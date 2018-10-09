SINGAPORE: Serikali yaondoa mfumo wa madaraja(Division) katika mitihani, yasema elimu sio mashindano


Waziri wa Elimu Ong Ye Kung amesema kuwa kuanzia mwakani hakuta kuwa na ripoti za kuwapanga wanafunzi kulingana na viwango vya ufaulu

Wazazi watapokea taarifa za watoto wao kupitia vikao vya uongozi wa shule na wazazi. Aidha, mitihani kwa wanafunzi wa chekechea na darasa la kwanza imeondolewa

Waziri Kung amesema kuwa hatua hii imechukuliwa ili kuwapa wanafunzi fursa ya kuzingatia masomo yao na sio kushindana na wengine

Waziri huyo ameongeza kuwa hatua hii imelenga kuwajengea utaratibu wa kujifunza zaidi na sio kutafuta matokeo ya juu katika mitihani

======

Singapore-education.jpg


Whether a child finishes first or last will no longer be indicated in primary and secondary school report books from next year in Singapore, – a move which Education Minister Ong Ye Kung hopes will show students that “learning is not a competition”.

Report books will not just stop showing a student’s position in relation to class or cohort. The information to be dropped includes:
  • Class and level mean​
  • Minimum and maximum marks​
  • Underlining and/or colouring of failing marks​
  • Pass/fail for end-of-year result​
  • Mean subject grades​
  • Overall total marks​
  • L1R5 (English plus five relevant subjects), L1R4 , EMB3 (English, maths, best three subjects) and EMB1 for lower secondary levels​
The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday (Sept 28) that the change is to allow each student to focus on his or her learning progress and discourage them from being overly concerned about comparisons.

From next year all examinations for Primary 1 and 2 pupils will also be removed, and whatever forms of assessment they have will not count towards an overall grade.

The MOE said that teachers will continue to gather information about pupils’ learning through discussions, homework and quizzes. Schools will use other ways like “qualitative descriptors”, in place of marks and grades, to evaluate pupils’ progress at these two levels.

For older students in primary schools and secondary schools, marks for each subject will be rounded off and presented as a whole number, without decimal points – to reduce the focus on academic scores. Parents will continue to receive information about their child’s progress in school during parent-teacher meetings.

In an address to some 1,700 school leaders earlier this week, Mr Ong said: “I know that ‘coming in first or second’, in class or level, has traditionally been a proud recognition of a student’s achievement. But removing these indicators is for a good reason, so that the child understands from young that learning is not a competition, but a self-discipline they need to master for life.

“Notwithstanding, the report book should still contain some form of yardstick and information to allow students to judge their relative performance, and evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.”

Source: StraitTimes
 
Ukitaka kuteketeza Nchi usitumie siraha wewe Benda vunja Elimu utaona mainjinia mjengo yanaanguka madokter Watauga watu na Jiwe atatawala milele


Nimeipenda hiyo system.....mashidano katika elimu ndo yanao sababisha wizi wa mitihani na kufanya elimu iwe Biashara badala ya kua huduma mhimu.....tena hata wale wenye div1 au 2. Sione tofouti na wengine katika utendaji kazi
 
yaleyale ya kuvalishana yunifomu darasani na bwenini eti ili tufanane wote.Mwanaadamu kiasili ni mshindani,tokea akiwa mbegu ya uzazi,kushindana kwenye maendeleo sio jambo baya,wasiopenda ushindani ni wale wenye roho dhaifu.
 
Yaani hapo ndio wamebugi kabisa
Bila Shaka huyo waziri naye ni kimeo
Bila kushindana mutaendeleaje?
 
Kama ni mpenzi wa falsafa, utakuwa unaufahamu msemo huu

"Usishindane na mtu yeyote, shindana na wewe mwenyewe"

Elimu ni falsafa.
 
Mi si mpenzi Wa falsafa
 
