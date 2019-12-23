Sorry, But I don’t believe in your GOD

That’s from Willie D, one third of the seminal rap trio from Houston, Texas, the Geto Boys.

He has a very interesting take on the existence of God.

He says he is God. There is no some guy in the sky whom a bunch of people worship.

Watch the clip for more.

 
