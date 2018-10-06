Tanzania beats Kenya on construction growth


Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Oct 31, 2009
Messages
15,436
Likes
7,809
Points
280
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 31, 2009
15,436 7,809 280
#1
Africa’s construction industry set to grow at fastest rate over next five years
Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:00
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the fastest growing construction industry among all major regions in the world over the next five years growing on average by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6 per cent a year, from 2018 to 2022, according to GlobalData
307x210xLG936L.jpg.pagespeed.ic.edzb2ZaveF.webp
LG936L in action. (Image source: SLDG)

The company’s latest report, ‘Global Construction Outlook to 2022: Q3 2018 Update’ also reveals that in real value terms*, total global construction output is forecast to rise to US$12.9 trillion by 2022, up from US$10.8 trillion in 2017.
Regionally, Africa will become a major player in global construction over the next five years. There will be a steady acceleration in construction activity in Nigeria over the forecast period to 2022, supported by government efforts to revitalise the economy, by focusing on developing the country’s infrastructure. However, Ethiopia will be Africa’s star performer, where its construction industry will continue to grow in line with the country’s economic expansion.

Yasmine Ghozzi, construction analyst at GlobalData, says, "The outlook for Tanzania remains positive, with construction growth anticipated to stand at over 9 per cent in 2018–19. The fast pace of growth can be attributed to the construction of commercial and residential buildings, and on-going infrastructure construction projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the expansion of Mwanza airport.

"Kenya’s construction sector grew by 7.2 per cent year on year in Q1 2018. The sector’s growth, albeit slower than during quarter four of 2017, was driven by the ongoing public infrastructure projects, such as phase two of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) as well as the continued development of buildings."

GlobalData expects South Africa’s construction industry to remain weak as construction spending has suffered, due to negative investor sentiment and slow economic growth.

Ghozzi continues, "South Africa officially entered a technical recession in the second quarter of 2018.

However, the construction industry increased by 2.3 per cent quarter on quarter, with non residential building and construction work recording positive growth, but not enough to lift the countries overall economic performance."

* ‘real value terms’ is measured from constant 2017 prices and US$ exchange rates

700x518xPR3203b.pngreadtogo.png.pagespeed.ic.Hr6QIm_qjH.webp
Sub-Saharan Africa (US$) real, average % change, 2018-2022. (Source: GlobalData Construction Intelligence Centre)

Africa's construction industry set to grow at fastest rate over next five years

MY TAKE
The figure will hit 10% upon the commencement of a construction of Hydropower project at Stiegler's Gorge.
 
joto la jiwe

joto la jiwe

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Sep 4, 2017
Messages
6,146
Likes
6,159
Points
280
joto la jiwe

joto la jiwe

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 4, 2017
6,146 6,159 280
#2
Hawa Ethiopia mbona wanakimbia kwa kasi kiasi hiki wakati jirani yake kusini magharibi anasuasua?
 
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
5,715
Likes
4,059
Points
280
pingli-nywee

pingli-nywee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 16, 2015
5,715 4,059 280
#3
Wabongo bana, so construction in Kenya grew by 7.2% and Tz by 9% and in summary that means Tanzania has beaten Kenya?
 
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Oct 31, 2009
Messages
15,436
Likes
7,809
Points
280
Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 31, 2009
15,436 7,809 280
#4
joto la jiwe said:
Hawa Ethiopia mbona wanakimbia kwa kasi kiasi hiki wakati jirani yake kusini magharibi anasuasua?
Click to expand...
Handshake baba Waarabu wameamua ku-finance projects maana ni majuzi walikuwa waende burst as no finances were available to finish current projects!
 
kadoda11

kadoda11

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Jan 6, 2011
Messages
20,193
Likes
13,549
Points
280
kadoda11

kadoda11

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 6, 2011
20,193 13,549 280
#5
numbers don't lie... i love you mama tanzania
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,209,287
Members 459,906
Posts 28,333,176

FOLLOW US