pave way for the expansion of the ringroads...westy is my favourite district,lots of cool entertainment joints na warembo kibao:cool::cool::cool::cool:
Click to expand...
I remember, it was demolished last year. It stood on a road reserve but it was still a very visible landmark. Westlands is where it all goes down, entertainment-wise.
 
Kafrican

Kafrican

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
5,424
Points
2,000
Kafrican

Kafrican

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 26, 2015
5,424 2,000
Kunta kinte1776 said:
Lol...the triangle curio had to go to pave way for the expansion of the ringroads...westy is my favourite district,lots of cool entertainment joints na warembo kibao:cool::cool::cool::cool:
Click to expand...
I remember in 2016, on Fridays and Saturdays we used to do "round-mwenda" i.e Atempt to Visit all the hot clubs around the CBD then Westlands ...etc We would always end up stopping in westy and never leaving 🥰 even the bitches are nicer over there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D The WESTLANDS district of NAIROBI CITY Kenyan News and Politics 238
M Westlands vs Posta Kenyan News and Politics 320
I Pension Firm Zamara set to erect 30 floor twin tower property in Westlands Nairobi. Kenyan News and Politics 69
Jay456watt This magnificent building is coming soon in Westlands Nairobi Kenyan News and Politics 98
Dr. Job [PHOTOS] Three shot dead in botched Parklands robbery Kenyan News and Politics 4
Similar threads
The WESTLANDS district of NAIROBI CITY
Westlands vs Posta
Pension Firm Zamara set to erect 30 floor twin tower property in Westlands Nairobi.
This magnificent building is coming soon in Westlands Nairobi
[PHOTOS] Three shot dead in botched Parklands robbery

Forum statistics

Threads 1,358,785
Members 519,418
Posts 33,178,197

FOLLOW US

Top