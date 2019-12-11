Sonko released on bail but barred from office, hit with tough conditions

A Nairobi court on Wednesday released Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on bail but hit with tough conditions which include being barred from office.The Governor was released with a Sh15 million cash bail with the option of submitting a Sh30 million surety bond.Sonko had asked to be released on bail citing his position as Nairobi Governor and need for medical attention.Sonko also highlighted his past public service including serving as Nairobi Senator and MP, as well as his status as a recipient of the Elder of Burning Spear (EBS).The DPP had opposed Sonko’s release from state custody citing the Governor’s attempt to escape arrest on Friday as well as his past record of escaping prison while an inmate at Shimo la Tewa Prison.Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, however, ruled in favour of Sonko’s application but set tough conditions.The Governor will not access his office unless accompanied by investigators if he will need to collect his belongings.He has also been strictly barred from commenting on the case on social media and further directed to submit his travel documents.Sonko was also asked to restrain his supporters from causing public disorder during the hearing of the case against him.