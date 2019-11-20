Weather condition in England today

FOUR dead in 12 hours in sub-zero Britain: Homeless father-of-three and pensioner 'freeze to death' while two pedestrians die on freezing fog-bound roads in early hours of today



In Scotland, a body was found early this afternoon in the search for Helen Maider, 89, who went missing in the cold weather in the early hours in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, and was last seen alive at 6am.



Earlier, a male pedestrian was hit and thrown across the M4 between Langley and Slough in Berkshire at about 3.45am, with police closing it for almost six hours. They were hit between the hard shoulder and the first lane, with Thames Valley Police saying 'driving conditions at the time were foggy and visibility was poor'.



One hour later, another man was knocked down and killed by an HGV on the A34 near Winchester at 4.45am - with Hampshire Constabulary now probing whether the foggy conditions were also to blame. The man was later identified as a 19-year-old from Billericay, Essex.



An 'Arctic swell' blowing from the North Pole into the UK saw temperatures at Braemar in Aberdeenshire fall to -9.9C (14F) overnight, making it the coldest night of autumn so far for the UK.



In Scotland, Ms Maider was last seen at about 6am in Bishopbriggs. Sergeant Adam Hookway said officers and her family had been concerned due to the cold weather while Ms Maider had 'started to have issues with her memory'.



Police confirmed this afternoon that a body had been found in Bishopbriggs but it had not been formally identified. A spokesman said: 'Her family has been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.'



Source: Daily Mail