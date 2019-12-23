Sorry, But I don’t believe in your GOD

Nyani Ngabu
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 15, 2006
- Messages
- 84,206
- Points
- 2,000
Nyani Ngabu
Platinum Member
Joined May 15, 2006
84,206 2,000
That’s from Willie D, one third of the seminal rap trio from Houston, Texas, the Geto Boys.
He has a very interesting take on the existence of God.
He says he is God. There is no some guy in the sky whom a bunch of people worship.
Watch the clip for more.
He has a very interesting take on the existence of God.
He says he is God. There is no some guy in the sky whom a bunch of people worship.
Watch the clip for more.