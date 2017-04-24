Wapata ajali baada ya kufanya mapenzi wakiwa wanaendesha gari

Wakuu habari za jioniKwanza naomba niwapongeze kinadada wote wanaojituma kuboresha mapenzi kwa wenza wao.Pili naomba kuwahusia wale ambao wanapenda kuboresha penzi kwa kufanya mambo hatarishi ili kuwaridhisha wenza wao.Walikuwa wanafanya mapenzi wakati gari ikiwa kwenye mwendo, Lakini kama mnavyojua wa moja havai mbili, gafla mwanaume akapoteza uwelekeo hali iliyopelekea gari kupata ajali na mauti kuwafika.=======A police officer and his alleged lover have lost their lives in an auto crash while they were reportedly having sex on wheels.The policeman, whose identity was given as Constable Ramon Stephens, attached to the Motorized Patrol Unit alongside the woman identified as Kodian – Kody, died from injuries they sustained in the tragic accident.According to reports, the two dead victims were found naked.Eyewitnesses said the car was travelling at a very high speed and lost control, probably at the climax of the sex. The incident happened in the western parts of the Island, along the North-South link of Highway, Jamaica.