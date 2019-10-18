Ushiriki wa Tanzania katika umiliki wa rasilimali madini: Barrick 84% na Tanzania 16% maana yake nini?

comte
Serikali yetu awamu hii ya tano imevurugana na wawekezajI katika sekta ya madini katika jitihada za kuhakikisha Tanzania kama taifa tunapata haki yetu kwa muktadha wa WIN-WIN. Lakini kwa taarifa tunazopata baada ya yote hayo ni sisi 16% na wao 84%. Kwa macho hapa WIN-WIN ni kama haipo.
Kwa bahati mbaya hakujafanyika jitihada za kuelimishana ukweli na uhalisia wa huo mgawanyo zaidi ya kuzomeana na kuambiana maneno yasiyo na staha.
Mwaka 2010 Bunge letu lilipitisha sheria ya madini ya 2010 sheria na 4. ambayo kifungu chake cha 10 kilikuwa kinamulekeza waziri kuwaambia wawekezaji kuwa tunazo 16% za umiliki wa kampuni tulizozipa leseni ya haki madini bila kulipa hata senti moja. Hata hivyo utekelezaji wa kifungu hiki ulikuwa mgumu kwa vile tayari mikataba mikubwa ilikuwa imeshasainiwa hivyo ilikuwa inasuburiwa atokee mtu tunanze kutumia sheria hiyo.
Hata hivyo sheria tulizo zipitisha 2017 na songombigo iliyofanyika imefanya utaratubu huo utumike hata kwa wale waliokuwa wasiguswe kama Acacia. Kwa maana nyingine makubaliano ya Barrick na Tanzania yanatumia sheria ya 2010.
Baada ya kusema hayo, nijielekeze sasa kwenye umaana wa 16% na 84%. Nitafanya hivyo kwa kutumia utafiti niliouweka kama kiambatanisho. Lakini na wanukuru kidogo wasomi hawa
Summary of the forms of the government equity role in the minerals sector
There are four main types of government equity role, namely:-
Although the Mining Act, 2010 defines free-carry equity in terms of the free-carried interest (FCI), this equity role approach is not yet practiced in Tanzania. In 2014, TZGT planned to execute free-carry equity in the Nachu graphite project (NGRP) and Mkuju River uranium project (MRUP). Negotiations for free-carried interest (FCI) for each project were conducted between the TZGT and project owners from 2014, but were concluded unsuccessfully in 2015 as the parties could not reach consensus on FCIs. This consequently impeded the signing of MDAs, which also limited execution of the free-carry equity role by the government. However, the government is negotiating with various stakeholders to implement free-carry equity. Table III summarizes the results for forms of government equity role in prospecting and medium- and large-scale mining. Most of the prospecting licence agreements were concluded under carried and paid equity types, comprising 56 and 41 PLs respectively. These agreements may lead to meaningful government participation in the mining industry since the government has paid in one way or another for the shares held in an entity. This participation will allow government to promote the mining industry as an invested party.
Kwa maelezo ya watu hawa sisi tunatumia namna ya namba 4. Tumepewa hisa na wawekezaji na wao watagharamika kwa kila kitu katika uendeshaji wa mgodi na mwisho wa siku tunapata 16% ya faida kama itapatikana pamoja na kodi na tozo zingine. Kwa upande wetu tunawapa uhalali na uhakika wa kufanya kazi zao bila bughuza.
