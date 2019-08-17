Westlands and Parklands Districts

Sarit CenterSarit Centre has unveiled a Sh4 billion plan to construct a new building beside the existing mall as it looks to keep pace with upcoming shopping complexes and take advantage of Westlands’ growing population.The four-storey mall will add 250,000 square feet of retail space, effectively doubling its size.Regulatory filings indicate that a whole floor of the new building will be devoted to a new supermarket. Uchumi Supermarkets has a branch in the existing mall.The other three floors will have extra retail space, food courts, an exhibition hall and entertainment facilities.“Westlands has become one of the prime spots for office and retail space expansion. With the burgeoning growth in the population of Westlands and the development of competing malls, this expansion is almost inevitable,” an environmental audit report says.Over the last decade, malls have sprouted across Nairobi offering more competition to the older shopping establishments like Sarit Centre.These include malls like Westgate which is less than 500 metres from Sarit, Garden City on Thika Road and the upcoming Two Rivers Mall in Ruaka.