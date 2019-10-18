Ushiriki wa Tanzania katika umiliki wa rasilimali madini: Barrick 84% na Tanzania 16% maana yake nini?

Laki Si Pesa said: hivi hizo economic benefit ambazo tunapata 50% ndio zipi hasa Click to expand...

The GoT will receive its share of economic benefits

through the payment by the TMCs of

taxes, royalties, fees and other fiscal levies (namely corporate income tax, withholding tax, royalties, clearing fee, fuel/petrollevies, road tolls, local GoT levies, import duties, skills development levy and other similar fiscal levies, if any) and through the GoT’s 16% free carried interest in each of the TMCs and New OpCo and the GoT’s 16% interest in shareholder loans (excluding shareholder loans made for the purpose of new investment into the mines or operations of the TMCs, amounts received or offset as a result of any entitlement to a credit under the annual true-up mechanism described further at paragraphs A3

Laki Si Pesa, kwa mujibu wa maelewano hizo economic benefits ni hizi hapa chiniThe Framework Agreement sets out the key principle that going forward, the GoTand the Acacia Group will share (on an aggregate basis) the economic benefitsderived from the Tanzanian mines on a 50/50 basis (the “50/50 Principle”). The50/50 Principle is based on the life of mine plans and reflects certain specified fiscalassumptions and measures.