Westlands and Parklands Districts

Mekatilili
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Oct 16, 2011
- Messages
- 1,263
- Points
- 1,500
Mekatilili
JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 16, 2011
1,263 1,500
Westlands affluent neighbourhood and administrative division in the city of Nairob.
Ultimate thread for Westlands and Parklands: Westlands and Parklands have seen incredible growth over the last 5 years and are firmly in the list of the most vibrant districts on the continent. Welcome to Westlands and Parklands!
Ultimate thread for Westlands and Parklands: Westlands and Parklands have seen incredible growth over the last 5 years and are firmly in the list of the most vibrant districts on the continent. Welcome to Westlands and Parklands!